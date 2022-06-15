Jimmie and Pam Lessel

Jimmie and Pam Lessel

Jimmie and Pam Lessel will be honored with a reception celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at Center Hill Baptist Church, 290 Lessel Road, Ecru, Saturday, June 18, at 2 p.m.

All family and friends are welcome.

The couple were married June 23, 1972.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus