INGOMAR - Ingomar won their first volleyball playoff match in school history on Tuesday as they defeated Myrtle 3-0 in the first round of 1A playoffs. The Falcons move on to face Pine Grove in Saturday's second round.
"Going into it I felt like if we could serve-receive and not let them (Myrtle) score points on on us making mistakes in that particular part of the game, that we would have a chance to do well," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "That's our achilles heel, if we can do well at that, we tend to pretty good, if not, kinda goes south quick."
Ingomar won the opening set by a 25-17 score, but the second set was a tightly contest frame that saw seven ties four lead changes before Ingomar was able to win by a 25-19 score. Myrtle led at one point by a 14-11 margin, but the Falcons outscored the Hawks 14-5 the rest of the set for the winning score.
Ingomar put up points early in the third set, running out to a 10-3 advantage which the Hawks could not recover from as the Falcons took the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.
"I also thought we did a good job serving tonight, that's kinda what we want to do is serve-receive and serve then let everything play off that," Wilbanks said.
Both Wilbanks and Myrtle Coach Robert Gordon lamented the fact that Myrtle had to play without two of their top players that had been quarantined just hours before the match due to exposure to Covid-19.
"They were kinda behind the 8-ball tonight with a couple of kids being out and that's tough in whatever sport you play when you've got two key players that are out," Wilbanks said. "I hated it was that way, but on the flip side of that, I thought our kids did a pretty good job of coming in and taking care of business in three sets."
Myrtle was forced to shuffle their lineup and rotation with the absence of the starters and just were not able to overcome the combination.
"We just found out today that we did lose two of our starters and it hurt us because we've been playing with those girls all year long," Gordon said. "Still, you have to play and we just didn't play, we didn't serve the ball very well.
"Kinzie Claire (Waits) hurt her shoulder yesterday and we thought she might not play, but she sucked it up and did, but she wasn't 100 percent," Gordon said. "Hats off to them (Ingomar), they played well enough to win."
Myrtle finished the season at 9-6 while Ingomar improved to 16-6.
"We didn't play very good and we were out of position a lot, nothing to take away from their kids, their kids played hard and they just looked like they wanted it at the very beginning," Gordon said. "You could tell they were motivated and excited."