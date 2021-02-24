ENTERPRISE • West Union fought off a valiant comeback attempt by a young Blue Mountain team to win their second round playoff game by a 44-35 final. The Lady Eagles move on to the third round to face county rival Ingomar on Friday at Ingomar.
"We hit some outside shots early and down the stretch we played solid enough on defense, got rebounds, played without fouling, made just enough free throws and took care of the basketball down the stretch," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said.
West Union led by 10 at the intermission, but Blue Mountain slowly chipped away at the lead and were able to pull within two points at 34-32 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Eagles closed the contest on a 10-3 run to seal the win.
An injury sidelined West Union's leading scorer, Annie Orman, during the third period and the Lady Eagles played the remainder of the contest minus her services.
The rest of the Lady Eagles stepped up and filled the void in her absence and provided just enough offense to hold off the Lady Cougar rally.
"That was a big push for us and we certainly don't want to play without her when we know we are better with her, she's a big team leader for us, but the other girls knew it was time for them to step up," Hayles said. "Emma Claire Callicutt did a great job handling the basketball tonight and we had other guards that were in foul trouble early. Emma Claire stepped up, handled the ball well, scored, got fouled and hit free throws.
"Eden Conlee did her job again tonight - rebounds, toughness and being a leader for us on defense."
West Union took a narrow lead of 13-12 after a quarter, but expanded it to 30-20 at the half.
Orman scored all 19 of her points in the first half to power the Lady Eagle offense. Conlee scored eight points while Callicutt hit for seven points. Anna Carwyle finished with six points.
Teauna Foote led Blue Mountain with 16 points and Arare Foote scored six.
West Union improves to 22-9 on the season.