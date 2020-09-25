MYRTLE - Myrtle only needed the minimum of three sets to improve to 2-1 in Division 3-1A volleyball on Thursday as they defeated HW Byers for the second time within a week. The Lady Hawks won the contest 3-0 on scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-18.
"We played Biggersville and the two Byers games this week and we've been giving most of our points away, we just haven't served the ball real well," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "We are not hitting the ball very well right now and we are just not clicking.
"I guess the absence of the players that are quarantined right now plays a big factor because you communicate and you get to moving around with so many people that you know and then it's not there. This person may not talk as quick as the other one and so you have some miscommunication. We've had a lot of that, but we have not served the ball very well at all this whole week."
Myrtle has played the last several games with five players, three of them starters due to Covid restrictions which resulted in them being quarantined. The players should be back early next week.
Lexi Hutcheson, Amanda Watkins and Mollie Moody led the Lady Hawks in the opening set 25-10 win. Hutcheson had three aces and two kills, Watkins recorded two aces and a kill and Moody had four aces as well as two kills.
Kierstyn Shoops got the Lady Hawks rolling in the second set with her opening rotation serve as she dropped in six aces to help Myrtle jump out to the early 8-0 lead.
Cora Beth Kelly chipped in two aces and a kill for the Lady Hawks. Watkins helped Myrtle go on a 9-0 run during her serve late in the set as she fired across four consecutive aces and a total of six combined during the run for the 25-9 win.
Shoops registered five aces in the third and final set while Olivia Decanter came off the bench and added two for Myrtle. Harleigh Herring and Elly Gaines also subbed in for the set and contributed an ace and kill.
Myrtle improved to 5-3 on the season with the win.