Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
INGOMAR – Ingomar gave West Union’s girls a New Year’s wake-up call Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons raced out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter only to see the Lady Eagles rally for a 44-39 victory in a game between the Union County rivals.
“Hats off to Ingomar. Coach (Trent) Adair had a really good game plan,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “We didn’t come out hitting shots early and they did.”
Hayles, whose team improved to 11-7, didn’t believe his team respond well to the holiday break.
“We’re getting back into a rhythm and a flow,” he said. “Once school gets going and we get back in a routine, we ought to be playing a little better.
“We got hit with some adversity early tonight that we had to overcome. We did just enough defensively, down the stretch, to win the game. We stayed in it, kept our heads up, and won it at the end.”
The game was tied 20-20 at halftime and Ingomar led 33-28 going into the fourth quarter. Field goals by Annie Orman, Anna Carwyle and Eden Conlee fueled a 9-0 run to open the final period and give West Union the lead.
West Union was led by Orman with 22 points and Eden Conlee with 13.
Katie Beth Hall scored 19 points, including hitting four 3-pointers to lead Ingomar (5-14).
(B) Ingomar 73, West Union 59
Ingomar’s Jonathan Ashley didn’t talk postgame like a coach whose team remained unbeaten at 19-0.
“I don’t know. We were listless, terrible. I’m trying to think of something positive to say,” Ashley said. “It’s over. We got through it.”
Four players scored in double figures to lead Ingomar. Zach Shugars had 20 points – 17 coming in the first half – to lead the Falcons to a 37-23 halftime lead.
Tyson Smithey added 15 points, Nathan Weeden 13 and Hunter Bynum 12 for Ingomar.
West Union (10-7) cut the Falcons’ lead to 51-43 in the third quarter behind 14 points from Luke Willard. He finished with 20 points.
Ingomar opened the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run to seal the win.
Caleb Graves connected on five 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Eagles. Sam Callicutt added nine.