ASHLAND - Myrtle held off the comeback attempt by West Union to win Friday's 3-1A consolation game by a 70-61 final. West Union closed to within two points at 52-50 following Emma Callicutt's two successful free throws, but Myrtle closed out the game on an 18-11 run to take the win.
Kinsley Gordon was the star of the game as the Myrtle playmaker scored 45 points. Gordon hit five 3-pointers along with 10 field goals while going 10 of 21 from the free throw stripe.
Gordon was crucial to the Lady Hawks success in the second half as she hit for 24 of the 40 points scored by Myrtle.
West Union appeared to have the upper hand early as they took a 19-10 lead after a quarter, but the Lady Hawks clawed their way back by outscoring the Lady Eagles 20-8 in the second quarter. The teams went to the half with Myrtle up 30-27.
Raykiah Strickland joined Gordon in double figures for Myrtle with 11 points while Breanna Smith chipped in seven.
Annie Orman and Anna Carwyle had 17 points apiece to lead West Union. Emma Callicutt and Eden Conlee both scored seven points.
Myrtle will travel to Jumpertown in the opening round of 1A playoffs on Monday while West Union must go to Pine Grove.