RIPLEY • New Albany found themselves down by six points entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs pulled off the rally to defeat Corinth 47-43. With the win, New Albany advances to the 1-4A semifinals on Thursday and will face Tishomingo County at 3:00.
"The keys to the comeback were to force and capitalize on turnovers, consistent effort, not giving up when things don't go in our favor, stop turning the ball over," said New Albany coach Micha Washington.
New Albany was trailing 37-31 after three quarters after having led nearly the entire first half. Washington had a message to rally her troops and attempt to mount the comeback.
"I reiterated that our season was on the line and this is not the way we want to go out with all that we have faced this year," Washington said.
Washington's trio of Ashanti High, Hannah Finley and Amiya Terry answered the call as they accounted for all 16 points scored by the Lady Bulldogs in the frame. High and Terry both went 2 for 2 at the free throw line to break a 43-43 tie and supply New Albany with the final margin of victory. High scored seven points in the quarter.
Another key run by the Lady Bulldogs came when they trailed 41-37 as High and Finley hit back-to-back threes and New Albany went up 43-41.
New Albany had a fast start in the opening minutes of the game and was sparked by Terry's shooting as she scored six points to help the Lady Bulldogs earn a 14-8 lead after a period.
Corinth came back to tie the contest right before the half and the teams went to intermission locked up at 23-all.
Terry had eight points to pace the New Albany first half attack and Finley hit for six with her two 3-pointers.
"Amiya Terry stepped up and made some shots and free throws we desperately needed and forced some major turnovers that we were able to capitalize on," Washington said. "Hannah Finley also came up with some crucial steals to impact the game."
High and Finley were the top scorers for New Albany with 13 points apiece. High hit one three pointer while Finley bagged three. Terry finished her big night with 12 points.
Anna Greene scored 11 for Corinth and Claudea Wilbanks finished with 10 points.
The Lady Bulldogs improve to 9-13 with the win.