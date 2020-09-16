INGOMAR - The Lady Falcons of Ingomar made quick work of their match with Smithville on Tuesday as they triumphed 3-0 to remain undefeated within their division. With the win, Ingomar has clinched first place in Division 2-1A.
Ingomar won each set handily by scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-10 to improve to an overall record of 10-1 and 3-0 in division.
"I thought tonight was probably the best night that we've had as far as consistency in getting the ball in (on serves) and that kinda set the tone for us serving-wise," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "Our setter, Lindsey Dillard, had a really good night tonight, probably the best night that she's had, getting the ball where it needed to be in a good position for our hitters.
"That's two things that really stood out for me tonight, our serving and our setter had a good night. Communication had gotten better too, that's what we look for from game to game to game, we want to get better in communicating and getting people in the right spot. We're headed in a better direction, we've just got to keep working at it."
One of the keys to the opening set win was the serving of Macie Phifer as she went to the service line with the Lady Falcons up 16-10. By the time that Smithville was able to break her serve, Phifer had drilled six consecutive aces to blow the set open for an Ingomar advantage of 23-10.
Rylie Ozbirn was a key component in the second set win as she registered five kills from her hitter position to lead the Lady Falcons. Katie Beth Hall was also instrumental in the set as she connected on three aces and a kill for Ingomar.
More Lady Falcons stepped up to lead the team to the final set win as Cadie Jo Byrd had two kills, two aces and a block. Brooklyn Wicker closed out the set and match with back-to-back aces while notching three during the third set.
"Tonight I think that the wealth was spread around and I think that Lindsey kinda set the tone fro everybody, really no one stands out right now, but all our hitters, Phifer, Rylie, Katie Beth and Camleigh (Ball) had pretty good nights, so the ball was in a good position for them," Wilbanks said.