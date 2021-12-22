Letters to Santa

Dear Santa, 

We are excited for you to come to our houses this year. We hope you have a good flight around the world on Christmas Eve. We will leave carrots for your reindeer and cookies and milk for you. Our class has been very good this year. Here are a few things they hope to see on Christmas morning. 

Anna Aragon- unicorn pop-it, painting set, tablet, phone

Samuel Castaneda- t-rex, lazors, a shotgun, a ring

Jonathan Frank- tv, playstation 26, refrigerator, race car

Journee Gamble- teddy bear, phone, $11, and marshmallows

Carson Hamblin- a fake deer, stuffed Santa and Chucky, stuffed unicorn, squishy bull

Easton Herod-electric guitar with a speaker, bazooka, horse, xbox 5

Kenny Jackson- monster truck, rat, airplane, jack in the box

Micah Larry- Xbox, playstation, nerf gun, new shoes

Kingstyn Lee- paw patrol movie, basketball, rainbow, ring

Austin Malone- lazor, iphone, walkie talkie, magnets

NoraSue McClure- iphone 12, ipad, Barbie, desk

Camilla McGloflin- mini fridge, rock n roll troll doll, Penny Wise doll

Ariah Nesbit- slime, LOL doll, stuffed dog, Barbie

Ava Rhynes- baby yoda bed, baby yoda toy, baby yoda book, baby yoda mask, baby yoda learning phone

Leeland Robertson

Riggs Samples- legos, lazors, ninja turtle, alien

Emeri Waldrop- tiny black cat, lipstick, Rudolph headband

Tom Wiley-  Paw Patrol toys

Kaia Yang- bunny, dollhouse, cat

Love, 

Ms. Nicole's class

Nicole Freeman

Kindergarten Teacher

New Albany Elementary

___

Dear Santa,

            We are in Mrs. Jennifer Duncan’s Kindergarten Class at New 

Albany Elementary School, and we have been working very hard this 

year.  We have been good and have made our wish list just for you. 

We are wishing for:

Gabriel Beaty-Long - 5 years old 

1.              Pet Puppy

2.              Titanic

3.              New Friend

4.              Toy Santa

Sylvie Jane Bryan - 5 years old

1.              Hoverboard

2.              Barbie Doll

3.              Barbie Christmas Tree

4.              Barbie Wreath

Jarius Campbell - 6 years old

1.              Hoverboard

2.              Legos

3.              Bicycle

4.              Scooter

Annie Covington - 5 years old

1.              Barbie Doll

2.              Baby Doll

3.              Squishees

4.              My Little Pony

Dex Crotts - 5 years old

1.              Camo Rifle

2.              Camo Shotgun

3.              Pistol

4.              Bow and Arrow with Scope

Ellie Daniel Childs - 5 years old

1.              Puppy

2.              Elsa dress with ICE heels

3.              Barbie doll

4.              Anna winter shoes and Anna dress

Connor Ferguson - 6 years old

1.              Disco Light

2.              Disco Music

3.              Remote Control Car

4.              Turtle Pillow Pack

Joshua Flores - 6 years old

1.              Hoverboard

2.              Penguin

3.              Book

4.              Nerf Gun

Kellen Garrett - 5 years old

1.              Hoverboard

2.              Lip Gloss

3.              Stuffed Puppy that really walks

4.              Cat in a Purse

Rylee Garrett - 5 years old

1.              Puppy

2.              Swimming Pool

3.              R Lamp

4.              Throw and Pillow Rug

Claire Hicks - 6 years old

1.              Throw and Pillow Rug

2.              Barbie Doll Family

3.              Squishees

4.              My Little Ponies

Cooper Hicks - 6 years old

1.              Trumpet

2.              Remote Control Car

3.              Blocks

4.              Nunchucks

Evan Holt - 6 years old

1.              Lego Set

2.              Skateboard

3.              Video Game

4.              Shoes

Genesis Jones - 5 years old

1.              Doll

2.              Rainbow Squishee 

3.              Minion

4.              G Lamp

Marlee Jones - 5 years old

1.              Hoverboard

2.              Makeup

3.              Baby Dolls

4.              Ladybug

Kallie Logan - 5 years old

1.              Throw and Pillow Rug

2.              Desk and Chair

3.              K Lamp

4.              Stuffed Puppy

Karly Turner - 5 years old

1.              Pink Barbie Car

2.              LOL Surprise OMG Doll House

3.              LOL Surprise Camper

4.              Rainbow High Doll

Iker Vazquez-Arrezola - 5 years old

1.              Car

2.              Robot

3.              Puppy Dog

4.              Squishee

Aviezri Xep - 5 years old

1.              Skateboard

2.              Legos

3.              Trumpet

4.              Remote Control Car

Thank you for whatever you bring us.  We hope you and all of your 

reindeer have a safe trip to our houses on Christmas Eve night. 

Love, 

All the Sweet Boys & Girls in Mrs. Duncan’s Kindergarten Class

New Albany Elementary School

---

Dear Santa,

Mrs. Mary Catherine and Mrs. Kayla's Kindergarten Class at New Albany Elementary has been so good this year. We would like the following for Christmas:

Skye Bevars: a scooter, a bike, and a puppy

Lilly Burks: a silicone baby, clothes, and doctor stuff

Zeke Byles: a Nerf set, a gumball machine, and a Fortnite character

Pippa Clayton: a purple Elsa dress, a Sing Along Elsa, and a mermaid dress

Noah Crum: a computer, a laptop, and a phone

Dylan Drewery: Native shoes, black Converse shoes, and a Ben10 toy watch

Autumn Finley: snow, a Baby Alive, and a purple purse

Peyton Foote: a Toy Story house, a scarecrow toy, and skittles

Swayze Hall: a baby doll, an LOL surprise, and a Barbie doll

Trace Howell: a gumball machine, a race track, and a toy tree

Edgard Lopez: a robot, candy, and monkey bars

Lane Mills: a train set, a caboose container, and train tracks

Tripp Nanney: a monster truck, a four wheeler, and snow

Yaretzy Noyola: a baby doll, an Olaf toy, and candy

Kayleigh Parker: an iPhone, a toy car, and a bike

Finley Sanders: a makeup kit, a Barbie doll, and a Barbie van

Virginia Ann Staten: an LOL doll house, a superhero outfit, and dress up girl stuff

Paisley Taylor: a unicorn, a desk, and a tablet

Robert Winkles: a four wheeler, a remote control car, and a phone

Chenxi Yang: a PawPatrol toy, My Little Pony, and an Anna doll

Thank you so much and we'll be sure to leave you some milk and cookies!

Love, Mrs. Mary Catherine and Mrs. Kayla's Kindergarten Class at New Albany Elementary

---

Mrs. Nikki and Mrs. Jo’s Kindergarten class at Myrtle has worked extremely hard and have been very good! We picked a few things we would like Santa to bring us for Christmas.

Maggie Mardis wants a squishy dog, a play phone, and pink slime.

Peyton Riley Johnson wants a toy cat and dog that are on a leash and you can walk them. She also wants a mermaid Barbie.

Bennett Johnson only wants one thing, and that is a slink dog.

Rykard Burke wants a rhino, crayons, and colorful blocks.

Creed Minor wants a little phone and another schnauzer and boxer. He also wants a magic mailbox.

Madalyn Bishop wants slime, an Ariel for the water, and any kind of stuffed animal.

Albert Mckinney wants all the transformers.

Nova Stout wants an Iphone for her momma, make-up for Eva, and a yo-yo and a mermaid brush for herself.

Easton Mayer wants a Dragon Ball, and he says he has already told you everything else that he wants!

Madden Williamson wants an Iphone and an Ipad.

Hazel Eckford wants a dog, a barbie, and slime.

Kylie Mckeown wants a doll house, a table, and a gumball machine.

 Jonathan Hernadez wants a Mario amiibo, a nintendo switch that connects to the TV, and a Bowser Amiibo.

Waylon Butler wants a real knife for his brother, a new game for his x-box, and a remote controlled robot.

Isabelle Denton wants Ryan’s Mystery Eggs, Slime, and LOLs.

Hoyt McLarty wants Magnetic blocks, a bike, and a coloring book.

Kanon wants a remote control boat, a remote control truck, and a kitchen set.

Nova Hutcheson wants a My Little Pony, a Barbie, and LOLs.

---

Dear Santa,

We are students in Miss Carol and Mrs. Sherry's kindergarten class at Myrtle.  Thanks for the gifts you brought us last year.  We have tried to be really good this year.  Thank you for sending your scout elf, Elfis to our classroom.  We like finding him every morning.  Here is our Christmas wish list for this year:

RJ - Sonic plushie and a Shadow plushie

Bentley - dirt bike, motorcycle, and four wheeler

Oscar - toy backhoe

Zechariah - toy excavator

Neveah - bed, blankets, and doghouse for her dollhouse

Bentlee - Five Nights at Freddy's plushies

Kayden - toys

Brayden - Paw Patrol movie toy and Sonic Forces game for Nintendo Switch

McKenna - new Elsa crown

Tyler - toy handcuffs and police gear

Le'Avian - motorcycle

Cohen - motorcycle

Aiden - iPhone and money

Isaac - real motorcycle

Colleen - 10 Barbie dolls

Eli - PlayStation car

Luke - PlayStation 4 with Fortnite and Nintendo Switch games

Anna - 10 Baby Alives

We hope you have a safe trip and enjoy the cookies and milk.  Some of us will leave treats for your reindeer too.  Merry Christmas!

Carol Peters

Kindergarten Teacher

Myrtle Attendance Center

---

Dear Santa,

We are wishing for….

Zada Dunlap- swing set, Barbie house, Barbie car

Huck Burks- snoopy snow globe, robot, stuffed dog

J’Adami Duke- lego Mario, toy car, cat

Genesis Carranza- baby doll, new dress, dog

Isaac Zuniga- skates, book, connect 4

Mathew Tunnell- jet, dirt bike, bow & arrow

Alexandra Pablo- book, small llama, clothes

Ja’Nylah Standfield- baby doll, book, hover board

Isaac Ordaz- bow & arrow, hot wheels, spiderman costume

Neit Buenrostro- hot wheels, clothes, books

Joy Paz- legos, playdoh, puzzles

Wyatt Hopkins- hot wheels garage, monster truck track, 4 wheeler

Caiden Lancaster- LOL doll, cat, skateboard

Haylin Umanzor- baby doll, clothes, puzzles

Kingston Garrett- hoverboard, 4wheeler, dirt bike

Caden Rowland- race cars, target, grave digger monster truck

Ella Hale- guitar, toy kitchen, Elsa castle

Hazel Velazquez- bus, teddy bear, unicorn

Ky’Lyn Cannon hot wheels, football, slime

Love,

Mrs. Jordan Murry’s kindergarten class

New Albany Elementary School

---

Letters to Santa

Miss Laura Buskirk and Mrs. Creshenda Robertson, New Albany Elementary School

Kyrell Shaw- Kindergarten - toy car, toy man, toy boat, a rainbow

Tylan Dixon- Kindergarten - bouncy house, toy truck, dart board, monster truck

Delilah Beltran- Kindergarten - toy butterfly, a cat, toy train, Santa Claus toy

Karter Judon- Kindergarten - Lamborghini, toy house, backpack, toy whale

Ma’Kiyah Guyton- Kindergarten - A Christmas tree, cookies for Santa, fairy doll, a rainbow

Chloe Pham- Kindergarten - Mermaid Legos, Christmas snow globe, rainbow pillow, candy canes

Emma Garcia- Kindergarten - Candy canes, xylophone, rainbow pillow, snow globe

Emmanuel Hernandez- Kindergarten - Car, snow globe, speed boat, Pop It

Angel Chan Mayo- Kindergarten - Pop It, dog, snow globe, car

Alexa Gonzalez- Kindergarten - Pop It, a baby doll, Barbie doll, Barbie doll clothes

Hynefa Walker- Kindergarten - A Christmas tree, a Gucci bag, a dress, a rollercoaster

Gabe Parker- Kindergarten - A pogo stick, a phone, candy, Miss Laura and Mrs. Creshenda

Londyn Collins- Kindergarten - A phone, candy, Tic-Tac-Toe game, a fun game

Noah Juarez- Kindergarten - Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels case, candy, fun games

Amani Berry- Kindergarten - Money, a Christmas tree, a big present, a rainbow

Amara Turman- Kindergarten - iPad, paint, a piano, a violin

Jasper Hodge- Kindergarten - My friend Tripp, a piano, a bouncy house, an elf

Gunner Franklin- Kindergarten - Nintendo switch, paint, a Batman toy, crayons

Kaylee Vallejo- Kindergarten - A shop board, LOL Dolls, iPad, a guitar

Hannah Chaffin- Kindergarten - iPad, cat, purse, book

---

Mrs. Alex Burke’s Kindergarten Wish List

Myrtle Attendance Center

Tobias (Teddy) Armstrong     Spiderman

Black Panther

Mickey Mouse

Addy Bailey    Baby turtle (real)

Tablet

A surprise from Santa

Caige Barnett  Batteries

Bike

Fortnite golden scar

Wyatt Boyd     A car that goes on land and water

Big bicycle 

Transformer

Troy Bullard   Hoverboard

Skooter

Nerf gun

Alli Carwyle   LOL dolls

Toy Christmas tree

A new pillow

Jack Evans      Racing car for when I grow up

Remote control racing car

Spiderman shooter

Kylan Johnson Skate board

Monster truck

Motorcycle

Rodney Kimbrel         Super power dirt bike with helmet and gloves

Cowboy hat

Green car with a dragon on the door with a controller

Zameria McClellan     Guitar

Go kart

Toy table and horse

Haven Pickens Pop its

New shirts

LOL dolls

Raylan Powell Skateboard

T-Rex claws

Dinosaurs

Zac Rock         Remote control airplane

Remote control boat

Remote control bulldozer

James (JR) Simpson   Lego Luigi

Remote control car

Remote control boat

Taelyn Shorter Drums

Guitar

Big robot with remote control

Tahleya Taylor           Barbie camper van

LOL surprise

Kitchen play set

Illa Watts        Vanity

Remote control car for a girl

Skittles

Le’kavious Williamson          Sticky remote control car

Teddy bear

Gloves

---

Christy Littlejohn & Christy Bowen’s 1st grade class at New Albany Elementary

Dear Santa,

My name is Dahlia Avila. I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you bring me clothes,

cleaning toys, and kids makeup. My brother has been good. Please bring him something. I will

leave you cookies and milk. I love you!

Love,

Dahlia

Dear Santa,

My name is Peyton Blackwell. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me ghostbuster

toys, legos, and race cars. Please bring my brothers and sister some toys. I will leave carrots

outside for Rudolph. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

My name is Malia Blanchard. My mommy says I am the best girl. Please bring me a kitchen, a

washing machine, and lol dolls. My sisters and brother are very sweet to me. Please bring them

lots of toys. I will leave the reindeer some food by the porch. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Malia

Dear Santa,

My name is Zalaurah Carter. I have been a good girl. I hope you bring me a bike, toy car, and lol

dolls. My brother and sister are good kids. Please bring my brother a paw patrol toy and my

sister a minnie mouse toy. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Zalaurah

Dear Santa,

My name is Carlos Castro. I am the best boy. I hope you bring me a fortnite gun, new fishing

pole, and a remote control car. My brother and sister are very good. We play together all the

time. Bring them all they want. I will leave you milk and cookies. Take a cookie home for Mrs.

Clause. I love you!

Love,

Carlos

Dear Santa,

My name is Maverick Clements. My mama says I am a good boy and a good helper. Please

bring me Nintendo switch, ghostbuster toys, and legos. I will share with my brother but bring him

toys too. I will leave gingerbread cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Maverick

Dear Santa,

My name is Davis Dewberry. I have been a good boy. I will be even better next year. I hope you

bring me an iphone 13, airpods, and playstation 5. Please bring my sister LOL stuff. I will leave

you gingerbread man cookies. You can give one to Rudolph. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Davis

Dear Santa,

My name is Mary-Claire Dillard. I have been a good girl a little bit. But I will be a good girl alot

next year. Please bring me a snackeez, a new real puppy, and a new cat. I will take care of

them. I promise! My sister is always good so bring her some stuff. My brother is not always good

but bring him stuff anyway. I will leave you some cookies and milk on the front porch. I love you!

Love,

Mary-Claire

Dear Santa,

My name is Eiza Favela. I am a good girl. I hope you bring me an lol doll, scooter, and legos.

Please bring my brother and sister lots of toys. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry

Christmas!

Love,

Eiza

Dear Santa,

My name is Vereni Gonzalez. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me a puzzle,

hatchimals, and lots of play doh. Bring my brother and sisters lots of toys. I will leave you some

milk on the table. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Vereni

Dear Santa,

My name is Jolee Hale. I was good this year. Please bring me a Barbie doll dream house, baby

doll, and baby doll clothes. My sister has been good too. She wants lots of presents. I will leave

you milk and cookies. I will leave reindeer food for Rudolph. I love you!

Love,

Jolee

Dear Santa,

My name is Joshua Herrera. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me Minecraft, a

remote control car, and a bike. My sister is very sweet. Bring her whatever she wants. I will

leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

My name is Lennon Milligan. I am a good boy at home and school. Please bring me a huggy

wuggy toy, huggy wuggy bed sheet, and huggy wuggy pillow. My brothers are good. Bring them

some toys too. I will leave reindeer food for Rudolph. I love you!

Love,

Lennon

Dear Santa,

My name is Sergio Padron. I have been a good boy. I would like for you to bring me cars, car

track, and slime. Please bring my brother and sister toys too. I will leave you milk and cookies. I

love you!

Love,

Sergio

Dear Santa,

My name is Darby Roberson. I try to be the best girl. Please bring me a Tic Tac Toy Hugs, Tic

Tac Toys big cupcake, and lots of cute shoes. I really like shoes. My sisters are good all the

time. They want lots of stuff. I will leave you cookies and hot cocoa. Tell Mrs. Clause I said

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Darby

Dear Santa,

My name is Della Roberson. I am a very good girl. Please bring me two LOL dolls, two slap

bracelets, and Tic Tac Toy cupcakes. Be sure to bring my twin sister a cupcake toy too. My

sisters are mostly good. I love them. Bring them whatever they want. I will leave you chocolate

chip cookies and milk. I love you!

Love,

Della

Dear Santa,

My name is Lyllah Ross. I am the best girl ever. Please bring me lots of Robux for Roblox,

Barbie plane, and a cute Barbie to fly in the plane. Bring my baby brothers paw patrols. Be sure

to bring two toys because they don’t like to share. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry

Christmas!

Love,

Lyllah

Dear Santa,

My name is Nate Russell. I am a good boy. I know that because I make good grades. Please

bring me GI Joes, iphone 13, and $1,000. Bring my brother and sister lots of toys. They are

good. I will leave Rudolph and the other reindeer some food outside. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Nate

Dear Santa,

My name is Demarious Sanders. I will be a good boy next year because I’ll be bigger. Please

bring me a remote control car, XBOX, and slime. Bring my brother and sister some stuff. They

are good. I will leave Rudolph some carrots and you some cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Demarious

Dear Santa,

My name is Livie Stevens. I have been a good girl. I would like for you to bring me a

hoverboard, Roblox gift card, and a new pop it. My sister is sweet. Please bring her a

hoverboard too. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Livie

Dear Santa,

My name is Fields Tate. I am such a good boy. Please bring me a hoverboard, apple watch, and

XBox 360. My brothers and sister are good. Bring them a lot of stuff. I will leave you milk and

cookies. You can give a cookie to Rudolph. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Fields

Dear Santa,

My name is Zohar Velasquez. I am a sweet girl. Please bring me a LOL doll, a pop it toy, and

slime. My brother is good. Bring him Minecraft toys. I will leave you milk and cookies. I love you!

