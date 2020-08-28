INGOMAR - Ingomar won their first set of the volleyball season, but Pine Grove came back to win the match 3-1 in Tuesday's opener.
Despite the loss, it was a welcome relief to once again have sports playing on the floor at Ingomar after a five month hiatus due to the coronavirus situation. Ingomar's Katie Beth Hall shared her thoughts of what it meant to be back in action with volleyball.
"It felt great being back on the home court with my team especially after the disappointment of the spring sports and summer basketball league being canceled," Hall said.
The first was tight throughout as the largest lead was only five points by Ingomar at 20-15, but Pine Grove fought back at the end and Ingomar scratched out a narrow 25-23 verdict to go up 1-0 after a set.
Pine Grove established their game in the second set as they broke open a 9-5 lead, going on an 8-0 run before the Lady Falcons could break service. The Lady Panthers took the set convincingly by a 25-12 score.
Pine Grove really took charge in the third set as they raced out to a 14-0 lead before Macie Phifer's kill gave Ingomar their first point. Phifer followed with a service ace, but the Lady Falcons found themselves down 2-1 after the 25-8 decision.
Pine Grove won a third straight set with a 25-19 verdict in the fourth set to take the match 3-1. However, the scoring was tight with both teams swapping leads until Pine Grove broke a 13-13 tie and closed out the set by outscoring the Lady Falcons 12-6.
"Our first match of the season against Pine Grove revealed some of our weaknesses and what we need to work on," Hall said. "I'm confident in our team because we work hard to improve with each game.
"We haven't been able to practice as much prior to the start of the season, so it has been a challenge getting our momentum back. But, we have good team chemistry and are capable of bringing a lot of energy to the floor."
This is only the second year for volleyball at Ingomar, but Hall and her teammates are quickly developing a love for the game while learning the fundamentals.
"I've enjoyed adding volleyball to the mix of all my other sports!" she said. "It is fun and has given us lots of new experienced while learning the game.
"We are running a new offense that has been challenging to execute, but we are improving everyday. I love the fast pace environment of the game and my favorite part is playing front row which includes kills, blocks and spikes."