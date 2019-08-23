NEW ALBANY - The New Albany volleyball team handled the Viking invasion of North Pontotoc with relative ease on Thursday as they turned away the Lady Vikings empty-handed by virtue of the New Albany straight set win of 3-0.
New Albany won by double digits in each of the three sets as they took wins of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-7 over the visiting Lady Vikings to earn their first win in Division 1-4A and improve their overall record to 7-2.
"It feels pretty good to get the division win, no matter who your opponent is, winning the division is your ultimate goal, so coming out and winning 3-0 is a good feeling," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said.
New Albany held a 9-4 lead early in the first set before going on a run which began with a kill by Greta Blakemore and sent Maggie Moore to the service line where Moore reeled off nine consecutive points as well as three service aces to expand the lead to 19-4.
The Lady Bulldogs later finished the set on a 5-0 run, sparked by three service aces by Blakemore and a set-ending kill by Rosalee Roberts for the 25-5 decision.
"I felt like Rosa stepped up today pretty well after only one game back playing," Connolly said.
Connolly used multiple rotations and substitutions over the course of the game while the Lady Bulldogs continued to roll forward to the win.
"I was very pleased with play, you know, of course, we had our little mishaps here and there, but they cleaned it up and we got it going," Connolly said. "It's always nice to be able to put those subs in to get them the varsity touches and stuff like that.
"I'm enjoying it and that also helps for the future. A lot of kids get nervous when they get put into a varsity game and you put them into situations like today and it just makes it easier for that transition into varsity."
One of those players that benefitted from varsity action was Erica Cannon who came off the bench in the third set to serve for New Albany. Cannon helped the Lady Bulldogs to five points during her service as they stretched a 13-6 lead into a huge 18-6 advantage.
"Greta was swinging and Masey (Adams) was setting and I did have a freshman that I subbed in for Vakeria (Jett) and she got a couple of aces in that third set. Her name is Erica Cannon. I'm very proud of that and that's the type of leadership that I'm looking for even in a freshman, so I thought she did very well."
Blakemore led the Lady Bulldogs in two statistics for the night as she recorded 11 kills and 8 service aces. Adams had another big night as she finished with 22 assists to lead the team.
Moore had 9 digs on the New Albany backline and Janae Shackleford had 2 blocks.
New Albany won the JV match 2-0 by scores of 25-18 and 25-10.