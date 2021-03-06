ELLISTOWN • The lights on the scoreboard showed 10 runs for the visitor and just two runs for the home team – East Union – Thursday, following the Lady Urchins softball home opener.
A week ago, East Union defeated this same opponent – Kossuth – 13-1 on the Lady Aggies’ home turf.
It’s early in the season. Game three. East Union coach Josh Blythe hasn’t come close to pushing the panic button.
“We hadn’t played in a week,” he said, following a lengthy postgame talk in right field with his team. “I’ve been doing this a long time, so I don’t make much out of right now. Our lineup will change. We have a lot of unknowns. We’re plugging and playing now. We’re seeing some live pitching. That’s what you want early in the year – the competition.”
The Lady Urchins (1-2), along with every other team in the state, are just thrilled to be playing after losing last season to Covid-19.
“Covid put things in perspective,” Blythe said. “We got a home game in. I saw a lot of fans out here tonight. They wanted to be outside. I’m always happy to get to play.”
Brooklyn Bascomb gave Kossuth a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a three-run homer off East Union starting pitcher Hope Robbins. The Urchins just missed converting a double play in the inning.
“I thought we turned two. It’s a game of inches,” Blythe said. “Then their kid hits a three-run homer. I thought we turned one later (seventh inning) and give up three more runs.”
Dakota Hines, a freshman catcher, tripled in the third and scored on a ground out by Maggie McVey for the Lady Urchins’ first run.
Mia Hutcheson had an RBI double to plate Emily Coggin, who had singled, for East Union’s seventh-inning run.
“It wasn’t very clean. These kids know how to make the plays,” Blythe said.
Robbins and third baseman Carrie Wilkinson had two hits apiece to lead East Union. Wilkinson doubled in the sixth.