Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
We are excited for you to come to our houses this year. We hope you have a good flight around the world on Christmas Eve. We will leave carrots for your reindeer and cookies and milk for you. Our class has been very good this year. Here are a few things they hope to see on Christmas morning.
Anna Aragon- unicorn pop-it, painting set, tablet, phone
Samuel Castaneda- t-rex, lazors, a shotgun, a ring
Jonathan Frank- tv, playstation 26, refrigerator, race car
Journee Gamble- teddy bear, phone, $11, and marshmallows
Carson Hamblin- a fake deer, stuffed Santa and Chucky, stuffed unicorn, squishy bull
Easton Herod-electric guitar with a speaker, bazooka, horse, xbox 5
Kenny Jackson- monster truck, rat, airplane, jack in the box
Micah Larry- Xbox, playstation, nerf gun, new shoes
Kingstyn Lee- paw patrol movie, basketball, rainbow, ring
Austin Malone- lazor, iphone, walkie talkie, magnets
NoraSue McClure- iphone 12, ipad, Barbie, desk
Camilla McGloflin- mini fridge, rock n roll troll doll, Penny Wise doll
Ariah Nesbit- slime, LOL doll, stuffed dog, Barbie
Ava Rhynes- baby yoda bed, baby yoda toy, baby yoda book, baby yoda mask, baby yoda learning phone
Leeland Robertson
Riggs Samples- legos, lazors, ninja turtle, alien
Emeri Waldrop- tiny black cat, lipstick, Rudolph headband
Tom Wiley- Paw Patrol toys
Kaia Yang- bunny, dollhouse, cat
Love,
Ms. Nicole's class
Nicole Freeman
Kindergarten Teacher
New Albany Elementary
___
Dear Santa,
We are in Mrs. Jennifer Duncan’s Kindergarten Class at New
Albany Elementary School, and we have been working very hard this
year. We have been good and have made our wish list just for you.
We are wishing for:
Gabriel Beaty-Long - 5 years old
1. Pet Puppy
2. Titanic
3. New Friend
4. Toy Santa
Sylvie Jane Bryan - 5 years old
1. Hoverboard
2. Barbie Doll
3. Barbie Christmas Tree
4. Barbie Wreath
Jarius Campbell - 6 years old
1. Hoverboard
2. Legos
3. Bicycle
4. Scooter
Annie Covington - 5 years old
1. Barbie Doll
2. Baby Doll
3. Squishees
4. My Little Pony
Dex Crotts - 5 years old
1. Camo Rifle
2. Camo Shotgun
3. Pistol
4. Bow and Arrow with Scope
Ellie Daniel Childs - 5 years old
1. Puppy
2. Elsa dress with ICE heels
3. Barbie doll
4. Anna winter shoes and Anna dress
Connor Ferguson - 6 years old
1. Disco Light
2. Disco Music
3. Remote Control Car
4. Turtle Pillow Pack
Joshua Flores - 6 years old
1. Hoverboard
2. Penguin
3. Book
4. Nerf Gun
Kellen Garrett - 5 years old
1. Hoverboard
2. Lip Gloss
3. Stuffed Puppy that really walks
4. Cat in a Purse
Rylee Garrett - 5 years old
1. Puppy
2. Swimming Pool
3. R Lamp
4. Throw and Pillow Rug
Claire Hicks - 6 years old
1. Throw and Pillow Rug
2. Barbie Doll Family
3. Squishees
4. My Little Ponies
Cooper Hicks - 6 years old
1. Trumpet
2. Remote Control Car
3. Blocks
4. Nunchucks
Evan Holt - 6 years old
1. Lego Set
2. Skateboard
3. Video Game
4. Shoes
Genesis Jones - 5 years old
1. Doll
2. Rainbow Squishee
3. Minion
4. G Lamp
Marlee Jones - 5 years old
1. Hoverboard
2. Makeup
3. Baby Dolls
4. Ladybug
Kallie Logan - 5 years old
1. Throw and Pillow Rug
2. Desk and Chair
3. K Lamp
4. Stuffed Puppy
Karly Turner - 5 years old
1. Pink Barbie Car
2. LOL Surprise OMG Doll House
3. LOL Surprise Camper
4. Rainbow High Doll
Iker Vazquez-Arrezola - 5 years old
1. Car
2. Robot
3. Puppy Dog
4. Squishee
Aviezri Xep - 5 years old
1. Skateboard
2. Legos
3. Trumpet
4. Remote Control Car
Thank you for whatever you bring us. We hope you and all of your
reindeer have a safe trip to our houses on Christmas Eve night.
