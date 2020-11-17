By Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
Ingomar’s Lady Falcons remained undefeated last week with a 61-58 road victory against defending 1A state champion Pine Grove and with wins against Hickory Flat and Potts Camp.
Ingomar (5-0) had three games scheduled this week, including a matchup against New Site.
In the win against Pine Grove, eighth grade guard/forward Macie Phifer scored 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Kaylee Johnson added eight points.
In the 77-38 win against Potts Camp, Phifer scored 14 and Camleigh Ball and Lexi Campbell scored 10 each. In the 37-29 win against Hickory Flat, Phifer led the way with 13 points. Katie Beth Hall and Anna Lauren Glasson added seven points apiece.
The Lady Falcons suffered a huge loss in their season opener when starting point guard Kylee Johnson, an eighth grader, went down with a season-ending knee injury (ACL).
Ingomar’s boys (4-0) did not play against Potts Camp because of a Covid-19 quarantine.
The Falcons, behind 28 points from senior guard/forward Tyson Smithey and 24 points from sophomore guard Adin Johnson, defeated Pine Grove 85-56.
In the team’s 72-30 win against Hickory Flat, Smithey scored 15, Johnson 14 and Breyden Bell 12.
Ingomar preseason senior all-state guard/forward Zach Shugars said last week he expects to return from knee surgery next month. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.