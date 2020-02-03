POTTS CAMP - East Union went a 38-point scoring spree to take the comeback win in the second half of Friday's Division 1-2A contest at Potts Camp. The Lady Urchins turned an eight point deficit at the half into a 55-48 victory.
"It was an ugly first half, we were doing everything that we were supposed to do, we just couldn't make shots and some missed assignments on defense," East Union coach Chase Brown said. "I challenged them the second half and said look you go out there and you play or they are going to beat you by 20.
"They responded and answered it, we gotta do a better job of doing that in the first half, we've done that several times where we leave it up to the second half to make a run," Brown said.
Maggie McVey came off the bench to spark the East Union offense during the third quarter with eight points as the Lady Urchins pulled to within a point at 35-34 by the end of the period.
Kaitie Boatner and Jessie Roberts kept the momentum going in the Lady Urchins favor during the fourth quarter as they scored nine and six points to complete the comeback.
Roberts hit two crucial three-pointers to give East Union some breathing room after they had taken the lead for good.
"We weren't playing too good in the first half and Coach Brown said 'we shoot everyday, y'all have got to get out there and make shots,'" Roberts said. "So every time that I was open, I was ready to shoot and was like 'give me the ball.'
"I stripped one and after I made that one I was ready to shoot every time that I got open. It was really big to hit those points and come back, the more we came back, the easier it got."
Peyton Wildman and Boatner led East Union with 13 points each. Roberts finished the night with 12 points, all coming on 3-pointers. McVey scored eight points.
(B) Potts Camp 81, East Union 50
Potts Camp used their size and leaping ability to power them to the 81-50 win over the Urchins in the nightcap.
The Cardinals led East Union 37-24 at the half.
Dejuan Hubbard was high man for the Urchins with 16 points while Josh Henderson scored 13.
The win assured the Lady Urchins third place in Division 1-2A.