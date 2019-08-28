ELLISTOWN - East Union and Ingomar may be in their first year of volleyball, but the atmosphere at Tuesday's match could well have been one of a playoff as the Union County teams battled back and forth for five sets as East Union won a 3-2 decision. Scores for the five sets were 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 18-25, 16-14.
Ingomar won the opening set, but East Union came back to take the next two sets. The Lady Falcons knotted the contest at 2-2 with a fourth set win which set up the showdown in the fifth and final set. East Union rallied from a seven-point deficit at 12-5, scoring 11 points down the stretch while Ingomar could only manage two as the Lady Urchins escaped with the 16-14 set win.
"Both timeouts (in fifth set) haven't been for strategy yet for volleyball," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "I think if you were to look at both of our teams in volleyball, I think it boils down to who serves it better and who can pass it better.
"The passing terminology is just passing it to a setter and he's (Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks) is running a similar kind of offense that we are. Everything else is just mistakes that we make. Both timeouts I just challenged the kids saying that competitors want this atmosphere."
The Lady Urchins were elated with the final results, but the match ended in disappointment for Ingomar, but the Lady Falcons are resolute in their play and will continue to work hard to achieve the ends they desire according to Wilbanks.
"The only positive may be that we came back (after trailing 2-1) and did make a game of it after not a very good showing," Wilbanks said. "That fifth set was all self-inflicted. We'll get after it and try to get better."
Ingomar broke a tie at 17-all in the opening set, outscoring East Union 8-2 for the rest of the way to take the 25-19 win.
East Union stormed back as they led early 10-1 and later 19-3 through the latter stages of the second set to even the match at 1-1 with the 25-12 win.
The third set was tightly contested from start to finish and saw eight ties during the set with the largest lead only being three points. East Union scored four of the final five set points for the 25-22 win and led the match 2-1.
Ingomar broke the East Union service while down 3-2 and promptly outscored the Lady Urchins 23-15 to tie the match at 2-2 and set up the fifth set showdown to 15.
The final set was a tale of two vastly different scenarios as Ingomar dominated the set early as they ran up leads of seven points on three separate occasions, but East Union rallied late for the win.
Mia Hutcheson was instrumental in the comeback as she tallied five consecutive points during her service which included a couple of aces.
The Lady Urchins were able to tie the set at 13-13 and took the lead with another point, but Ingomar fought back to tie again at 14-all before East Union scored the final two points of the set and match for the 16-14 set win and 3-2 match verdict.
Unofficial statistics for East Union saw Harleigh Wheelington with 7 aces while Abby Patterson and Sydney Sanford had 5 apiece. Carrie Wilkinson added 4 service aces.
Hannah White and Maggie McVey had 5 kills each and Jorja Roberson recorded 4.
"I never played a libero until tonight and we played Emma Boatner because she's such a good passer and she saved a lot of points back there," Blythe said. "Hannah White just continues to get better playing middle blocker and Maggie McVey is just such an athlete, she's everywhere. Hope Robbins played well too."
Ingomar leaders in unofficial stats were Katie Beth Hall with 7 aces while Brooklyn Wicker, Cadie Jo Byrd and Macie Phifer had 3 aces each. Sanaa Finley had 3 kills and Phifer added 2 for the Lady Falcons.
"There's spots tonight that we are proud of, I thought Macie Phifer had a pretty good night at the net and doing some good things," Wilbanks said. "Cadie Jo Byrd is a seventh-grader that we've been getting in there to serve and she's kinda picked us up and helped us score some points serving."
East Union and Ingomar will meet again on September 17 at East Union in an all-important Class I Division 2 match.
"We had a little energy in here tonight," Blythe said. "This is great for the fans too. I think the kids are liking this and there were a lot of people here tonight, so for great Union County."
JV and Junior High results
East Union won the JV match 2-0 over Ingomar by scores of 25-17 and 25-11.
In junior high action, East Union won 2-1 over the Lady Falcons.