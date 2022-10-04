It was recently brought to my attention that the city council has voted to eliminate mid-street parking in the central business district.
It was recently brought to my attention that the city council has voted to eliminate mid-street parking in the central business district.
I feel sure that the intentions are to beautify downtown but am convinced that it is a very ill-advised plan. There is barely enough parking during the busiest of times downtown now. Why would one think that eliminating much of the parking space would improve things?
I would agree that it would probably be more beautiful but so is a museum.
I suggest that a central business district should be a place that local people can come, shop, be entertained, and enjoy what their city has to offer them. The plan to eliminate a significant part of the parking downtown simply will not promote our city as a place to do that.
Some have suggested that people can park at the library. That is true, but will they? If it is so inconvenient, I suspect they will not and what about the elderly and those that are not able to walk very far. There is no doubt that it will hurt business downtown.
A question I cannot help but wonder about is why there was not an advertised meeting stating what was to be considered that the citizens or, at least, those most affected by this change, the downtown business owners, could attend and express their views about the proposed change? It seems reasonable that since it will affect them to such an extent, they should’ve at least have been consulted.
It is not to late to do so and, after public consultation, to rescind this vote. After all, New Albany does belong to the people that live and work here.
Bill Thurman
