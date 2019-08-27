The most prestigious honor granted by the Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 of The American Legion is the annual Malcolm Hickey Award, established on July 14, 1999. John Hickey, son of the late Malcolm Hickey, presented the award to Bobby O. Owen, a member of Post 72 for 58 continuous years.
The first few recipients were chosen by nomination and approval of the Executive Committee. Beginning in 2008 the committee was comprised of the past recipients who then made the selection.
Hickey was the ideal man to use for fashioning such an award because he perfectly represented the “citizen/soldier” who lived his life based on Christian principles that made him a commanding figure during his lifetime and a role model to the hundreds of students he taught through the years.
The guidelines for the selection committee are as follows: American Legion participation and longevity; involvement in multiple Post activities and faithfulness to those activities; church and community involvement; and a good reputation in the Post and community.
Bobby Owen has successfully established these guidelines during his life. His post leadership has been exceptional serving as commander for four years – 1967, 1977, 1991, and 1992. During his 1967 term the membership reached an all-time high of 340 members.