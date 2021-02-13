BALDWYN • Ingomar’s Lady Falcons went to an NFL playbook to capture Friday’s 53-47 victory over Baldwyn in the Division 2-1A Tournament championship game.
Leading 51-47 with 20 seconds remaining, Ingomar junior guard Katie Beth Hall channeled her inner Patrick Mahomes and fired full-court inbounds pass to a streaking, wide-open teammate, Macie Phifer. The eighth grade forward made the catch and hit a layup to give the Lady Falcons some breathing room in a hard-fought contest.
Ingomar coach Trent Adair said he borrowed the inbounds play from boys coach Jonathan Ashley.
“He ran it a few weeks ago. It worked for us, too,” Adair said.
Hall and Phifer agreed the call was the knockout punch they needed.
“That’s my football arm,” Hall said. “I think I threw it a little too far.”
Phifer didn’t mind.
“I’m like a wide receiver on that play,” she said. “I was running the floor like D.K. Metcalf.”
Phifer led the Lady Falcons with 16 points. Hall added 10, Kaylee Johnson 9 and Lindsey Dillard 8. Jada Sinault paced the Lady Bearcats with 16 points.
Ingomar (18-9) will play a home game Monday, weather permitting, in the first round of the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament.
Baldwyn, a 23-point loser to Ingomar when the teams played Jan. 19, played like a different team in the rematch for all the marbles.
Ingomar struggled against the Bearcats’ pressure and fell behind midway in the second quarter.
“It seemed like there were 10 of them out there,” Adair said. “That’s what athletic teams do. When Baldwyn decides to get after you they can do it.”
Hall connected on a 3-pointer and a 3-point play to help give the Falcons a 27-23 halftime lead. Lexi Campbell contributed two layups and Dillard added a runner in the lane on Ingomar’s late 11-5 second-quarter run.
Baldwyn tied the score at 31-all midway in the third quarter. Ingomar answered with 3-pointers from Hall and Dillard, and a 3-point play by Phifer.
Ingomar pushed its lead 48-39 in the fourth quarter, but Baldwyn rallied cut to 49-46 with under a minute remaining. The Falcons certainly needed the surprise inbounds pass play to seal the win.