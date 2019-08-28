New Albany took their volleyball game on the road on Tuesday and the Lady Bulldogs returned home with the 3-0 straight set win to go 2-0 in Division 1-4A.
New Albany won the sets by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-21 over the Lady Braves to improve their overall record to 6-2.
"We didn't play our best," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. Janae (Shackleford) was out sick so we moved our lineup around. Amada Gamez came in for her first-ever varsity game and played good defense."
New Albany fell behind early in the third set, but came back with the late rally to secure the set and win the match.
"We let ourselves dig a very deep hole in the third set," Connolly said. "At one time we were down 12-20, but we came out of it with seven straight serves from Amada and a lot of great hustle determination not to let them win."
Leaders in the stat department for the Lady Bulldogs were Maggie Moore with 21 digs. Masey Adams had a huge night in the setter position as she finished with 33 assists. Greta Blakemore had 19 kills and Rosalee Roberts was tops at the service line with four aces.
New Albany's next division match will be on September 5 as the Lady Bulldogs will again hit the road as they travel up to Tippah County to face Highway 15 North rival, Ripley who are currently 7-4 on the season.