MOOREVILLE - New Albany saw their playoff experience for the 2019-20 season end at Mooreville on Tuesday as the Lady Troopers handed the Lady Bulldogs a 7-0 loss.
Mooreville was able to capitalize on a game-changing span of 10 minutes that decided the contest as the Lady Troopers scored four goals to take a commanding lead of 4-0 by the 17th minute.
Mooreville's opening goal came on a header by Josephine Pittman off corner in the seventh minute.
Allison Moore got open for a goal just inside the top of the box from 15 yards out to give Mooreville the 2-0 advantage in the 14th minute.
Molly Parham gave Mooreville a third goal a minute later with her goal inside the 18 and Moore found net again in the 17th minute to notch the score at 4-0.
Mooreville added another goal in the 28th minute as Anna Grace Ward connected on a shot and the Lady Troopers took a 5-0 lead into the half.
Ward added another goal in the 48th minute and Adeline Mathis ended the contest with her goal in the 51st minute for the mercy rule win of 7-0.
New Albany got some looks at the goal during the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs just were not able to put a ball on the frame while Mooreville kept up constant pressure and possession in the midfield and offensive end.
New Albany made their first appearance in the postseason following a two-year absence.
New Albany had a good run in Division 1-4A, going 6-2 with both losses coming to division champion Corinth. New Albany finished the season with a record of 8-13.