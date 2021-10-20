Last opportunity to enjoy a meal and solve a mystery in 2021 coming up By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Oct 20, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The last Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre for 2021 will be presented at the Union County Heritage Museum Thursday, Oct, 21, and Friday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. each evening.Attendees may enjoy a meal while solving the mystery of who killed Mr. Ed N. Buried in “Last Will and Testament.”The cast includes Cathy Garrett, Mark Garrett, Jamie Henderson, Cameron Vickery, Drew Horn and Carly Mahon.Admission costs $35 each for the meal and the mystery, including appetizers, salad, entrée, dessert and beverages including wine.Seating is limited and these events usually sell out.For a reserved ticket, one must call Stephen Bennett at 601-415-7283, the museum at 662-538-0014 or go by the museum. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 69° Mostly Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 20, 2021 @ 10:46 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money from local agency 49 min ago New Albany Community will have plenty of holiday events to choose from through Christmas 49 min ago New Albany Artist inspires fifth grade pumpkin sculptures 49 min ago New Albany County supervisors, Three Rivers Planning and Development District to aid seniors with free Medicare drug program planning for 2022 49 min ago New Albany Macedonia news 49 min ago New Albany The Playhouse 49 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists