The first class of Leadership Union County is under way and steering committee members say they are pleased with the group’s start.
The program has been in the discussion stage for some time. While the Union County Leadership Academy program worked to develop leadership qualities in high school juniors and seniors, there was no comparable program for adults.
“There are a number of involved citizens right now who have participated in leadership classes either through their professions or at the state, regional or local community level,” LUC Coordinator Betsey Hamilton said. “The conversations for an ongoing Leadership Union County program have been taking place for a while.”
LUC is sponsored by the Union County Development Association in partnership with the UNITE Foundation, the county’s affiliate with the CREATE Foundation.
LUC is described as a nine-month program developed to identify, inform, and motivate existing and emerging leaders who are committed to shaping the future of Union County and its local communities.
Members will have an opportunity to increase their community awareness to better understand how multiple sectors of our community and region work together, to have personal contact with local, regional, state, civic, business, and political leaders, promote professional and personal growth and project development, among other qualities.
A goal is for members to be able to respond to current and future community challenges in a positive manner and focus their talents in a way to better serve our community, region and state.
Class members began with a meet-and-greet to get acquainted followed by a day-long retreat. Next, they will have monthly sessions dealing with topics such as topics include county history then and now, partnerships, community development, local government and criminal justice, economic and industrial development, healthcare, community visioning and strategic planning, education, community service and boardmanship.
Members will work with fellow classmates to implement a community enhancing project to be completed outside the monthly session.
Each class is limited to 20 and members must be 25 or older and live, work or own a business in Union County. Selection criteria included diverse vocational disciplines, geographical distribution, community involvement, leadership capabilities and potential.
Members of the inaugural class include Kaylee Austin, Tyler Basil, Kwandis Beard, Blake Burcham, Brittany Clark, Josh Creekmore, Jen Goudy, Dew Horn, Cuisandra Ingram, Justin Kirk, Daleana Mapp, Garry Marshall, Matt Purvis, Tyler Russell, Claudia Shedd and Ellen Staten.
Steering committee members include Chuck Garrett, Betsey Hamilton, Nancy Kidd, Denotee Martin and Billye Jean Stroud.
