CLINTON • The East Union Lady Urchins ran strong and hard in Monday's 2A State Cross Country Championships and came away with a second place finish to showcase their efforts.
Coach Nathan McLellen's Lady Urchins placed five runners in the top 25 and edged out a strong New Site team for the runner-up spot by a score of 83 to 88.
Senior Karley Conwill led East Union's efforts as she finished eighth with a time of 22:14.77 in her final appearance in cross country. Eighth grader Sunshine Fulgham placed 11th overall with her time of 22:35.48.
Urchins r
Another senior, Kirsten Hitt turned in a time of 23:36.41 to earn her 18th place.
A pair of seventh graders, Dakota Gentry and Maci Rae McLellen rounded out the top 25 finishers for East Union as Gentry was 22nd in a time of 24:24.56 and McLellen was 25th with her time of 24:36.19.
Other finishers for East Union were Rachel Gentry (25:21.42) for 33rd and Briley Lesley (26:04.63) for 42nd. A total of 79 runners competed in the classification.
Saint Patrick won the girls event with 35 points.
Urchins run to third in 2A boys
East Union boys placed third in the 2A boys race with 87 points, finishing just off the pace from second-place Walnut who had 73 points.
Noah Johnson paced the Urchins with his seventh place finish overall in a time of 18:36.09. John Evins was eighth, running the course in 18:39.82.
Gabe Rakestraw was the next Urchin in order as he ran to 14th place in his time of 18:57.68 to give East Union three runners in the top 15.
Kole Jackson and Chance McLellen were the next East Union runners as they placed 33rd and 34th overall. Jack had a time of 20:29.74 and McLellen ran to a time of 20:41.59.
Other Urchins and their times were Jeremy Rakestraw (25:08.09) for 73rd and Davis Comans (25:37.64) for 75th.
Boyd leads New Albany in 4A boys
Dawson Boyd was the top runner for New Albany in the 4A boys event on Monday as he placed 13th with his time of 18:18.91. New Albany boys placed 11th in the team competition with 325 points.
The next two runners for the Bulldogs were Isaac Vega in 66th place (20:21.73) and Trey Roten was 74th (20:39.05).
The times of the remaining Bulldogs were Collin Paul (21:52.27) for 97th, Eric Flores (21:52.82) which was 98th, Joshua Paul (21:54.97) to finish 100th and Jake Moore (25:31.24) placing 132nd.
Laney leads Lady Bulldogs
Emma Laney was the top runner for New Albany girls as she placed 53rd in a time of 24:41.68. The Lady Bulldogs came in 17th with 465 points.
Abby Laney was the next runner for New Albany in 93rd with her time of 27:00.22.
The rest of the team finished close together as Gina Grace Lesley was 111th (29:51.52), Katie Favela was 112th (30:02.31), Lauren Hobson was 114th (30:19.33), Madilyn Coker placed 117th (31:35.39) and Annea Scales was 118th (33:20.07).