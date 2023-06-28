Have you ever seen your angels on earth? Psalm 91,11:12, for He shall give his angels charge over thee to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, least they dash thy foot against a stone …
I have seen my earth angels!!!! The staff at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. I would like to thank my 19+ earth angels that took care of me, took the time to talk to me and always there for me when I needed you. I was on the second floor room, 277. It was truly amazing how from the Cleaning, nutrition, RNs, nurse practitioners, doctors, certified nurses assistant, and the lab both day and night shifts … I just wanna give you a big thank you for caring for having faith and love for me.
1 Corinthians 13:13, and now by the faith, hope and love, these three: but the greatest of these is love. Thank you Baptist Memorial Hospital my earth angels.
I thank you with from my full heart. In God we trust!!
Amen
Elaine Person
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&