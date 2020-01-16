NEW ALBANY - Kinsley Gordon went on a second half scoring outburst as she scored 21 points and led Myrtle to a 56-50 comeback win over West Union in the opening game of the Union County Tournament at New Albany.
Gordon hit 14 of 22 from the free throw line in the half and added three field goals including a 3-pointer.
West Union led the contest at the half by a score of 25-21, but Myrtle took the lead by the end of the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Eagles 16-11 and held the advantage at 37-36.
Gordon led all scorers with 23 and teammate Charlize Williams added 12. Annie Orman was the top scorer for West Union with 18 points and Ella Kate Taylor hit for 14.
Myrtle earned a berth in the girls championship game on Saturday with the win.
(G) MYRTLE 56, WEST UNION 50
MYRTLE (9-10)
K. Gordon 23, C. Williams 12, R. Strickland 5, T. Enis 5, K. Nugent 3, B. Smith 2, B. Vanzant 2, E. Mayer 2.
WEST UNION (13-8)
A. Orman 18, E. Taylor 14, M. Morris 7, E. Conlee 5, S. Hooker 2, M. Greer 2, E. Callicutt 2.
Halftime-West Union 25, Myrtle 21.