Love,

Zohar

Dear Santa,

Our names are Hadley and Henley Littlejohn. We are three years old. We are the best little girls.

Please bring us Minnie Mouse toys, a new kitchen set, and lots of makeup. We will leave

cookies and milk for you. You can take some to share with Mrs. Clause. Merry Christmas,

Santa!

Love,

Hadley & Henley Littlejohn

---

Letters to Santa

Mrs. Kim Sanders’ and Mrs. Amber Andrew’s Class

1st Grade

West Union Attendance Center

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll, a toy car controller, a baseball, a toy dog, a cat toy, a doll

set, a bath toy, books, a new water bottle, and a toy cat.

Your pal,

Charlotte Atkinson

Dear Santa,

I would like a make-up vanity, a squishy, a million dollars, a mermaid dress, and a

kitten.

Your pal,

Kinsley Burchfield

Dear Santa,

I want a drift cart, trampoline, bike, dirt bike, a lego motorcycle, a Venom movie,

Ipad, 1,000 Robux, a drumset, a PS5, 1,000,000,000 dollars, a big t-rex, a big Sonic

stuffed animal, an Amy stuffed animal, a Nintendo switch, and Tails stuffed animal.

Your pal,

Sawyer Burks

Dear Santa,

I want real make-up, a Barbie camper that I can drive, poptubes, a baby Alive,

slime packets, teacher stuff, and a new hoverboard that lights up.

Your pal,

Elizabeth Ann Bynum

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a dirt bike, Legos, a drift cart, an Iphone 12, a TV, a Nintendo

switch, bunk beds, LED lights, a very fast RC car, and a couch.

Your pal,

Preston Garrett

Dear Santa,

Please bring me 10 Robux cards, a PS 5, an Iphone, and a car that you can drive.

Your pal,

Landon Grace

Dear Santa,

I would like Creeper, a PS4, popits, a coloring book, a notebook, and toy

make-up.

Your pal,

Kylie Hardin

Dear Santa,

I want make-up, a hoverboard, poppits, a beanbag, a watch, and 1000 dollars.

Your pal,

Hannah Hatfield

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike, a race car, 100 dollars, a bike, a backpack, a book, a

guitar, and a motorcycle.

Your pal,

Cooper Hester

Dear Santa,

I want a new baby doll, a stroller, a toy car, slime, a suitcase, a posable Barbie, a

dog, squishees, a paint set, a cheerleader set, an American girl doll, a cash register, a new

chalkboard, and a new desk.

Your pal,

Kimberly Hudson

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, a bus, blocks, mittens, a hoverboard, legos, an orange, 1 dollar,

games, a Ghostbusters house, and I want snow.

Your pal,

Hudson Hurt

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike, a go cart, and a scarf.

Your pal,

Maverick Jumper

Dear Santa,

I want a real kitten, a cheetah hoverboard, a real foal, a glow-in-the-dark LOL

doll, a really amazing book about giraffes and foxes, and a snow day.

Your pal,

Ava Reich

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, a basketball, new shoes, a bike, a toy, a dirt bike, and a

PS5.

Your pal,

Cooper Homan

Dear Santa,

I want an American girl doll, a make-up vanity, a teacher set, a teacher desk,

candy make-up, teacher markers, a Barbie doll set, a make-up bag, a pencil pouch, an

ABC poster, a fidget, and a hoverboard.

Your pal,

Kaylee Rutledge

Dear Santa,

I would like surprises, Who Was.. books, Where Was.. books, What Was...books,

What Is...books, different countries' real money, Euros, a remote control car, poppits, a

phone, Pokemon stuffed animals, and fidgets.

Your pal,

Pate Simpson

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control car, an XBox, a toy Spiderman, a toy Clifford, a toy

dinosaur, a tablet, a phone, a toy Grinch, and a teddy bear.

Your pal,

Mason Smith

Dear Santa,

Could you bring a big Barbie, a big t-rex, a remote control truck, a big

spinosaurus, and a make-up set?

Your pal,

Brylee Thompson

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a make-up set, some new shoes, a pink purse, a hoverboard, a

kitten, a pup, a poppit, a new bike, a lot of fidgets, a new backpack, a chick, a new bed,

an Iphone 13, a gift chart, a new TV, a lot of poppits, and a lot of slime.

Your pal,

Nataleigh Tucker

---

Mrs. Shelby Cary’s and Ms. Alli Hodges 

1st Grade Class

New Albany Elementary School

Dear Santa, 

We have been very good and have been working hard this year. Please bring us…

Brently Andrews- a hoverboard, a popit spinner, and a diamond ring

Jon Ball- a PS5, a little sister, and a baseball  

Zoey Bray- a unipug, an iPad, and a unicorn stick

Bennett Broadway- a Roblox Piggy toy, an Among Us hoodie, and an RC car

Everett Childers- an Xbox, a Nerf gun, and a toy gun

Parker Clifton- a virtual reality toy, V bucks, and a PS5

Jenna Crum- an iPad, four Barbies, and a Barbie House

Gabi Dickie- an LOL doll, a computer, and a dog

Zach Drury- a cat, a Godzilla toy, and a hot rod

Tytiona Echols- a virtual reality toy, a black iPad, and new clothes

Sophie Leath- a Baby Alive doll, a pink talking bear, and a onesie

Kysen Lewis- a bunny, a Pokemon plushie, and a Nintendo Switch

Allison Love- a dog stuffed animal, a cat stuffed animal, and an LOL doll

McKenzie Page- an LOL doll, a Baby Alive doll, and a toy cat

Madelyn Rangel- a Pikachu toy, a Pokemon squirter toy, and an Allicorn toy

Gabe Rhea- Xbox games, a virtual reality toy, and Minecraft toys

A’Nyla Riddle- a remote control truck, a cotton candy machine, and a toy horse

Za’Nyiah Smith- a robot dog, an LOL doll, and a math book

Amiya Sumler- a cat, an iPad, and a black pug

Na’Kia Washington- a virtual reality toy, a tan pug, and a white iPad

---

Mrs. Julia Harrington’s and Ms. Brandy Robert’s

1st Grade Class

New Albany Elementary School

Dear Santa,

We have been very good and have been working hard this year. Please bring us…

Christopher Carter- an Olympics game, clothes, and a Space Jam toy

Joseph Crocker- a hoverboard, a dog, and a Nerf gun

Ayden Daniel- to spend time with my family, to play video games with my dad, and to spend time with my cousins

Malachi Erby- a real computer, a real race car, and a real soccer ball

Alaia Fonseca- an LOL doll, books, and kids make-up

Cohen Hankins- a basketball goal, a chihuahua, and a basketball goal for my door

Anne Kate Henson- a stocking for my dolls, make-up, and snow

Embry Lang- a baby doll, an LOL puppy doll, and a Christmas tree

Ivy Littlejohn- an American girl doll, a Hatchable, rings, and make-up

Lofton Lucovich- a racecar and LED lights

Catie Marise- an LOL doll, a tablet, and a skateboard

David Mcclure- a robot toy, Roblox VR, and a computer

Ahlonda Montgomery- an LOL doll, Barbie doll, and clothes

Adonis Nesbit- a hoverboard, racetrack, and Beyblades

Dhruvi Patel- a real dog, a big doll, and a phone

Floreana Phillips- an LOL doll, a Hatchable toy, and an LOL trailer

Julia Smith- a cotton candy cutie, a real phone, and a real school set with class

Addisyn Tompkins- cotton candy, a unicorn room, and a snowman

Eden Willard- clothes, jewelry, and my own wings

Levi Williams- a stuffed dog, a creepy doll, and a stuffed turtle

Isla Yates- books, a real phone, and chocolate

---

Mrs. Treasure & Mrs. Amanda’s Class East Union 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an iphone, LOL house, and Samsung. Merry Christmas!

Love, Madison Pepper

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a tablet, fidgets, and airpods. I been good.

Love, Ares Augustine

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like new shoes, a cubelink, and some beat!

Love,  Joshua Austin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an ipad mini, clothes, and Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!

Love, Carleigh Brown

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a remote-control helicopter, a surprise, and a brand-new fishing pole.

Love,  Webb Coker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard, dirt bike, and a switch. Is it cold or hot in the North Pole?

Love,  Paizley Dixon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a LOL Surprise, fidgets, and a big stuff dragon. Merry Christmas,

Love, Susan Dunaway

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo switch, many brands, and a iphone. Merry Christmas! I have been good!

Love, Lexi Garrett

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a PS5. I love you Santa, bye! Merry Christmas!

With love, Eli Hawkins

Dear Santa,

I would like a puppy art set, and a play teacher set.

Merry Christmas!

Love, Delta Kate Mccullough

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a hot wheels, pop its, and tablet. Merry Christmas!

Love, Carson Montgomery

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a tablet, a horse, and many brands. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maddie Palmer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like legos, necklace, and a PS5. Merry Christmas!

Love, Will Henry Robertson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a monster truck, a toy motorcycle, and a real dirt bike.

Love, Wesley Smith

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a bike, toys, and a pretty cake wand. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Memori Webb

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a new phone, RC cars, and drones.

Love, Noah Williams

 

---

 

Mrs. Shala & Ms. Laura Lynn’s 2nd Grade Class East Union

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden. I am 8 years old. I have been naughty and nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a skate beard, a one wheeler, a scooter, and to go back to Wisconsin to visit my grandma.

Love, Aiden Dykes

Dear Santa,

My name is Ila Renn. I am 8 years old. I have been an angel this year. This year for Christmas I would like a box of figits, a puppy, and a pack of wireless airpods.

