A long-time Myrtle educator who died in a house fire earlier this month will continue teaching even after her death, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
“Pam Mitchell was a retired 30-year Myrtle kindergarten teacher. Her legacy will to be to continue to educate and teach fire safety.
“Despite this tragedy, she’ll continue to do her life calling, even though she has passed,” the chief said.
“Ms. Mitchell didn’t die in vain. We will be teaching lessons the department learned from that fire for a long time to come,” the chief said.
He said he discussed the situation with the family before being interviewed for this article.
“Family members I spoke to agreed if what they read here would help save a life, it is worth it to discuss it,” he said.
Even as he spoke, "C" Shift — the shift which was on duty when the Mitchell fire erupted Saturday, Jan. 7— was in the department’s training building practicing ways to fight a similar fire.
“They’re going through that scenario all over again. We always try to self-critique after any fire, determine what we need to be doing better, and determine if there’s a better way to do things.
“We’ve found you have to train constantly to stay at top efficiency,” he said.
Among those lessons:
— Hoarding should be avoided. Excess possessions can make it very hard to get into a house which is on fire. Once inside, excess chattels can complicate the search for any occupants at a time when seconds count, the fire chief said.
Fighting a tendency to hoard isn’t easy. The chief said he’s been victimized by the urge himself: “I still have a leaf collection from 9th grade,” he said.
“We arrived on scene to find we couldn’t get in the front door without having to move a lot of things that were inside.
“We had received reports that someone was trapped in the house, so I gathered a crew, broke down a window and did what’s called a VES (vent, enter and search).
“Even after we broke down that window, we had to break through a picture just to get into the room, and then we had to start throwing things out the window to have space to search,” the chief said.
Searchers found Mitchell’s body in a small hallway just outside a bedroom. The area of origin is believed to have been a back room. The cause hasn’t been determined, but no foul play is suspected, the chief said.
“A person who collects stuff can fill a house to a point where there’s no safe entrance or exit for us or them. That’s what we ran into this time, and it was so much worse than any other times we’ve had,” he said.
—Monitored smoke alarm systems are a good source of fire protection.
“The Mitchell house had a monitored alarm system, but the locations or how many were unknown, and it appeared to work as it was supposed to. It did notify the monitoring company which in turn notified Union County 911 who then notified us, but we’re not sure how long the fire had been burning before the sensor or sensors went off,” he said.
It is recommended that a smoke alarm be installed in each sleeping area, and in the hallway outside of the sleeping area, and on each level of the home.
—Anyone calling in a fire from a cellphone should give the exact location of a fire, since a cellphone may not always precisely hit a fire’s location or address.
Although that wasn’t a problem in this case, it has been in the past.
In New Albany there are several similar streets which can cause a cellphone to hit inaccurately.
There is a Second Street and 2nd St., a Hampton — the street on which the fire occurred — and South Hampton, a Longview and West Longview.
-- NAFD personnel learned that just because a home looks as though it is a single story, that may not be the case. This home had a second story that was added at some point.
“We had no idea there was a second story bedroom, and what should have been a hallway in the home looks like it was turned into a place to put the stairs to the upstairs area,” the chief said.
-- Floor plans can change, “and when our personnel are inside searching, doors, windows may be blocked, or barricaded,” Chief Whiteside said.
—The chief commended New Albany police for a quick response to the call.
“They were close by when the call came in. They verified the address about the time we were leaving the station, and we were enroute about a minute after we got the call.
“Police officer Justin Williams recognized the severity of the call. He made sure all doors and windows were closed so no oxygen could get to the fire.
“If anyone would have made any attempt to enter this home in an attempt to search for the victim without the proper gear including protective boots, coat, pants, and most importantly an airpack for fresh breathing air, there is no doubt in my mind that we would have been dealing with more trapped or injured people. I spoke with Justin and thanked him for making sure the scene was kept safe.
“Police, Union County deputies and Baptist Ambulance crews —everyone is an emergency responder together when things hit the fan,” he concluded.
It was the city’s first fatal fire since 2009, when Whiteside and other firefighters rescued a mother and child from an apartment fire.
The mother lived, but the child did not make it.
“I remember the call like it was yesterday. When I have a chance to talk about it to other firefighters, I tell that it was both the best day of my career and the worst day of my career.
“Saved one life, and lost another. You never forget it. These two calls discussed, along with numerous others over 30 years of fighting fires and running rescue calls, are the reason I wrote some words down and have them posted above my desk.
“I want myself and all of our firefighters to remember those words: “It is not for us to decide who is to survive. rather our responsibility is to give that victim a fighting chance.”
“This is the main reason why we will always make an attempt to rescue a trapped person if at all possible, he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.