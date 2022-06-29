The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services will host Fostering and Friends Day on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park and Splash Pad, 800 N Veterans Memorial Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Mississippi has approximately 4,000 children in foster care across the state with approximately 185 in Lee County. If you consider the surrounding counties of Prentiss, Itawamba, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union that number jumps to over 430 children. This event is for current foster parents, children, and anyone interested in becoming a foster parent.
This will be a fun-filled day with free food, games, and bouncy houses. Attendees can learn more about the needs of foster children in their area and the requirements to become a foster parent.
Sharon Brown, Foster Parent Recruitment and Support Supervisor with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services said, “Please come out to hear how you and your family can provide a loving and safe home. Our goal is to find foster homes for our children during their journey through foster care and give them hope. No child should wonder where they will sleep at night or what they’re going to eat. We need you!”
When the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services cannot place children with a relative, a loving and committed foster family is needed. Children lose so much when they enter foster care including their families, pets. Belongings and connections.
The goal is never to move them from their communities, but with approximately 4,000 children in care and less than 2,000 foster families, more are needed. The most significant need is for families willing to parent teenagers, sibling groups, and children with special needs, including medically fragile children.
Finding homes for teenagers is one of the biggest challenges of the foster care system. If children do not find permanent connections before they leave care, they are at higher risk for incarceration, homelessness and human trafficking. Families who will walk along this journey with the children and biological families and them hope.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services serves to protect children, support families, and encourage lasting family connections. To learn more, please visit www.mdcps.ms.gov.