INGOMAR - Myrtle and Ingomar battled back-and-forth on Tuesday night in their non-division volleyball match, but the Lady Hawks were able to prevail by taking the fifth set and defeating the Lady Falcons 3-2.
"I guess we were a bit more consistent with our serves, I also thought we passed the ball better, Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "Something that we figured out, it's all about stopping the momentum and trying to get the ball back as quick as possible."
Myrtle raced out to an early 6-1 advantage in the final set and had to fight off a furious Ingomar rally before escaping with a 15-11 win. The Lady Falcons came back to pull within two at 13-11 before the Lady Hawks were able to secure the decision.
Shoops dropped in three consecutive aces after Lexi Hutcheson's kill for the opening point to help Myrtle go up 4-0 early. Phifer and Katie Beth Hall tried to rally Ingomar with two kills each, but Amanda Watkins and Hutcheson were able to offset their production with two each themselves to gain the win.
The opening set was a precursor for the entire night as the teams fought through 12 ties before Ingomar broke the last tie at 23-23 to edge out the 25-23 win. Brooklyn Wicker had three aces to pace the Lady Falcons from the serving line.
Ingomar led by as many as five on two occasions in the second set, but Myrtle rallied to close out the set with a 23-16 scoring advantage to win the set 27-25 and even the match at 1-1. Kierstyn Shoops had three kills to pace the Lady Hawks.
Myrtle broke a 2-2 tie in the third set and never trailed again as they captured another close one at 25-23. Kinsley Gordon got the set winner on her kill. She had two kills and two aces to lead Myrtle go up 2-1.
Macie Phifer helped lead Ingomar back in the fourth set as she notched three kills and an ace in the 25-14 Lady Falcon win. Wicker added two more aces to aid the cause for Ingomar.
"They (Ingomar) called timeouts when they needed to, to kinda break the ice and everything," Gordon said. "It worked twice, I think, where you kinda ice our hitter or our aces.
"Overall, I just think we played a lot better and we were moving really good. We covered more of the floor. They (Ingomar) hit the ball really well and we needed to see that. They are a quality team and I knew it was going to be a good match. They have some really tall girls and they go up and contest at the net really good. That is something that I thought we didn't do very well, we didn't contest them on some of their swings. I tried to challenge us to do that more in the last two sets to go up and contest their shots and get a block."