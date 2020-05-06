Lana Lauderdale
UNION/PRENTISS COUNTY -- Lana Lauderdale, 62, a resident of Rienzi, passed away Friday evening, April 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
A private family service will be announced and burial will be in the Gaston Cemetery near Booneville. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Ms. Lauderdale was born March 4, 1958, the daughter of Jimmie Wade and Ouida Lancaster Lauderdale of Booneville.
She was a graduate of the Illinois Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Ms. Lauderdale was an avid reader, loved her pets and in earlier years enjoyed family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Desiree Haugh and Jana Blythe of Booneville, one son, Brian Haugh of Chicago, Ill., a sister, Amy Lauderdale , a brother, Ronald Lauderdale, both of Booneville, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lauderdale family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.