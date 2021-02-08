ELLISTOWN • East Union girls have a lot of new faces on the 2021 powerlifting team, but this edition of Lady Urchins is just as hungry to keep the tradition alive by winning. The Lady Urchins recently hosted and won their qualifying in Class 1 Region 1 convincingly just as they have for the past five years.
Teams that competed in the meet were East Union, Myrtle, Biggersville, Potts Camp, Mantachie and Ashland.
"We were fortunate to be able to win with six new girls," East Union coach Scott Duley said. "We lost five seniors and we lost another young lady that did not come back to school and that hurt.
"They just did great, the returners all did really well, they did what they needed to do and then the new girls did extremely well given the restraints we have had with Covid. I was very pleased and very surprised with how strong they ended up getting in a short amount of time this year."
East Union won the event with 76 points.
"We won the meet with 76 points and that is a big total and it was nice that we got that many points," Duley said. "That's about as many points as we've ever scored even with gold medal winners.
Individual winners for the Lady Urchins and their category included Sunshine Fulgham in the 97 pound class, Bethany Hazel took gold in the 105 class, Harleigh Wheelington won the 114 class and Mary Herod was the top lifter in the 123 class.
Other classification winners for East Union included Carrie Wilkinson in the 132 class, Maggie McVey won the 148 class, Laura Cobb won in the 181 class while Emma Boatner was tops in the 198 class.
Silver medalists for the Lady Urchins were Jorja Roberson in the 165 class, Missy Haynes was in the 148 class, Dakota Hines competed in the 123 class and Emily Herod was second in the 105 class.
"We won gold in every class that we got a silver in except one," Duley said. "That class was won by Olivia Decanter of Myrtle and it was the 165 class."
Duley emphasized the key components to the win that enabled the continued success of his Lady Urchin powerlifters as East Union took home eight gold medals and four silver for their day's work. The success of the Lady Urchin program according to Duley was the foundation that was laid by the past lifters that is now a pattern for the current team.
"Tradition probably more than anything has been a real critical factor this year with this Covid, you're just not in the weight room as much and in smaller groups," Duley said. "You have less time and you've got to replace all the kids that graduated, so we lost six.
"The bunch that graduated were the ones that started winning these things when they were in the eighth grade. These girls that are lifting now were hungry last year and I just didn't have a spot for them because you can only have 12 lifters, so I think the tradition of our program is probably the key to our success."
Duley was quick to praise the support that he and his program have received from administration as being a major contributor to the program success.
"You talk about the central office and Mr. Taylor, he was no-nonsense and said 'we are staying in school, we're going to keep these kids in school, if they get sick they can stay at home, they can be quarantined, but we are staying in school', so knowing that has made a huge difference to these kids and to these communities, to these parents, to these coaches."
Duley also praised the administration at East Union for their hard work and perseverance during the pandemic and uncertain times.
"There were a lot of schools that would not let their teams host meets or having these indoor activities," Duley said. "Our administration said to be smart, but absolutely