MOOREVILLE - East Union held back a strong challenge from county rival Myrtle and won the 1A-3A girls division in the Mooreville Invitational XC meet on Saturday. The Lady Urchins finished with 37 points while the Lady Hawks had a total of 49 points.
East Union placed five runners in the top 18 while Myrtle had five runners in the top 20 runners.
Karley Conwill led East Union with her third place finish behind Sophie Santucci and Abigail Craft of TCPS. Conwill ran the course in a time of 24:19.38. Teammate Sunshine Fulgham was a close fourth in her time of 24:22.45.
Maggie Moody was the top Myrtle runner as she placed fifth in a time of 24:34.91.
East Union's Kirsten Hitt came in seventh with a time of 24:59.77 and Lexie Senn of Myrtle was 11th with her time of 26:13.67.
Myrtle ninth graders Dream Carnell and Aubrey Henderson placed 12th and 13th with times of 26:35.13 and 26:43.41 respectively.
Rachel Gentry and Daisy Johnson of East Union placed 18th and 19th in times of 27:11.21 and 27:20.13 while Victoria Mejia of Myrtle was 20th with her time of 27:45.64.
Briley Lesley and Brianna Courtney of East Union had times of 28:00.58 and 30:45.04 to finish 21st and 28th. Myrtle's Ashley Tabor ran a 31:25.27 to place 31st.
Urchins place second in 1A-3A boys
East Union placed second in the boys 1A-3A division with 74 points. The always touch TCPS boys won with 60 points.
The Urchins had two runners in the top five, John Evins was third with a time of 19:30.17 while Gabe Rakestraw was fifth in his time of 19:49.62.
Will Greer was the top runner for Myrtle as he placed 17th with a time of 21:50.54. Hunter Page placed 19th for Myrtle in a time of 21:29.20.
Other top finishers for East Union included Chance McLellen (21st) with his time of 22:11.96, Kole Jackson (24th) in 22:57.89 and Jeremy Rakestraw (27th) in 23:38.63.
Myrtle's McKinley Lindsay placed 47th followed by East Union's Keith Goolsby at 55th, Brandon Goolsby was 68th and Ethan Neal of Myrtle was 73rd. Seth Johnson of East Union was next at 74th.