NEW ALBANY - Kelsey Ledbetter took control of the situation at hand in overtime as she scored eight of New Albany's 12 points in the 63-55 Lady Bulldog win at the Union County Tournament in Thursday's nightcap.
Ashanti High had given New Albany the lead at 52-51 before Ledbetter went to work. She buried a three from the corner and then proceeded to sink 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
Katie Beth Hall came through in the clutch for Ingomar to send the contest into overtime as she hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to tie the game at 51-all at the end of regulation.
Hall had a huge night beyond the arc as she drilled five 3-pointers, all in the third quarter as she scored 15 of Ingomar's 16 points.
Ingomar led at the half 25-19, but New Albany outscored the Lady Falcons by a 22-16 margin and the teams ended the third quarter tied 41-41.
Ledbetter was the leading scorer for New Albany with 18 points including three 3-pointers. Madison McDonald hit for 16 and Ashanti High chipped in 15.
Hall of Ingomar was the game's top scorer with 24 points which included her five 3- pointers. Sanaa Finley finished the contest with 15.
New Albany advances to play East Union girls in the semifinals on Friday.
(G) NEW ALBANY 63, INGOMAR 55 (OT)
NEW ALBANY (11-8)
K. Ledbetter 18, M. McDonald 16, A. High 15, A. Cheairs 5, D. Lesure 4, A. Terry 3, E. Tyer 2.
INGOMAR (7-16)
K. Hall 24, S. Finley 15, C. Ball 6, L. Campbell 4, K. Johnson 4, M. Phifer 2.
Halftime- Ingomar 25, New Albany 19.