JACKSON • Ingomar saw their attempt for consecutive 1A basketball titles go down with a buzzer-beating three by Biggersville on Thursday in the 47-46 final verdict.
Zach Shugars had given the Falcons the lead at 46-44 with 3.8 seconds remaining as he took DJ Beard's pass from out of the corner and drove to the side of the free throw stripe, pulled up and drained the jumper for what almost appeared as the game winner. Ingomar broke into a celebration thinking the contest was over as the time on the clock ran out.
However, Biggersville was able to call timeout and to draw up one last play in hopes of getting a game-winning shot of their own. After deliberation between the officials, 3.0 seconds were put back on the clock to start play.
The Lions had to work the entire length of the court, so on the inbounds play, Dylan Rowsey heaved a "Hail Mary" to the far end of the court. Brooks Brand tossed back the ball from over the line and it deflected to Cam Smith, who was trailing the play.
Smith fired up a three for the winning basket and the Lions hit celebration mode and hoisted the gold ball.
"I'm numb, I can't put a positive spin on it, our kids deserved better," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said of the wild pendulum swing of events that transpired at the end of the contest. "Those 100 percent Ingomar kids showed why they are special. Kids that have grown up and seen the tradition, they don't know how to quit."
Ingomar showed their resilience and determination as they fought back from being down 12 points early in the fourth quarter at 40-28.
Even more impressive was the fact that the Falcons went on a 13-0 run over the final three-plus minutes of the contest and turned a 44-33 deficit into a 46-44 lead with the basket by Shugars.
"Zach should have and did make two consecutive game winners for a championship in a basketball-rich tradition school and state, that has never happened," Ashley said.
Biggersville took the early lead after a quarter at 18-13 and continued to hold the advantage at the half by a 27-23 margin. They stretched their lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter at 38-28.
However, Shugars and Tyson Smithey put the Falcons on the backs during the fourth quarter as they scored all of the 16 points for Ingomar.
Down 44-33, Shugars started the comeback with a basket then Smithey proceeded to hit three consecutive baskets in less than a minute to pull the Falcons to within three at 44-41.
Shugars buried a three pointer to tie the game as 1:43 and the teams went scoreless until the crazy closing seconds of the contest.
Shugars led the Falcons with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Smithey hit for 10 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. Adin Johnson and Spencer High had four points apiece. Breyden Bell scored three points and Kyle Robertson finished with two points.
Ingomar finished the season at 29-6.