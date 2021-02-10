ELLISTOWN – East Union’s girls basketball team clinched a berth Tuesday in the upcoming MHSAA Class 2A state tournament with their 59-25 victory against visiting Strayhorn in the Division 1-2A tournament.
The Lady Urchins (9-14) advanced to the division semifinals against Walnut with their win. The tournament’s consolation and championship games are scheduled for Saturday.
The top four teams will be awarded first-round state playoff seedings based on their finish in the division tournament.
Senior guard Maggie McVey led the Lady Urchins with 14 points. She scored them all in the first half to help her team build a 41-13 halftime lead.
“We’re very excited to earn the opportunity to play next week,” McVey said. “We’ve worked really hard for this the past week. We got after it and have dedicated a lot of time to this.”
Peyton Wildman, a senior, and Carrie Wilkinson, a junior, scored 11 points apiece for the East Union.
East Union coach Chase Brown had the opportunity to give some younger players division tournament experience.
“We tried to back off and play a 2-3 zone, a 1-2-2 … try not to get anybody hurt,” he said. “We wanted to play everybody. This is one those games you’ve got to get through. I’m glad it’s over.”
The key to advancing, Brown says, is getting some perimeter offensive production from guard Abby Patterson and others.
(B) Walnut 65, East Union 59
The Urchins (5-13) saw their season come to an end with a loss to Walnut in the first round.
Senior guard Noah Johnson scored 18 points to lead the Urchins. Point guard Jude Treadaway scored 16 and forward Caleb Johnson added 13 for East Union.
The teams were tied 24-24 until Walnut’s Drew Jackson connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 30-24 halftime lead.
“There went the momentum,” Urchins coach Tim McDonald said. “We had changed to a zone and nobody guarded (Jackson).”
McDonald said prior to the season it would be a rebuilding year. He lost four starters, including point guard Hayden Roberts.