They were so close.
Ingomar’s young Lady Falcons took favored Baldwyn to double overtime Thursday before losing 47-41 in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament at ICC’s Davis Event Center.
Head coach Trent Adair, who directed Ingomar to three consecutive state championships (2016-18), said turnovers and giving up too many second-chance points hurt his team.
“That’s the story of our year. We don’t close very well,” he said. “Give Baldwyn credit. Their pressure bothered us.”
Baldwyn (23-5) advanced to Monday’s state semifinals in Jackson against Hattiesburg’s Sacred Heart.
In regulation, Ingomar trailed by five points with under three minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by sophomore Katie Beth Hall and a layup by sophomore Camleigh Ball helped send the game to overtime.
In the first OT, Hall sank a 3-pointer to give the Falcons a 39-38 lead with 29 seconds left. However, Baldwyn tied the scored with a free throw.
In the second OT, Baldwyn’s experienced guards, I’Yana Ragin and Amarie Anderson, took over. They scored all nine of the Lady Bearcats’ points.
Ingomar suffered five turnovers in the period and scored just two points on free throws by senior post player Sanaa Finley.
Defensively, Ingomar seventh grade guard Macie Phifer held Ragin to 10 points, six points below her season average. Phifer scored 13 to lead the Lady Falcons.
“Phifer did a good job,” Adair said. “She did good enough for us to win the game. The point total was there. When you allow only 34 points (in regulation), that’s enough to win a game. We have to be able to score and you can’t do that when you’re turning the ball over.”
For Ingomar (13-23), Hall finished with 11 points and Finley scored 10 in her final game. Anderson led Baldwyn with 18 points. She had 16 of those in the second half.