By Dillon Barnes
Southern Sentinel
WALNUT - Ingomar volleyball coach Andy Wilbanks admits that Thursday night's 3-0 loss to Walnut was a mismatch of sorts. The Lady Falcons struggled to get anything going against the second-year program and it showed on the scoreboard.
Walnut won in three sets: 25-9, 25-21 and 25-13.
"Man, we were a little outmatched tonight," Wilbanks stated. "We are trying to compete with some of these other teams that are in their first couple of years. I told Coach (Kelley) Hopper, they don't look like they've been playing this for two years. They look like they've been playing it for awhile. They do some really good things and we just aren't there yet."
The Lady Wildcats controlled the first set with ease. Walnut opened with a 6-0 lead behind three service aces from Belle Martindale. Martindale finished the night with a match-high nine aces.
In the second set, Ingomar showed signs of life, building 14-7 lead with Walnut committing eight attacking errors. Ingomar's Brooklyn Wicker added an ace in the process to double up the Lady Wildcats. Walnut closed the set outscoring Ingomar 18-7, including a 9-0 run at one point, to take the 2-0 lead in the match.
"We are at the point where we just want to limit self-inflicted errors," claimed Wilbanks. "Just get our serve in, pass the ball pretty decent and eliminate the errors we make on our side of the floor. That's where our focus has got to be at, limiting errors in areas we can control."
Tied at 3-3 early in the third set, Walnut capitalized on a 9-0 run, taking a 12-3 lead to control the rest of the game.
The Lady Falcons drop to 1-7, 0-2 on the season as they hit the road to Potts Camp next Tuesday, Sept. 10 in another Class 1-Region 2 matchup.