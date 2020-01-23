HICKORY FLAT - West Union could not find the answer to slowing down Hickory Flat's R'Daztiny Harris as she poured in 19 second half points to lead the Lady Rebels to the 44-40 win. West Union scored 18 points as a team during the second half so Harris got the upper hand over her opponents by one point.
West Union had taken a 22-21 lead going into the half as Ella Kate Taylor buried a three pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Eagles the lead.
Thursday's win for Hickory Flat evens the division series between the teams at one win apiece as West Union won the first meeting 67-62.
West Union suffered their first loss in Division 3-1A and their record now stands at 6-1 while Hickory Flat is 7-1.
HICKORY FLAT (21-2)
R. Harris 31, C. Burnside 6, A. Tatum 3, A. Harden 2, J. Poff 2.
WEST UNION (14-9)
A. Orman 12, E. Conlee 6, E. Taylor 6, A. Carwyle 6, S. Hooker 5, M. Greer 3, E. Callucutt 2.
Halftime- West Union 22, Hickory Flat 21.