Love, Ila Renn Jumper

Dear Santa,

My name is Remington. I am 1 years old. I have been naught and nice this year. This year I would like a 2800 v-bucks card, a iphone, and a vr.

Love, Remington Roberts

Dear Santa,

My name is Denmia. I am 8 years old. I’ve ben good this years. For this years Christmas I would like only one thing and that’s a golden microphone.

Love, Denmia Mosley

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaylen. I am 7 years old. I have been an angel this year. This year for Christmas I would like a computer, vr, and a 1,000 roblox cards.

Love, Jaylen Flowers

Dear Santa,

My name is Nick. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a roblox gift card, electric scooter, and four wheeler.

Love, Nick Gilmore

Dear Santa,

My name is Koltyn. I am 9 years old. I have been good this year. This year for Christmas I would like an ipad, iphone and a neerfgun.

Love, Koltyn James

Dear Santa,

My name is Jasper. I’m 7 years old. I have been nice and naughty this year. For Christmas I do not want any presents.

Love, Jasper Warner

Dear Santa,

My name is Gage. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I want my dog to have a friend. I want legos and Pokemon cards.

Love, Gage White

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I would like a nerf gun, bike, and four wheeler.

Love, Mason Mears

Dear Santa,

My  name is Bailey. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a new bike, a new skooter, and an iphone 13.

Love, Bailey Bell

Dear Santa,

My name is DK I am 8 years old. I thank I have been prity good this year. I will be pleased with what every you give me its not all about gifts. If you would like to get me something I would like a iphone, baby clothes, and a pretty white horse.

Love, Dali Hogue

Dear Santa,

My name is Carson. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I would like a car.

Love, Carson Thomas

Dear Santa,

My name is Faiden. I am seven years old. I’ve been nice this year. This year I would like a new chain, Junie B. Jones boots, and a new four wheeler.

Love, Faiden McCoy

Dear Santa,

My name is Neely. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a model magic, putty, and slime.

Love, Neely Watson

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooklyn. I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. This year for Christmas I would like a pop tube, Dim Ple, and a giant among us pop it.

Love, Brooklyn Hattix

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason Bone. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I would like a PS5, fourwheeler, and iphone 13.

Love, Mason Bo

---

---

Santa Letters

West Union Attendance Center 

Second Grade 

Mrs. Mindy Crawley and Mrs. Alatha Cochran 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Levi. I am 9 years old. How are you? I would like a water skin, surf board, and a kai lego set. 

                        Your friend, 

                        Levi 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Kohen.  I am 8 years old.  I love Santa. I would like a dirt bike, poke’mon cards, and an oculus.  

                        Love, 

                        Kohen Coffey 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Brody.  I am 8 years old. How are you doing? I would like beyblades, poke’mon cards, and a go-cart. 

                        Love, 

                        Brody 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Kainbreigh.  I am 8 years old.  How are you?  I would like a tablet, mini brands, and an iphone. 

                        Your friend, 

                        Kainbreigh

Dear Santa, 

My name is Chloe.  I am 8 years old. How are you?  I would like a go-cart and a mini brand. 

                        Your friend, 

                        Chloe

Dear Santa, 

My name is Vada.  I am 7 years old.  I want toy mini brands and a go glam unique nail salon.  

                        Your friend, 

                        Vada

Dear Santa, 

My name is Hunter.  I am 8 years old.  I am a good boy.  I would like a x-box, The Hunt Call of the Wild, and nintendo. 

                        Your friend, 

                        Hunter 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Leah.  I am 8 years old.  I hope you have a good year.  I would like a box of fidgets. I would like a Barbie Dream House.  I would like some slime. 

                        Your friend, 

                        Leah

Dear Santa, 

My name is CoraLynn Deal.  I am 8 years old.  How are you?  I would like a flamingo, telescope, and a go-cart.  

                        Love,

                        CoraLynn Deal 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Abel.  I am 7 years old.  I have been trying to be nice to my brother but he is mean.  I want some chargers to put by set up and give some to my daddy.  I would like some poke’mon cards because I just gave some away so can I have some? The most thing I want is a minecraft for an x-box so me and daddy can play.  

                        Your friend, 

                        Abel 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Kenton. I am 7 years old.  I was a good girl.  I would like a tablet, go cart, and a flamingo. 

                        Your friend, 

                        Kenton Cooper 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Landon.  I am 7 years old. How are you?  I would like beyblades, poke’mon cards, and Oculus.  

                        Love, 

                        Landon

Dear Santa, 

My name is Luke.  I am 8 years old.  I hope you have a good year.  I would like a poppet, poke’mon cards, and electronic car. 

                        Love, 

                        Luke 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Paisley.  I am 9 years old.  I am a good girl.  I would like a puppy, kitten, and a tablet.  

                        Your friend, 

                        Paisley Perkins

Dear Santa, 

My name is Arlee.  I am eight years old.  How are you?  I would like a telescope, a kitten, and a tablet. 

                        Your friend, 

                        Arlee 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Ayden.  I am 8 years old.  How are you?  I would like a bike, a tablet, and a toy van.  

                        Love, 

                        Ayden

Dear Santa, 

My name is Madison.  I am 8 years old.  I’ve been a good girl. I would like a tablet and a big teteber and poke’mon cards but the rare pack.  

                        Your friend, 

                        Madison Grace Roberts

Dear Santa, 

I have tried to be good this year.  For Christmas, I would like a wireless VR headset and a $25 fortnite gift card.  

Thank you, 

Wade Stanton

---

Santa Letters from Mrs. Anna Claire Hall’s and Mrs. Shonda Bogue’s 

2nd Grade Class at West Union

Dear Santa, 

How is Mrs. Claus? Have you had a great year? I think I have been pretty good. I would like lots of stuffed animals. I also would like a pink golf cart.

Your friend,

Raelynn Brewer

Dear Santa,

How have you been feeling? I hope you have been okay! I want an iPhone 13 and a drone. I would like a puppy, a basketball, Hot Wheels cars and trucks, a robot T-Rex, a Good Guy doll, and a computer. I also want some books, chips, and a Nintendo.

Your friend,

Tucker Brown

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Rudolph and the elves? Can I have some green beans, a hoverboard, a VR set, a motorcycle, and a Nintendo Switch. I also would like a spy watch and a spy pen.

Your friend,

Mason Cagle

Dear Santa, 

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus, the elves, reindeer, and Rudolph? I was wondering if you can bring my pets some presents? I want a Samantha American Girl doll, a snowmaker, an iPhone 11,  a Little Live Pets cat, and a 4 wheel bicycle.

Your friend,

Natalie Childers

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer’s nose really red? For Christmas, I want a hoverboard and a new Quest VR and new shiny shoes. I want an iPhone 12 and a big Nerf gun. I’d like a new drone.

Your friend,

Camden Crawley

Dear Santa, 

How is it going? How is Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer? How is your family? I hope everything is going good. I do not want a lot. I would like a skateboard, a 3D pen, and books please, if you can make it happen.

Your friend,

Hannah Gooch

Dear Santa,

How old are you? What are the reindeer’s names? Can you give the cats at least two presents? I want 15 color changing LOL dolls and a hoverboard. I want Barbie doll puppy sets. I want a Barbie doll food set. I want a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Hot Wheels cars. I want some clear Christmas ornaments, paint, and paint brushes.

Love,

Camilla Hancock

Dear Santa,

How are your elves and Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can you please bring me cars, Lego’s, and a Nerf gun? I think I’ve been good. Is the North Pole busy? How is your family, Santa?

Your friend,

Luke Harrison

Dear Santa,

How are Rudolph and the elves doing? How is the special elf Snowflake? Santa, can you bring me a military toy gun? I also want an Xbox One game,  a drone, a Nintendo Switch, a phone, a sketch toy, a Chucky doll, and Pokemon cards. Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas! 

Your friend,

Laken Hickman

Dear Santa,

How are you and elves doing at the North Pole? How are Rudolph and the reindeer? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. Can I please get an Xbox, a PS5, and a VR head set?

Your friend,

Colton Hunsucker

Dear Santa,

What do you do at the North Pole? My elf has been making a mess at home! I want a big truck, Hot Wheels on a T-Rex track, and a robot.

Your friend,

Lucas McDonald

Dear Santa,

How have you been at the North Pole? I think the elves help you make the presents. Please bring me some gifts. I would like Pokemon cards and a Hot Wheels dinosaur tower. 

Your friend,

Malachi Meyer

Dear Santa,

How has Rudolph been? I love my elf on the shelf! How are your elves? How have you been? I hope all of the other reindeer have not been calling Rudolph names. I want a sketch book and a starter kit with drawing pencils.

Your friend,

Ameliah Pekarek

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are the elves working hard? I can’t wait for my toys! How is Rudolph doing? Don’t forget to bring Hayden toys. Also, don’t forget to bring stuff for my dogs. I want a four wheeler, PS5, pocket bike, an iPhone 13, and a telescope. I also want a VR set.

Your friend,

Jace Sanford

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon cards, a dirt bike, Squirtel stuffed animals, Pikachu stuffed animals, state capital cookies, Charmander stuffed animals, Bubbasaur stuffed animals, candy, an Indian and Army set, and Pikachu pajamas.

Your friend,

Hayes Simpson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Coco doing? Is she being good this year? Is Rudolph being good? How is Mrs. Claus? Are the elves being good? Can you give Bella, Tig, and Ace a present too? For Christmas, I want Barbie dolls, stuffed animals, LOL dolls, and a Barbie dog.

Your friend,

Maggi Stripling

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer and Rudolph? Also, can you give my pets a gift? I want slime, Kinetic Sand, and more teacher folders because I play teacher at my house. I also want some more gifts! One more thing, I want a drone.

