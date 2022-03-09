Former Northern District Transportation Commissioner Zach Stewart was honored by the Mississippi Senate on Thursday, March 3, with Senate Concurrent Resolution 542 for his achievements and leadership while serving.
The resolution noted that Stewart was elected Transportation Commissioner in 1983 and completed his fifth term as Commissioner for the Northern District in 2003.
Among Stewarts successes were being Instrumental in the preparation, passage, and implementation of the 1987 Four-Lane Highway Program. He was one of the architects of the $1.6-billion-dollar 1987 Highway Program, which gradually allowed for the funding of over 1,000 miles of four-lane highways statewide. The first project was the four-lane expansion of Highway 72. Stewart was also involved in the four-laning of Highway 178, which became Highway 78 and is now Interstate 22 from Memphis to Birmingham.
Some other achievements listed were:
• The establishment of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including the Intermodal Aspect and Weight Enforcement responsibilities.
• The construction of the MDOT Administration Building in Jackson.
• The implementation of allowing prisoners to pick up litter on highways.
• Past Chairman of the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Board of Directors during the development of the Tanglefoot Trail, Mississippi's longest Rails-to-Trails conversion.
• Instrumental in procuring the now-existing four-lane bridge across the Tallahatchie River in New Albany. The original design called for fewer lanes; however, the knowledge and experience of Zack's past career propelled him to express his concern about future infrastructure, and his compelling argument resulted in a change of plans.
In fact, as part of the resolution the Legislature has named the Highway 178-Bankhead Street Bridge, the "Zack Stewart Bridge.”
Stewart is a native of Dumas, but grew up in Pontotoc County's Troy Community. He attended Pontotoc County schools, Itawamba Community College in Fulton and Mississippi State University. Stewart served in the Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961 and during that time completed extension work from East Carolina and North Carolina State Universities.
He served as an Engineer with WCBI-TV in Columbus and was a Senior Customer Engineer for IBM Corporation. He was appointed in 1972 to head the Mississippi Division of Appalachian Development and was the owner of Stewart Construction Company.
More recently, he has volunteered with the Union County Heritage Museum and was involved in all facets of construction, repair and outdoor design.
Stewart was married to the late former Betty Joe Jaggers of the Furrs Community in Pontotoc. They have four children and seven grandchildren.