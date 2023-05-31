The inaugural class of Leadership Union County held a graduation program Wednesday, summarizing their achievements.
The program was created this past year to train and, it is hoped, retain young adults as community planners and leaders.
Class members and sponsors had a picnic lunch at the Union County Heritage Museum Crossing on the Green and program director Betsey Hamilton gave some background to choices the group made concerning goals.
Rather than choosing a variety of projects and splitting the group in diverse directions, they decided to focus on one need. That turned out to be selecting the Park Along the River as part of the overall plan provided by the National Park Service to improve the whole area.
Specifically, the class would work on ways to “reimagine” the 35-year-old park. They quickly realized the various aspects would require time and money.
“Sometimes it’s difficult until you’ve been there that things don’t happen overnight,” Hamilton said. “And if there’s one thing I learned, I think is that things don’t happen overnight in this town – or anywhere.”
They talked about conversation, connection and community and the idea of having Parkapalooza quickly emerged. That would be the activity that was held weekend before last as a fundraiser through providing music, youth activities and food.
“I think I had always been a yea-sayer but I had to wonder what in the world,” Hamilton said on hearing this. “But I would have to say it was the cherry on the top. I think they will tell you they ain’t stopping, that Parkapalooza will go on and on.”
The class was divided into four groups and a representative of each gave a brief report on what they have done.
Josh Creekmore spoke on behalf of the park preparation group. He said they established a Camp Creek cleanup day, removing debris from the stream that has accumulated trash and vegetation for many decades. “We were able to get all the trash and limbs out that didn’t hurt the creekbank,” he said. Of course, they helped with Parkapalooza.
Brittany Clark represented the playground committee. They met in early spring with a representatives of Struthers Recreational Facilities and looked at options for playground equipment.
“We wanted it to flow with the beautiful natural landscape that is already there,” she said. “We don’t want it to seem like it’s not a part of the landscape that you see.”
She said they want to bring musicality into the equipment, and some of the equipment uses insect themes. There will be a large play area but also smaller play pods with age-based equipment on the various trails through the park. “The surface and playground will be very inclusive,” she said. So if there’s a child in a wheelchair or on crutches the surfaces will accommodate that. Some equipment will be designed with autism and sensory awareness and a swing is planned in which a wheelchair can be locked in.
Blake Burcham represented the fundraising group. They were tasked with creating a mechanism for raising money and accepting donations so they created the Little Tallahatchie River Conservancy. It is awaiting approval by the various government agencies and, until then, the group is functioning as a special project of the CREATE Foundation.
They also have been working on grant applications and were responsible for obtaining sponsorships for Parkapalooza.
So far, they have raised $25,500.
Daleana Mapp spoke for the promotion and marketing group. Of marketing, she said, “I view it as telling a story through pictures. Not only that but encapsulating the vision set for by a group.” They focused on Parkapalooza, creating various promotional graphics and a marketing and use survey that will be available until August. They created physical signage as well as online promotional postings. They plan to continue promotions beyond the conclusion of the leadership class.
Hamilton next referred to one of the earlier speakers at leadership classes and his recommendation to choose a “leader of leaders.” They decided to do this, she said, and was somewhat surprised to find a three-way tie among those who excelled and showed dedication to the program.
Selected were Josh Creekmore, Brittany Clark and Daleana Mapp. Each received a plaque.
Hamilton closed by reiterating the value of conversation, connection and community.
An example she used was the former railroad bridge adjacent to where she was speaking, now used as a train viewing platform.
She said they were talking about the bridge before its removal and noting that the word “clearance” had been misspelled as “clarance” for decades. She and museum director Jill Smith had wanted to preserve that part of the bridge, but that conversation followed by connection with Mayor Tim Kent resulted in the entire bridge being given to the museum. That led to the outdoor area in use that day, which is seeing increased activity and with more expected with the renovation of the former barbecue hut there.
“I want you to think about always have your conversations, make connections, be that connector and strengthen our community because you are the dreamers,” she said.
Class members included Kaylee Austin, Tyler Basil, Kwadis Beard, Blake Burcham, Brittany Clark, Josh Creekmore, Drew Horn, Cuisandra Ingram, Justin Kirk, Daleana Mapp, Garry Marshall, Matt Purvis, Tyler Russell, Claudia Shedd, Ellen Staten and Jen Swords.
Leadership Union County is sponsored by the UNITE Foundation and Union County Development Association.
Session sponsors were the CREATE Foundation, New Albany Main Street Association, John Stroud Agency, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, BNA Bank, New Albany Rotary Club and Union County Heritage Museum.
Toyota was also the special Dale Carnegie sponsor and the New Albany Rotary Club additionally provided a support grant.