Your friend,

Ava Turner

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I can’t wait for Christmas! I wish I could see Mrs. Claus. Can you also give my pets a present? I want LOL dolls, Barbies, and a teddy bear.

Love,

Gracie Windham

---

Mrs Ginny, Mrs.Amanda and Mrs Anna's Self-Contained class (Myrtle)

Alayna: yo gabba gabba, blues clues

April: clothes and shoes

Princeton: monster truck, phone, and remote control car

Anthony: movies and games

Tyler R: monster trucks and football

Tyler M: phone, racing game, and playstation games

Willie: cars, video games, and playstation games

William: legos, cars, and games

Wayne: play letters, wooden learning toys

Knox: trucks, planes, and balls

Lathan: lip gloss, lip gloss case, and clothes

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!

---

Dear Santa,

  We are in Mrs. Tammie Dodds' kindergarten class at NAES. We have worked really hard this first semester. We have listed a few things that we would like for Christmas. 

John Anderson- PS5, kitchen

Kaylen Castner- new shoes, make-up set, toy kitchen 

Elijah Clements- motorcycle, toy lawnmower, hot wheels

Alexa Gavarette- Elsa doll, bunny pillow, Anna doll

Damian Hernandez- hot wheels, monster truck, car

Justice Hilliard- games, PS5

Yatziri Medina- real little bunny, Elsa doll, Anna doll

Max Moffitt- mousetrap game, Paw Patrol game, Batman robot

Aittanna Perez- Evie toy, mermaid doll, paint set

Zoe Perez- toy unicorn, doll, a fish

Yatziri Ramirez -games, kitchen, dishes

Layla Salas- baby puppy, LOL doll, make-up

Genesis Sanchez- JoJo doll, 

Mayerlin Sanchez- Elso, kitchen, play-dough

Raylynn Staaubs- car, sonic game, monster truck

Harlie Stone- a real unicorn, LOL color set, a big square pop it. 

Kamari Swims- Paw patrol, PJ mask, a little dog

Axel Umanzor- car, shoes, clothes

We will leave you some milk and cookies for you to eat when you deliver the gifts. We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

---

Dear Santa,

We’ve been really good this year, for Christmas we want…

Paisley Bishop

1. Speaker

2. New Clothes

3. Jacket

Cary Jo Elliott

1. Watch

2. Ice Cream Set

3. My family to be happy

Kinslie Granada

1. Pet Hamster

2. Pet Bunny Rabbit

3. Pet Vole

Wheeler Hancock

1. Scooter

2. Hoverboard

3. Aerobic Cube

Levi Graham

1. Hoverboard

2. Bop-It

3. Trampoline

Ashley Hernandez

1. Shopkins

2. Shopies

3. LOL Doll

Dylan Hill

1. Nerf Gun

2. Hermit Crab Items

3. Hoverboard

Payton Holloway

1. Pet Rabbit

2. Pet Cat

3. Pet Dog

Kizer Hunt

1. Toy Truck

2. Pet Puppy

3. Hoverboard

Saydee Hutcheson

1. Fidget

2. Pet Cat

3. New Phone Case

Cash McLarty

1. Laptop

2. Soccer Ball

3. Toy Elf

Dominick Mejia

1. Glue

2. Hoverboard

3. Bicycle

Preslee Nanney

1. Pet

2. Hoverboard

3. New Phone Case

Latonia Plymel

1. Hoverboard

2. Toy Puppy

3. New Shoes

Swayze Robbins

1. A Happy Family

2. Chapter Books

3. Pet Dog

Christian Roberts

1. Hoverboard

2. Laptop

3. Pit Bike

Lynnlee Scott

1. Jungle Gym

2. Phone

3. Fidgets

Hallie Tigrett

1. Cheese Balls

2. Robot Dog

3. Makeup Table

Mackenzie Williamson

1. Laptop

2. Glue On Nails

3. Lip gloss

Love,

Mrs. Abby Cook’s 2nd Grade Class

Myrtle Attendance Center

---

Santa Letters 

2021

Ingomar Attendance Center

Anna Collier 

1st Grade 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Isla Bateman. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like for you to bring a real pug puppy, a basketball goal, and a Barbie Dream House. MJ has also been good. I think he deserves a new pair of shoes and socks. I love you! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Isla 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Melvin. I am 6 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like for you to bring a Sonic the Hedgehog, Spiderman, and new shoes. Don’t forget my brothers and sisters. Merry Christmas!                                                            

Sincerely, 

                                                            Melvin 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Lexi Grant. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like for you to bring a Lego set, a bike and some roller skates. We will leave you some cookies and milk. I love you and Merry Christmas! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Lexi

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Ayden Griebenow. I am 7 years old. I’ve been a really good brother this year. I would like for you to bring Army men, a Call of Duty Army tank and a stuffed Army Husky dog. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Ayden 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Kellan Hill. I am 6 years old. I’ve been a good boy this year because I am a great helper. I would like for you to bring a four-wheeler, a real pitbull puppy, and an 18 wheeler toy truck. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Kellan 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Paisley Hood. I am 6 years old. I’ve been a good girl this year because I take care of my sister while my mom goes to the mailbox and feeds the chickens. For Christmas, I would like for you to bring Polly Pockets, Shopkins, and two pairs of high heels. I want cheetah and sparkly heels. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Paisley 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Greyson Hutchens. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year.  I would like to ask for a few things this year. I really want a ping pong table, a new football, and the thing I want most of all is a new bike. Please don’t forget my mom and dad have been good too. We will leave out cookies and milk just for you! I love you and Merry Christmas! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Greyson

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Jett Jumper. I am 6 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a fish, a new basketball goal, and new shoes. My sister needs new shoes too. Me and my family will leave you some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Jett

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Laney Kennedy. I am 6 years old. I’ve been good this year. I would like for you to bring a Baby Alive, a tablet, and roller skates. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Laney

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Paden Lindsey. I am 8 years old. I’ve been good this year. I would like for you to bring a remote-controlled helicopter, a remote-controlled car, and a remote-controlled airplane. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Paden

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Bella Long. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for makeup, especially purple lipstick. I would also like pop-its and fidgets. Love you Santa! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Bella 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Aerianna Mardis. I am 7 years old. I’ve been a good girl this year. I would like to ask for sats, a toy horse, and a special Barbie. I would also like a Squishy cake. Happy Birthday Jesus! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Aerianna 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Camille McManus. I am 6 years old. Me and my brother have been good. I need to ask you a fyoo queschens. I would like a LOL surprise. I would like Lego friends and a baby cat. Those are the things that I want for Christmas. Merry Christmas, Santa Claus! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Camille

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Elee Odom. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a drum set, a bulldog puppy, and a goldfish.

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Elee

Dear Santa, 

            My name is J.T. Rhea. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a tablet, a new belt, and a cowboy hat. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            J.T.

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Levi Saxon. I am 6 years old. I would like to ask for a skateboard, Hotwheels cars, and Avengers Lego people. Guardians of the Galaxy is my favorite. I have been good this year. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Levi

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Eli Sheffield. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a few things this year. I really want some new boots, a roping cow, and roller skates. We will leave you some cookies and milk. I love you and Merry Christmas!

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Eli 

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Olivia Taylor. I am 6 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a bowling ball, a Barbie doll, and roller skates. 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Olivia 

 Dear Santa, 

            My name is Ryker Weeden. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like some Legos, a dirt bike, and a sketchbook. Please don’t forget my mom, dad, sister, and brother. I will give you cookies and milk, but it will have to be omin(almond) milk. Merry Christmas! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Ryker

Dear Santa, 

            My name is Connor Wray. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a computer, a phone, and monster trucks. Please remember my brother and sister, too. I love you! 

                                                            Sincerely, 

                                                            Connor

---

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year. I like third grade and all my teachers

are really nice. I hope I’m on the nice list this year. I really want a

hoverboard, but it might be too hard to make. If you can’t make it, that is

ok. I would be happy with whatever you bring me. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Landry Del

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Can I please have a phone? I have been wanting

one for a long time. Can I please get a gaming computer I have been wanting

for a year. I also want 2021 football cards because I have been watching

football games a lot. I hope you have had a good year. I also hope the

weather is good at the North Pole!

From,

Cason

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I have a question for you. When is my elf Pepi coming?I

love football. Could you get me a new real football. Also I played with a VR at

Stephine’s house. It was very cool. Can I get one? My 3rd grade teachers

are really really REALLY nice. Can I get one more gift? Can I get two

dogs?The species is going to be a corgi, both of them.

From: Brently

Dear Santa,

Have I been good? Can I get hunting clothes and muck boots please? Can I

get an iphone or ipad? Can I get 2k 22? I want carhartt pants and Drake

coveralls and a BurleBo hat and a ps5 and a new tv and a new bed and new

basketball goal. I have been EXTRA good this year!

From,

Jaxon Gordon

Dear Santa,

Here's what I want for Christmas this year. New iphone pls ,headset

pls,money pls, lego set pls , ǹote book pls . Here's how I treated my siblings

this year so I kinda got mad a few times but other than that I tried to be

nice.

From,

Luke Brooks

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. Thank you for sending my teacher an elf to

watch the class. I really want a puppy if you have one. I could really use a

new phone. I also want some paint and paint brushes.

From,

Farrah

Dear Santa,

I have been a good kitty this year.Can I have a trained tiger? I have always

wanted one. Me and my brother Eddy have been wanting a newborn kitten.

I want a phone please and a bunch of Dr. Seuss books! Also one of all of the

holiday cat ears!With black,wite,and gray slimes.Also a black cat robe!

From,

Emberlynn

Hi I have missed part of the year, it is my favorite season. Will you please

send one of your elfs? Here is my Christmas List;

Bing Bag chair

Dress

Markers

Crayons

Paper

From,

Penelope Hope Roshto

Dear Santa,

This is Eva Speck. I can't wait to see If I have been naughty or nice. I

hope I was nice so I can get a present. I want all dog things for Christmas. I

also like anything about descendants the movie. That is all I want for

Christmas. Have a great Christmas!

Love,

Eva Speck

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler, a PS4 with a football Madden 22 game, a carhart hat and

boots.

From,

Pax

Dear Santa,

I’ve been super good and I really want some new shorts. I also want a lot of new

clothes. The thing I want most for Christmas is my phone.I really want some

decorations for my room and a christmas tree for my room. Can I have a puppy for

Christmas?

Love,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I would like a pixel 6 and iphone 12 and iphone 13. I would like a robux

card that is only $25. Also can I have a newborn kitten please? Thank you.

Goodbye!

By: Twila Jefferies

To: Santa Clause

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler, a PS4 and a new football. I would also like

Madden 22, NBA 22 and a Carhartt hat and boots.

From,

Pax

Dear Santa,

I have been kinda mean to my brothers, but I still love them. Can I

please have a PS5 please? I want a dog, it does not matter what size. I also

want a pink bike please that is pink. Can I have make-up too? That is all, I

love you!

Love you,

Natalee Alford

Dear Santa,

Some people don’t believe in you, but I do. I want a huge brown teddy bear. I also want a real

puppy that looks like my old dog “Buddy”. He was the best dog ever, before he got ran over. I

want a new phone and a phone case to go with it. I want a new tablet, because my old one

broke. I would like a four wheeler could it be red like my sisters. Can you please fill my stocking

with candy. Can you send me a picture of your sleigh and reindeer? I love suckers and

chocolate, so that's a hint for my stocking. I also have a question for you, how did you and your

elves, reindeer, and sleigh get magic? I think that is all for me. Thanks Santa!

Love,

Bailey Payne

Dear Santa,

I want an elf on the shelf. I want a hoverboard as well! I would love a cheerleader outfit that has

pom poms! I also want a coloring book! A bike and money would be awesome!

From,

Zy

Dear Santa,

I am writing a letter to you and this is what I want. I want fortune cookies, elf, PS5, Xbox, money,

candy, fidgets, horse toy, and a king size bed. Clothes, books, a cow toy, a four wheeler, and a

cheetah. I have been such a good boy, please bring all of this!

From,

Elias

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. A new xbox, PS5, nintendo, game boy, my own elf

on the shelf that is named Jones (I want it to be a boy) my own big bible King James version, a

golden cross chain, 20 dragon ball Z toys, the new dragon ball Z movie, Space Jam Movie, the

new legacy. That is all for presents, Now for some Free Talk I would love to meet you again. I've

been nice. Well See you next Christmas.

From,

Zach

Dear Santa,

I am wanting to know if I could have a pug puppy for Christmas. This is something that I have

wanted for a while.

From,

Mattexx

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a dog for Christmas. I would also want a football, a dirt bike,

helmet, and an Xbox.

From,

Easton R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brody, I am in 3rd grade. I want to ask you if you will bring Mrs. Kayla an Elf. For

me, I want a computer, dirt bike, electric scooter, hoverboard, recorder, puzzles, hoola hoops,

Iphone, legos, a drone with a camera on it, an elf, toy dinos, $100, slime, science stuff, my own

desk, and a PS4.

From,

Brody

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4, four wheeler, dirt bike, snake, sand tiger, and a new house.

From,

Ty

Dear Santa,

I want my elf, Xbox, playstation, electric scooter, camera, and computer camera.

From,

Justin

Dear Santa,

I am writing this note because it’s teachers work for me and most importantly I BELIEVE in you

no matter what anyone says. You are so funny and sweet to others. I have tried to do good

things all year. Some of those things worked out. I might make mistakes but I am still kind, loyal,

and nice to others. Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I can not believe it is almost here!

Not because of the presents or carols. It is because we celebrate Jesus. He will always be

remembered and live in our hearts. Jesus is our family no matter how far away he is, we are

always a family. I love you Santa. What I want for Christmas is a fidget set, a camera that

pictures come out of. A beach bag that comes with a Teddy Bear. P.S I hope you like this letter

and I hope it touched your heart.

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

Can I have a PS5 because my Dad broke the PS4 so I do not have anything to watch. If you

can please get me one. I also want a game called Human Fall Flat, A Xbox would be nice as

well.

Thank you,

Marleigh

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. Can I please get a Rainbow doll? I will give you cookies and

milk. I will give you a present too. I also want a book called Dogman and some shoes. I also

want a puppy. Can you also help mom and dad to have me available to see my brother and

sister this year? Can I please have an Iphone 11? Can you make my Christmas exciting? I hope

I get to be a basketball player one day.

From,

Skylar

Dear Santa,

Have I been bad this year? You are so nice and I love you so much! Can you bring my elf back

this year please? I want a pop it and lots of fidgets this year for Christmas. I want candy, slime, a

basketball, and bouncy balls. I really need a phone charger and also a pop socket for my phone.

I want a reborn baby doll, a girl and a boy. I want a computer too please. I really want an electric

scooter and a camera, too. I love you. I will see you on Christmas day. Good day and goodnight.

Love,

Maggie Mae Raines

Dear Santa,

Can you take a picture of Rudolph for me, please? I love Rudolph so much. I would really like a

note back from you. I want my life school desk, school supplies, pet animals, and school

clothing. Do you like coffee and cookies? I sure do, they are great. I will leave a note, cookies

and coffee for you.

Love your friend,

Sarah

Dear Santa,

This is Easton Potts. May I have a linking log set, a musket, movies, an army helmet, a

crossbow, the Back to the Future lego set, and a go kart jacket. I will leave you so much milk

and cookies. I will end this letter, but I will bellow Merry Christmas!

Love,

Easton P.

Dear Santa,

Can you tell Pixe, my elf, to come to my house. For Christmas I want some hot

wheels, a trampoline, a cat and 1 baby deer. Are you allergic to cats?

Love,

Harper

Dear Santa,

I really want new headphones, a baby alive, my life doll, barbie doll,a baby elf for

my elfs so they can be mom and dad candy canes.

Love,

Zania

Dear Santa,

I wish I could ride a Reindeer! I want for Christmas a toy cat and legoes.

Love ,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I want a cat and I want my elf . I miss my elf. Do you like cats? I want a good

car.

From,

Luke

Dear Santa,

I want a newborn baby doll that looks really real. I love how you speed all of your

money on us! I love Santa. He is great and I also want some clothes. Merry

Christmas Santa.

Love,

Ceara

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that I have not been that nice at home but at school I think I

have been pretty nice. Hopefully I am on the nice list. If I am, I want a new chain

for my bicycle and a big tire so I can tire flip it. I also want my family to gather

and have a Christmas party. Please let my mom and dad brothers have a good

christmas.

From,

Kaden

Dear Santa, I want a new phone for Christmas and I know you can do it! However

I'm not done yet, I want a shotgun.

From

Bentlee

Dear Santa,

I want a fidget box and a reborn baby doll. Am I on the naught or nice list?

I want to know, how do you know which house you need to go to?

Love,

Sadie

Dear Santa,

I really want to get a bike, Ryan egg, a fidget toy, legos, a new house and car.

I also want a basketball goal with a basketball and some internet.

From,

Masen

Dear Santa,

Could you please get me an electric remote truck for Christmas?

From,

Lacaiden

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want the iphone 7+ please send it to my daddy house. I wanted a

LOL doll and a LOL doll house for christmas to send that to my dad house too. I

want something for Mrs. Megan, a cactus blanket. I also want 10$ ples

Love,

Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

Am I on the notty or bad list? I love you and I have a question. Where is

Butterscotch Ms. Anna's elf? Can Mrs. Megan have a mom and baby elf?

Love,

Chasity

---

Dear Santa,

We’ve been really good this year! For Christmas, we want…

Mia Brown

1. Pokemon Cards

2. Mini Notebooks

3. Charmander Plush

Lily-Ann Bullard

1. iPhone

2. Stress Ball

3. Hoverboard

Kadence Clay

1. Puppy

2. Pokemon Cards

3. Dog Stuffed Animal

Crimson Cooper

1. Hoverboard

2. Lamborghini

3. PlayStation 5

Aivley Crumpton

1. Barbie Dolls

2. Legos

3. Hatchables

Toni’Marie Daniel

1. Fidgets

2. Hoverboard

3. Gigantic Pop It

Zoey Fuller

1. Big Pop It

2. Big Stress Ball

3. Pillow

Andrea Galeana

1. Big Among Us Pop It

2. Simple Dimple

3. Mini Brand

T.J. Green

1. Water Skis

2. Snow Skis

3. Fidget Spinners

Addison Hancock

1. Scooter

2. A Real Puppy

3. A Very Giant Pumpkin Pop It

Alyssa Hnson

1. Stress Ball

2. Hoverboard

3. Pokemon Cards

Jaylen Hardin

1. iPhone

2. Xbox

3. RoBlox Giftcard

Issac Henderson

1. Xbox One

2. VR

3. Puppy

Lazarious Holcomb

1. Electric Station

2. PlayStation 5

3. Drone

Brodie McKeown

1. Pokemon Cards

2. PlayStation 5

3. Tablet

Tonyale Pegues

1. LOL Doll

2. Barbie Doll

3. Play-doh

Leah Rutledge

1. Pokemon Cards

2. Hoverboard

3. Monopoly

Weslee Wilkerson

1. New Game for Xbox

2. Oreos

3. Nerf Gun

Love,

Mrs. Lydia Johnson’s 2nd Grade Class

Myrtle Attendance Center

---

Dear Santa,

We are in Ms. Bridget Spencer’s Kindergarten class at NAES. We have been working hard to be good.

Anderson Asters- legos, nerf guns, boots, K’nex

Betsy Brock- Tobi watch, gymnastic mat, beam, Barbie camper

Ja’Marius Beard-rocketship, car,train, nerf gun

Shyne Caldwell- Barbie house, Barbies, Barbie pool, shoes

Princeton Cox-robots, space jam, pencils, markers

Alan Cruz- cars for race track, truck, Legos

Raighan Estrada- slime,puzzle,play doh, blocks

Madison Fox- Barbie, baby diapers, doll, Legos

Nicolas Gonzalez- toy motorcycle, gun, legos, christmas train

Asher Hatch-Nerf blaster, toy tractor, remote control car, big room

Chastin Howard-monster truck, pop it, cars, legos

Mary Clayton Muncie-la la loopsy land doll, rainbow high doll, OMG doll, Tobi watch 

Aniyiah Newsome-Barbie,blast gun, Barbie house, slime

Campbell Owen- gymnastic bar,beam, mat trampoline and pit

Danna Salas-tablet, slime, pop it,

James Peyton Shedd- electric toothbrush,slime,pikachu backpack,

Crishona Sumler- Barbie, shoes, Barbie car, slime 

Thiago Vera- puzzle,coloring book, toy car

Kynzlei Watson-kitchen, toy car, Barbie, Barbie house

Thank you!!!

Bridget Spencer

---

Mrs. Neely Robertson and Mrs. Donna Stacy’s Kindergarten Class

New Albany Elementary School

Dear Santa,

We have been very good this year. Here are some things we would like for Christmas.

Oliver- Hoverboard, Nintendo Switch, Skateboard

Priscilla- gray and black dog, iphone 12 max, new ipad

Alexa- bike, Barbie house, remote control car

Kylan- Xbox, puppy, Odell Beckham jersey

Valeria- money, Barbie, ipad

Liam- Captain America shield, Must have snacks hoodie, toy chainsaw

Bryson- fishing pole, volleyball net and volleyball, dirt bike

Devonte- boat for the bathtub, red robot, phone

Preston- rocket, bowling ball, acorn toy

Bentley- police necklace, PS5, Army costume

Ja’Corian- skateboard, hoverboard, iphone

Karen- Squishy, princess tent, scooter

Emily- hamster, slime, Barbie car

Malena- JoJo Siwa doll, JoJo clothes, new cup with cup holder

Carleah- rainbow unicorn that flies, puppy, skateboard

Ava- toy spider, magnets, baby doll

Payton- butterfly pillow, zig zag blanket, ladybug house

Amaree- play kitchen, toy cat, toy boat

Thank you Santa!

Love, Mrs. Neely Robertson & Mrs. Donna Stacy’s Kindergarten class

---

Dear Santa,

The students in Ms. Parks’ Jungle Room at New Albany Elementary wanted to inform you they have been good boys and girls this year. They asked me to let you know what they would like for Christmas.

Lauren Barber – Real Horse, Pencils/Markers & Fairy

Kingston Berry – 4 Wheeler, Backpack, & Robot

Rickey Carlisle – 4 Wheeler, Motorcycle & Toy Robot

EJ Chavez – Lego Minecraft Set, Toy Robot & Computer

Cael Hearn- Toy Train, Scary Mask, Toy Watch

Joselyn Lipe – Barbie Doll, Paw Patrol & Bicycle

Kahleigh Mathis – Sewing Machine, Sonic Hedgehog, & Baby Doll

Dalton McLeroy – Fire Truck, Racing Car & Toy BB Gun

Clara Jane McMillin – Eye Shadow, Lovee Baby Doll & Squishy Toy

Ethan Miller – Dinosaur Toy, Paints & Easel & Christmas Books

Levi Moody – Nerf Gun , Batman Toy & Spiderman Toy

Liliana Payton- I-pad, Make-Up & 4 Wheeler

Blaine Pettus – Kitchen Set, Bicycle & Nerf Gun

Juliana Phillips – Unicorn Bear, Rainbow Pillow & Rainbow Pencils

Daxton Rowan – Transformers, Minecraft Toys & New Drums

Jace Sanders – Toy Car, Sonic Hedgehog & Popits

Timothy Smith- Transformer Toys, Bicycle & Lion Bear

Kendric Tatum – Hulk Toy, Hulk Hat & Hulk Airplane

Meredis Williams – Barbie Doll, Toy Horse & Kitten

Ms. Parks & Ms. Karen Class

P.S. Ms. Parks and Ms. Karen have been good this year!!

---

Dear Santa, we are students in Ms Gibson and Ms Beverly's kindergarten class at East Union School. We Have been pretty good boys and girls this year and have worked really hard in class to make good grades. We have made a list of a few things that we would like for you to bring us for Christmas.

Kaiden Adkins: a remote control monster truck and a nice gift for my mom

Brayden Blake: a venom costume and some new boots

Kaiden Dickerson: a dirt bike, a helmet and a tractor game

Cam Edge: Legos and a Spiderman monster truck

Emma Greenhill: a baby doll that looks like a real baby and a Baby Alive

Robert Greszler: a Nintendo Switch game and  toy car

Amos Grisham: Bay Blades and a Hot Wheels kit with 100 cars

Judah Bennett: Robot and race car Transformers and a new panda bear stuffed animal

Jasper Jumper: a puppy and a Trouble game

 Alaina Kirk: 5 Barbies and a baby doll that looks like a real baby

Sam Patterson: a Bugs Bunny stuffed animal and Legos

Jacob Potts: a remote control monster truck an Legos

Elsie Raines: a unicorn stuffed animal and some suitcases for my Barbies

Ellah Roberts: an American Girl doll and a toy make-up car

Harmony Rogers: a laptop and a scooter

Connor Sheffield: a Nintendo Switch and a globe

Rhyleigh Skelley: a little red car Transformer and some dinosaur Transformers

Dayton Waldon: Army men and a phone

Wyatt Young: Jenga blocks, Minecraft and a Go Fish game

Our friends, Blaine Adams, Will White, Matthew Bone, and Raul Guerra are sick and couldn't be here when we wrote this letter. So, If you will, please bring them some nice gifts too.

We are so excited about Christmas and can hardly wait. We hope you and your reindeer have a safe trip on Christmas Eve. We will leave you all some tasty treats. 

---

Santa Letters: December 2021 

West Union Attendance Center 

Mrs. Hannah & Mrs. Nicole’s 2nd Grade Class

Dear Santa, 

            I want markers, makeup, dresses, high heels, pop-its, a camera with photo paper, jewelry and a jewelry box. I would also like a phone, and cases, a cotton candy machine, baby doll stuff and two new baby dolls, a hatchimals playhouse, and a tent. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Love, Swayze Vandygriff

Dear Santa, 

            I want a picture of my real dad. I want a picture of my real dad. I want a picture of my cat and a toy for my cat.

Love, Hayden Mardis

Dear Santa, 

            I want toy cars, a remote control Bugatti car, and fishing lures.

Love, Hunter Waldron

Dear Santa, 

            May I have a Nintendo Switch and games and a horse? I want to see my brother. I want some fidgets, a new computer, a lunch box, and an elf. I also want to see you Santa! I would like Crocs, lotion, and nail polish. Also, I would like for my baby sister to be quiet. Thank you!

Love, Audrey Whitten 

Dear Santa, 

            I want bright lights for my room and a toolkit for it. I also want a first aid kit and fishing rod. I want a Charzard and a binder. I want an Apple Giftcard, a Visa Giftcard, an Apple watch, and an iPhone 8 and money. I hope I get it all.

Love, Jack Walls 

Dear Santa, 

            I would like 3 octagon light strands, a bed tent, and a pea popper. I have been a very good girl! Thank you! Merry Christmas!

Love, Shay Swearingen

Dear Santa, 

            I want a Coperkipen and a real diamond Charzard changer for $423,000. A Narato Head bandana and outfit and yellow hair dye. I would also like new Jordans. I want a bird and toys for the bird. I also need a Rengon Leather Jacket and leather gloves with spikes. I want a GX Radio.

Thanks, Maddix Cagle

Dear Santa, 

            I would like Pokemon cards, baseball cards, and football cards for trading. I want my own elf for Nutty and Buddy, and a mini reindeer. If I get my own elf, a sweater for him so he can match Nutty and Buddy.

Thanks, Mason Cooper

Dear Santa, 

            I have been good so these are the things I would like for Christmas: a blanket, a unicorn pillow, a unicorn blanket, 3 boxes of Hatchamils, Tiger FurReal pet, Puppy FurReal pet, a toy unicorn, a mermaid dress up set, a bracelet set, a necklace set, and jewelry box. Merry Christmas!

Love, Lylie Welch 

Dear Santa, 

            May I have a Nintendo Switch with games? May I have fidgets? May I have a chromebook? May I have a new lunchbox? May I have Crocs? May I have new lotion? May I have cake mixes? Thanks Santa!

Love, Zoey Randalls

Dear Santa, 

            I would like a Nintendo Switch with games like Fortnite. I would like a Xbox and a gaming setup. I would like a lot of pokemon. I would like a pig. I have been good.

Love, Trinity Crawley

Dear Santa, 

            I would like a dirtbike, a tractor, and a mower. I would also like a 4-wheeler with a trailer. I would like a tablet, backpack, and an elf.

Thanks, Mason Potts

Dear Santa, 

            I would like a magic mixer. Thank you! 

Love, Delilah Stroud

Dear Santa, 

            I want a 4-wheeler, an Elf, pokemon cards, a bat, a 55 inch TV, a Nintendo Switch with controller and games for it, a $20,000 Charzard, a pet Komodo Dragon, a pet dog, a dream Minecraft, and a red iPhone 11.

Love, Luke Clayton 

Dear Santa, 

            These are the things I want for Christmas: a Poppy Playtime Set, a Huggy Wuggy Doll, a Player doll, Nerf guns and bullets, a Santa hat, Nerf Sniper Rifle, water guns, a fishing rod, toy cars, a tablet, and an Elmo puppet.

Love, Riley Robertson

Dear Santa, 

            I would like a candy machine, toy cars, a bike, a basketball goal, a toy kitchen, a cotton candy machine, and toy trucks.

From, Joseph High

Dear Santa, 

            I have been a good boy this year. This year for Christmas I would like a go-cart, the Pokémon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box, and a Lances Charizard Box. Thank you. I love you Santa!

Love, Cash Watson 

---

Mrs. Balinda Denton and Mrs. Carolyn Hall’s Kindergarten class

New Albany Elementary School

Dear Santa,

     We have been good this year and working really hard at school.  Please bring us…

Journee Cox–a gymnastics bar, a doll, a cat and a Peppa Pig 

                       House

Denver McLeroy–a heart-shaped purse, a gymnastics bar, cha

                       chapstick and a toy cat

Charlotte Tidwell–gym bar, doll, a heart doll and some more dolls

Aiden Wilson–a Ryan refrigerator, a Ryan volcano, a robocat, and

                        A Combo Panda Robot

Laron Mason–a bike, toy trucks, pants and a boy doll

Harper Rodgers–a robot, a princess doll, a toy Santa and a

                         Blueberry muffin

Landon Moore–lots of presents

Thomas Broom–a rocket ship, a ball, a wagon, and a castle

Zyon Cox–a Woody doll, a stuffed bear, an iphone, and ipad

Kylie Jackson–a high chair for my baby doll, an ipad, and a play

                          shopping buggy

River Farrell–a toy Godzilla, purple ipad, a stuffed unicorn and a

                          stuffed deer

Harper Prowell–green playdough, a stuffed reindeer, iphone 12, 

                          and a rainbow squishy and a walrus squishy

Tanner Rodgers–a robot, a teddy bear, a rocket, and a toy fox

Anna Hefner–an American Girl doll, a baby doll, a play turtle,

                           and a dress

Sawyer Rodgers–a toy dinosaur, a motorcycle, a man doll, and

                           some more toys

Ayden Mack–a toy dinosaur, a real turtle, a play bull, and some

                            Friends

Dorcas Sagastume– a doll and some toys

Kyson High–toy cars, toy trucks and a firetruck

Franklin Rodriguez–some toy cars and toys

---

West Union Kindergarten 

Mrs. Katie McDonald and Mrs. Tammy Brock

Dear Santa, 

  My name is Jacob Bowling and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a lot of toy Dinosaurs. I Love You, Jacob

Dear Santa,

  My name is Bentley Davis and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a lot of money.  I Love You, Bentley

Dear Santa,

  My name is Calla Harris and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a barbie doll. I Love You, Calla

Dear Santa,

  My name is Anna Claire Hatfield and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a makeup kit. I Love You, Anna Claire

Dear Santa,

  My name is Abby Higgins and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a Baby Alive and a pet reindeer.  I Love You, Abby

Dear Santa,

  My name is Journey Homan and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a kitchen set. I Love You, Journey

Dear Santa,

  My name is Jace Howell and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a monster truck and some dino’s.  I Love You, Jace

Dear Santa,

  My name is Kinleigh Hunsucker and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I would like a lot of money.  I Love You, Kinleigh

Dear Santa,

  My name is Skylin Jones and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I would like an iPad and roller skates.  I Love You, Skylin

Dear Santa,

  My name is Mason Lewis and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a spider man toy and clothes.  I Love You, Mason

Dear Santa,

  My name is Conner Lyles and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a robot and a monster truck.  I Love You, Conner

Dear Santa,

  My name is Bella Palmer and I am 7 years old. For Christmas I would like money and a makeup kit.  I Love You, Bella  

Dear Santa,

  My name is Lola Rea and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike and a makeup kit.  I Love You, Lola

Dear Santa,

  My name is Waylen Rutledge and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like money and a chain necklace. I Love You, Waylen

Dear Santa,

  My name is Korbyn Stanley and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I would like 1,000 dollars and a Paw Patrol toy set. I Love You, Korbyn

Dear Santa,

  My name is Jarrett Swinford and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like for you to just surprise me with a lot of toys. I Love You, Jarrett

Dear Santa,

  My name is Macie Willard and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a Pop-it, a purse pop-it, and a bouncy ball. I Love You, Macie

Dear Santa,

  My name is Malli Wooten and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like an American Girl doll and some fingernail polish. I Love You, Malli

---

Ms. Lisa Topper’s Pre-K Class

New Albany Elementary School

Dear Santa Claus,

            I hope you will bring my sister some presents for Christmas, I hope she is on the good list.  I hope I am on the nice list but it is ok if I am not, my mom has me some presents.  I want a Bluey house, a Christmas tree with a star and lights for my room, and a small Christmas tree that I can play with.

                                                                                                                        Love,

                                                                                                            Adeline Epting

Dear Santa,

            I have been really nice this year.  Please bring me a Barbie Dreamhouse and Barbie Dreamcar.  I want a Barbie Dream pop-it, too.  I really want a kitchen like we have in our classroom. I hope you have a good Christmas this year.  I love you!

                                                                                                                        Love,

                                                                                                            Lily Coombs

Dear Santa Claus,

            How are you doing? I have been pretty good.  Will you bring me a Batbop Extreme and a new tablet? That is all I want.

                                                                                                                        Love,

                                                                                                            Carter Hudson

Dear Santa,

            I have been good all the days.  I want a moving, blue robot and a yellow moving robot. I already have 2 new dinosaurs so I don’t need any more.  I like your reindeers’ horns.  Be careful coming to my house.

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Sam Jackson Harrison

Dear Santa,

            How are your reindeers feeling? I have been very very good this year.  I want a gymnastic bar, gymnastic clothes, and some high heel shoes.  I love you and I am going to leave you some milk and cookies.

                                                                                                Love,

                                                                                    Faith Hefner

Dear Santa,

            Have you been sick?  I hope you feel better soon.  I have been a lot of good this year.  Please bring me a real live unicorn, markers, crayons,stampers and colored pencils with a big board, and a light blue watering can with butterflies on it.  I love you and your reindeer.

                                                                                                Love,

                                                                                    Louisa Smith

Dear Santa,

            First I want to tell you that I love Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. I have been really good this year.  I want you to bring me a unicorn panda, Pokadot Legos (my very own), and a Corinne sticker.  Give  my sister something blue too.  I love you.

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Corinne Spencer

Dear Santa Claus,

            I have been real, real good this year.  I got a baby brother you can bring a toy to.  I want a writing board, a toy world (very big), a rainbow pop-it.  Do you have Christmas at the North Pole?  See you later.

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Mitchell Thompson

Dear Santa Claus,

            Me and my brother have been good this year.  I want  superhero blocks, Spiderman backpack, and bring my momma a pink flower.  I am learning my letters at school.  I love you.

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Nicolas Hernandez

Dear Santa,

            I have tried very hard to be good this year.  I am thankful for you.  I like all your reindeer.  I would like a train and a train track and a race car track.  You are the best in the whole wide world.  I love you.

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Beaux Moore

Dear Santa,

            I have been so good this year.  I am learning in school.  Will you bring me a baby doll, a Barbie doll and a new Barbie house? I love you mucho.

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                    Dayana Mendez

Dear Santa,

            I have been very good at Walmart. I want a Barbie house, a Barbie car, and a baby doll.  I am going to leave you some cookies.

I love you. Bye Santa!

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Alexia Zuniga

Dear Santa,

            I have been just good, not really really good.  My mom gave  the Elf on the Shelf some magic and I can’t touch him.  I want a hot wheels city and a REAL telephone. I want a calendar  and I want a kitchen like the one in our room. I want you to leave me a note at the door that says you were at my house. I really want to see you with my own eyes.

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Layton Frazier

Dear Santa,

            I have missed you so much.  I have been very very good this year.  I want you to bring Gabby’s Doll house, stacking cups, and bring my brother a toy elephant.  We have a big plate of cookies for you and a big cup of milk. I love you!

                                                                                                            Love,

                                                                                                Mary Eason Murry

           

Dear Santa,

            I have been good a lot this year.  Can you bring me some presents at Kitty Cat’s house? I decorated the tree for you. I want a Barbie car and a magic wand that makes it snow.  I am going to leave you a note at my house with some milk and cookies.  Do you like cookies?

Love,

Harper Pannell

Dear Santa Claus,

I love you.  I have been really, really good for a long time.  I know I am on the  good list.  I want a remote control dinosaur.  I like to eat marshmallows, do you ?  Did you get a letter from me in the mailbox?  Don’t be scared of my dog or my cat.  Write my name, COLLIN on my present.

                                                                        Love,

                                                            Collin Peters

Dear Santa-

            I know I am on the good list.  I am always very good, Ms. Lisa tells me all the time.  Can you bring me some new shoes that make me run really, really fast? I want a Nurf gun so I can shoot my daddy.  I will leave you something to eat on Christmas Eve. I might be looking for you too

                                                                                    Love,

                                                                                    Aiden Evans

---

Dear Santa,

We are in Mrs Natalie and Mrs. Mitzi's kindergarten at East Union School.  We all have worked very hard at school and we've been good this year.  Thank you for being a nice Santa.  We all will leave you milk and cookies at our house.  Mrs. Natalie and Mrs. Mitzi have been good this year too.  Here's our list.

Stella --- baby doll cradle

Sarah--- toy reindeer

Mina----skooter

Karleigh----make-up

Tate-----car

Jayceion----mini bike

Brooklyn----slime

Wyatt----Hot Wheels Octopus Track

Kraver-----Robot Hand

Koehn-----Rocket

Mollie------Big Mermaid Tail (my size)

Jaxson----a truck

Kaylyn----couch for my room

Matthew----remote control car

Ty"onna----Barnacle the Famingo

Carter---- surprise

Layla----$1000

Kaiden----Iron Man Mask

Wesson----Sonic toy that has rings

Emma---- surprise

Jack-----motorcycle

Idgie----toy puppy

