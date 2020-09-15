MYRTLE - Myrtle lost the opening set in county rival East Union, but the Lady Hawks rallied back for the win on Monday. Myrtle won three straight sets to take the match 3-1.
"Well, the first set we had a bunch of mishaps on mainly communication, we were out of position," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "They (East Union) served the ball really well and we just didn't make any adjustment on their serves and just had a bunch of misreads as far as the ball being put in play."
East Union took a quick 3-0 lead as Emma Akins recorded two aces, but Myrtle fought back to take an 8-3 lead behind the service of Kierstyn Shoops who also registered a couple of aces.
Maggie McVey closed the set with a kill for the 25-23 Lady Urchin verdict. She had three kills total for the set.
East Union appeared to be heading for another win in the second set as they held a lead at 18-14, but Myrtle outscored the Lady Urchins 11-4 to close the set and evened the match at 1-1.
The final two sets belonged to the Lady Hawks for the most part as they held the lead for the majority of the sets as they won 25-18 and 25-17 to claim the match.
Sarah Kate Thompson and Shoops had strong services for Myrtle during the sets as they combined for eight aces while Kinsley Gordon, Amanda Watkins and Lexi Hutcheson totaled over a dozen kills in the final two sets.
"In the second, third and fourth set I felt like we served the ball a lot more efficiently and we communicated tons better, our enthusiasm was a lot better and we took advantage of some of their mistakes, just like they did ours," Gordon said. "Like I said, the enthusiasm was great, it was just intense, I never squirmed so much over there watching, like something was wrong with me.
"The girls found a way to do it and much credit to East Union, they've gotten a lot better. They did a heckuva job and put our backs to the wall early."
Myrtle improved to 3-2 with the win while East Union falls to 6-4.
"The only thing we are being consistent at is being inconsistent," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "It was not just very good volleyball and I think Coach Gordon will tell you the same thing, it was not very pretty.
"You win six in a row and then you lose four in a row, I don't know, I'm at a loss for words. It's like a boat with a hole, you patch that hole and another one springs up, the boat has got a hole in it and I'm running out of patches."