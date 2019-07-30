Union County Tax Assessor and Collector, Tameri Dunnam, says she is happy to be hosting the 2019 Land Tax Sale exclusively online again this year. The auction will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m. CST and will continue each subsequent day until all parcels have been offered for sale. The sale will be a live bid auction hosted at http://auctions.govease.com.
A live training session will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 15, in the Courtroom. In addition, online webinar training sessions will be hosted on the auction website (training.govease.com).
Prior to any bidding, prospective bidders must arrange payment and verify registration with the county. Mail information to Union County Tax Assessor/Collector, PO Box 862, New Albany, MS 38652 or email tdunnam@unioncoms.com
You may call 662-534-1972 for further assistance.