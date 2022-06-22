The Union County Board of Supervisors voted to give themselves a raise at their June meeting, thanks to a bill passed by the legislature this past session.
Supervisors currently receive a salary of $46,050, according to Chancery Clerk Annette Hickey. Supervisors’ salaries are set by state law, based on the assessed valuation of the county.
Senate Bill 2719 will allow supervisors to receive a $2,000 raise next month, another $2,000-per-month raise in 2024 and then a $4,000 monthly raise in 2028.
Serving as county supervisor has historically been considered a part-time job, although supervisors do receive state benefits and have the use of a pickup truck. Most people think of supervisors’ duties as mostly taking care of the roads but a list of their duties and responsibilities actually takes several pages to list and includes all financial aspects of a county.
In other business, the board approved a $343,000 expenditure to upgrade radios for the volunteer fire departments. The 10 departments will purchase 250 radios that work on the statewide MSWIN system, This is the system established after emergency responders discovered they could not communicate with each other dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new radios should provide excellent communications and offer statewide accessibility.
The New Albany Fire Department is not switching to MSWIN with it being explained the statewide system works well in the open but not as well inside buildings, where city firefighters need them most. The city department will have some MSWIN radios to facilitate communications with the county departments, however.
Supervisors voted with no discussion to reappoint Carolyn Estes to represent the county on the Three Rivers Planning and Development District for another five-year term.
Filling a different vacancy did bring some questions, however.
Supervisors voted to name Luke Taylor as arson investigator for the sheriff’s department.
Taylor is the son of First District Supervisor Sam Taylor, but board attorney Chandler Rogers said no ethics problem exists in that the younger Taylor is not a dependent of the supervisor, nor is he supervised by him. Supervisor Taylor recused himself during the voting process.
The question that arose concerned another candidate who had certification Taylor did not, but supervisors said they acted on recommendations from Sheriff Jimmy Edwards and that other criteria were considered in addition to accreditation in the hiring process.
Taylor will replace former investigator Brian Carpenter, who resigned to take another job.
In departmental business, supervisors approved repairing a washout at Magnolia Way and County Road 203, awarding the contract to Steel-Con with a price of $25,250. Paul Smithey bid $29,858. Because of the proximity to the Toyota plant, the PUL Alliance will reimburse the county for the cost.
The board also accepted a low quote of $24,200 for a Bushhog rotary cutter from Garrison Equipment for the road department.
The sheriff’s department also needed approval for an expenditure. One of the HVAC units serving the jail is worn out and no replacement parts are available so replacement costs were sought. Riddle Heating and Air was accepted with a low bid of $7,150 compared to $9,115.50 from Conditioned Air.
The chancery clerk was approved to be paid $628 for certifying 628 Homestead applications to the Department of Revenue and the circuit clerk was to be paid for serving as county registrar and holding a term of court.
In the solid waste department, a longevity pay increase was approved for David Self, who has worked for the county 20 years. County employees can receive a one-percent longevity pay increase every five years, capped at 25 years.
Supervisors also talked about the need for a new solid waste ordinance policy and asked attorney Rogers to draft one.
The county emergency management agency will accept a loaner vehicle from the forestry service and the county fire department will accept donations of a pump and four generators, The county will also accept a foam unit, trailer and generator from the forestry commission, which could be used at the city-county airport.