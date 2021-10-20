Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre cast

The last Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre for 2021 will be presented at the Union County Heritage Museum Thursday, Oct, 21, and Friday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. each evening.

Attendees may enjoy a meal while solving the mystery of who killed Mr. Ed N. Buried in “Last Will and Testament.”

The cast includes Cathy Garrett, Mark Garrett, Jamie Henderson, Cameron Vickery, Drew Horn and Carly Mahon.

Admission costs $35 each for the meal and the mystery, including appetizers, salad, entrée, dessert and beverages including wine.

Seating is limited and these events usually sell out.

For a reserved ticket, one must call Stephen Bennett at 601-415-7283, the museum at 662-538-0014 or go by the museum.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus