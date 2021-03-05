JACKSON • The younger Ingomar Lady Falcons faced an experienced and senior-laden West Lowndes team in the 1A state championship, but it was Ingomar that played like veterans as they won 55-51 and raised the gold ball again. The title was the 11th in the storied history of the Lady Falcon program.
The Lady Falcons were led by their one-two offensive punch of Macie Phifer and Katie Beth Hall as the duo combined for 45 of the 55 points scored by Ingomar.
"I went in with the mindset that we were gonna win," Phifer said. "And we were going to do anything and everything to make that happen. Because in all honesty this game was like any other we have played this season, just on a bigger stage."
The teams ended the third quarter tied at 40 and would tie again three more times in the fourth.
However, Phifer broke the final tie with a three with 4:57 remaining and Hall followed that up with another three with 4:15 left to stake the Lady Falcons to a 53-47 lead.
"Well I shot the shot because I knew they were gonna go under the screen like they did the whole game, so I popped out," Phifer said of her tie-breaking basket. "I was really feeling confident in my shot, so I just let it fly."
"In that situation, Macie and I were looking for a bucket," Hall said. "We stepped up to the plate, saw the opportunity, and put the ball through the hoop. When I caught the ball, I didn’t overthink; I never hesitated to shoot."
Phifer put an exclamation point on her day as she scored the final basket for the 55-51 win with seconds remaining and a celebration of blue ensued.
"Winning a state championship is the most amazing feeling," Hall said. "We have a winning culture here at Ingomar, and I’ve always dreamed of winning the gold ball ever since I’ve watched the former teams win it.
"It was very fulfilling to have accomplished such a great goal for our team! I’m super proud of each and every player on our team for putting in the work and hustling in order to meet this goal. Trust me, hard work sure does pay off in the long run!"
Ingomar came out firing in the first quarter as point guard Lindsey Dillard buried a three to start the day. Hall followed that up with another three for the early 6-2 lead.
Kaylee Johnson's goal stretched it to 8-2 before Phifer scored the next five points, with the second one being yet another three-pointer for the Lady Falcons for the 13-6 lead after a quarter.
Ingomar would take a 31-24 lead into the half as Hall bagged a second three during the second period while Phifer would score eight points.
West Lowndes was able to crawl back into the contest and tie it after three quarters by outscoring Ingomar 16-9 during the third quarter.
Phifer won Player of the Game recognition with her 29 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks. Hall hit four 3-pointers and had 16 total points and five rebounds. Dillard scored five points, Johnson finished with four and Camleigh Ball scored one point.
"Honestly I knew we could make a run but I did not really think we would win a state championship," Phifer said in retrospect. "Especially after losing Kylee (Johnson) I knew it was gonna be hard to replace her, but everyone stepped up, and we got the job done."