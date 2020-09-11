MYRTLE - Hickory Flat defeated Myrtle in three straight sets to win their Division 3-1A volleyball match on Thursday. The Lady Rebels won 3-0 on scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16.
Myrtle had difficulty with the talented frontline hitting duo of Emma Wilson and Kylie Gray as the pair registered numerous kills throughout the night. Jolee Young also contributed to the kill department for the Lady Rebels.
Myrtle had opened up a lead of 18-14 in the first set, but Hickory Flat came back with an 11-0 run to win 25-18. The Lady Rebels were able to get several serving aces by Rheagan Skelton in the run to win the set.
"I don't think it was anything that we hadn't seen this year as far as my serving to them in practice and mixing it up, we've been working on that stuff and we just couldn't put a stop to it or slow the momentum down," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "It was very frustrating, but I was telling my girls that they (Hickory Flat) are very seasoned, they are very good, they have been playing a long time.
"We got a bad draw being in their division, some folks have got an easier road and here we are playing against them. I'd love to see the 1A team that can beat them, I'd love to watch that game.
Myrtle appeared to have the Lady Rebels on the ropes in that opening set as they scored five straight points with Kierstyn Shoops on the serve, but then the rally started and Myrtle could not stop it.
Hickory Flat won the second set a bit easier as they led from the start on way to a 25-13 decision.
Myrtle fought back in the third set as Kinsley Gordon, Lexi Hutcheson, Amanda Watkins and Shoops had kills.
The Lady Hawks tied the match at 14-14, but Hickory Flat was able to seal the win as they finished on an 11-2 scoring advantage to take the win.
"We just gotta keep grinding and trying to get better everyday," Gordon said. "Hickory Flat is very good and they have three monstrous hitters, they are good at the net blocking, they just see the floor really, really well and that was the difference."