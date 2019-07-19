By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
Ingomar’s Rylie Ozbirn is no rookie when it comes to volleyball.
The sophomore played in the seventh grade for New Albany Junior High and has played two years of club volleyball.
“I’m really excited,” Ozbirn said last week, during a break at an Ingomar camp. “I knew we’d eventually get volleyball here. I’ve lifted weights and worked out for cheer. I think it will help with volleyball.”
Ozbirn’s Lady Falcons teammates are just now learning the game, but she sees progress.
“I think we’ve shown a lot of improvement,” she said. “We’re eager to get started. It’s going to be good when the season starts.”
Ingomar is scheduled to play Aug. 3 in a preseason scrimmage hosted by New Albany High School.
Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks, who is being assisted by Megan Handler, likes the enthusiasm and willingness to learn he’s seen this summer from his players.
“We’ve done a lot of drill work and worked on fundamentals,” he said. “It’s a learning process, but we’ve seen progress. There’s a learning curve. We have to be patient and continue to work hard.”
The roster includes sophomores Katie Beth Hall, Lexie Campbell, Camleigh Ball and Kathryn Smith, who will play setter.
Ingomar and East Union will play their first season in MHSAA Class I, Region 2.
IT’S ALL NEW
Myrtle, West Union will also join their county rivals – Ingomar and East Union – on the volleyball court. The Lady Hawks and Lady Eagles will play as MHSAA independents.
“There’s no doubt this year will be a learning experience,” Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. “I’m fired up, excited about it. We’re going to work hard in practice.”
Gordon’s daughter, Kinsley, who has played travel softball a majority of the summer, has the potential to be one of the Lady Hawks’ top players.
West Union coach Lisa Bogue says her team is supposed to scrimmage Myrtle during the first week of practice.
“I think we’ll be competitive, that’s just the way we are. There’s a lot of learning to be done,” she said.
The Lady Eagles roster will include Josie Baird, Anna Carwyle and Emma Carwyle.