Leland Andrew "Andy" Britt
TIPPAH COUNTY -- A shining light went dim on Monday evening, June 8, 2020. Leland Andrew "Andy" Britt, 45, resident of Starkville and former resident of Ripley, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness.
A private family graveside service was Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hopkins Cemetery in Benton County with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating and reflections were given by his sister, Christie Duncan. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
The family request memorials be directed to Rolling Hills, 206 Womack St., Starkville, MS 39759.
