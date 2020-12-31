INGOMAR · Ingomar's youthful Lady Falcons had a strong performance offensively from Kaylee Johnson and Macie Phifer in their convincing 61-27 win over New Albany on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons bounced back to notch the win after falling to North Pontotoc on Monday. New Albany and North Pontotoc are division rivals in Class 4A.
Kaylee Johnson helps propel Ingomar to the win with some deadly shooting from three-point range in the second quarter to expand a 13-5 Lady Falcon lead after one period to a 30-14 lead at the intermission. Johnson scored 11 of her 13 points during the quarter and hit three 3-pointers.
"New Albany was playing a 2-3 zone and were really keying on Phifer (Macie) in the post," Johnson said. "My teammates’ dribble penetration created me some space in order to get my shot off. The made shots gave us some separation which allowed us to dictate how the second half was played."
Johnson began the second quarter scoring with a three-pointer and ended it with another three. She helped Ingomar outscore New Albany 17-9 during the frame while being responsible for the majority of the points.
A good short-term memory served the Lady Falcons well as they put Monday's game behind them and came out firing against the Lady Bulldogs.
"We had really good energy against North Pontotoc in the first half," Johnson said. "Coach Adair stressed in practice that we need to maintain that same energy throughout the whole game. I feel that we got closer to doing that in this game especially defensively. It is always good to get a win!"
Johnson's perimeter shooting in the second quarter loosened up the inside game for Phifer during the third period as she went on a scoring spree by knocking down 16 points including two threes. The Lady Falcons stretched their advantage further by outscoring New Albany 24-4 as they put the game completely out of reach with a 54-18 lead after three quarters.
Phifer scored 10 consecutive points during the period as the Lady Bulldogs had no answer for her defensively. She took a seat for her night's work after the third quarter outburst.
The young Lady Falcons picked up a confidence-builder as well as a bit of momentum with the win. Johnson is optimistic that it will be beneficial to her and her teammates as they hit the grind of a busy January of basketball.
"When Kylee (Johnson) went down, we had to figure it out and we are still trying to figure it out," Johnson said. "It is a work in progress.
"Phifer has been a very consistent strength in the post and we have really relied on her. When we are able to knock down some shots and limit our turnovers, we have been successful. When we don’t do these things we have struggled. Anytime you have a young team there are growing pains but also I believe there is a bright future!"
Phifer led all scorers with 27 points while Johnson added 13. Katie Beth Hall chipped in nine points.
Ashanti High was high scorer for New Albany with 10 points and Madison McDonald had eight points.
Ingomar improved to 9-4 with the win. New Albany falls to 3-5 on the year.