Love,
All the Sweet Boys & Girls in Mrs. Duncan’s Kindergarten Class
New Albany Elementary School
---
Dear Santa,
Mrs. Mary Catherine and Mrs. Kayla's Kindergarten Class at New Albany Elementary has been so good this year. We would like the following for Christmas:
Skye Bevars: a scooter, a bike, and a puppy
Lilly Burks: a silicone baby, clothes, and doctor stuff
Zeke Byles: a Nerf set, a gumball machine, and a Fortnite character
Pippa Clayton: a purple Elsa dress, a Sing Along Elsa, and a mermaid dress
Noah Crum: a computer, a laptop, and a phone
Dylan Drewery: Native shoes, black Converse shoes, and a Ben10 toy watch
Autumn Finley: snow, a Baby Alive, and a purple purse
Peyton Foote: a Toy Story house, a scarecrow toy, and skittles
Swayze Hall: a baby doll, an LOL surprise, and a Barbie doll
Trace Howell: a gumball machine, a race track, and a toy tree
Edgard Lopez: a robot, candy, and monkey bars
Lane Mills: a train set, a caboose container, and train tracks
Tripp Nanney: a monster truck, a four wheeler, and snow
Yaretzy Noyola: a baby doll, an Olaf toy, and candy
Kayleigh Parker: an iPhone, a toy car, and a bike
Finley Sanders: a makeup kit, a Barbie doll, and a Barbie van
Virginia Ann Staten: an LOL doll house, a superhero outfit, and dress up girl stuff
Paisley Taylor: a unicorn, a desk, and a tablet
Robert Winkles: a four wheeler, a remote control car, and a phone
Chenxi Yang: a PawPatrol toy, My Little Pony, and an Anna doll
Thank you so much and we'll be sure to leave you some milk and cookies!
Love, Mrs. Mary Catherine and Mrs. Kayla's Kindergarten Class at New Albany Elementary
---
Mrs. Nikki and Mrs. Jo’s Kindergarten class at Myrtle has worked extremely hard and have been very good! We picked a few things we would like Santa to bring us for Christmas.
Maggie Mardis wants a squishy dog, a play phone, and pink slime.
Peyton Riley Johnson wants a toy cat and dog that are on a leash and you can walk them. She also wants a mermaid Barbie.
Bennett Johnson only wants one thing, and that is a slink dog.
Rykard Burke wants a rhino, crayons, and colorful blocks.
Creed Minor wants a little phone and another schnauzer and boxer. He also wants a magic mailbox.
Madalyn Bishop wants slime, an Ariel for the water, and any kind of stuffed animal.
Albert Mckinney wants all the transformers.
Nova Stout wants an Iphone for her momma, make-up for Eva, and a yo-yo and a mermaid brush for herself.
Easton Mayer wants a Dragon Ball, and he says he has already told you everything else that he wants!
Madden Williamson wants an Iphone and an Ipad.
Hazel Eckford wants a dog, a barbie, and slime.
Kylie Mckeown wants a doll house, a table, and a gumball machine.
Jonathan Hernadez wants a Mario amiibo, a nintendo switch that connects to the TV, and a Bowser Amiibo.
Waylon Butler wants a real knife for his brother, a new game for his x-box, and a remote controlled robot.
Isabelle Denton wants Ryan’s Mystery Eggs, Slime, and LOLs.
Hoyt McLarty wants Magnetic blocks, a bike, and a coloring book.
Kanon wants a remote control boat, a remote control truck, and a kitchen set.
Nova Hutcheson wants a My Little Pony, a Barbie, and LOLs.
---
Dear Santa,
We are students in Miss Carol and Mrs. Sherry's kindergarten class at Myrtle. Thanks for the gifts you brought us last year. We have tried to be really good this year. Thank you for sending your scout elf, Elfis to our classroom. We like finding him every morning. Here is our Christmas wish list for this year:
RJ - Sonic plushie and a Shadow plushie
Bentley - dirt bike, motorcycle, and four wheeler
Oscar - toy backhoe
Zechariah - toy excavator
Neveah - bed, blankets, and doghouse for her dollhouse
Bentlee - Five Nights at Freddy's plushies
Kayden - toys
Brayden - Paw Patrol movie toy and Sonic Forces game for Nintendo Switch
McKenna - new Elsa crown
Tyler - toy handcuffs and police gear
Le'Avian - motorcycle
Cohen - motorcycle
Aiden - iPhone and money
Isaac - real motorcycle
Colleen - 10 Barbie dolls
Eli - PlayStation car
Luke - PlayStation 4 with Fortnite and Nintendo Switch games
Anna - 10 Baby Alives
We hope you have a safe trip and enjoy the cookies and milk. Some of us will leave treats for your reindeer too. Merry Christmas!
Carol Peters
Kindergarten Teacher
Myrtle Attendance Center
---
Dear Santa,
We are wishing for….
Zada Dunlap- swing set, Barbie house, Barbie car
Huck Burks- snoopy snow globe, robot, stuffed dog
J’Adami Duke- lego Mario, toy car, cat
Genesis Carranza- baby doll, new dress, dog
Isaac Zuniga- skates, book, connect 4
Mathew Tunnell- jet, dirt bike, bow & arrow
Alexandra Pablo- book, small llama, clothes
Ja’Nylah Standfield- baby doll, book, hover board
Isaac Ordaz- bow & arrow, hot wheels, spiderman costume
Neit Buenrostro- hot wheels, clothes, books
Joy Paz- legos, playdoh, puzzles
Wyatt Hopkins- hot wheels garage, monster truck track, 4 wheeler
Caiden Lancaster- LOL doll, cat, skateboard
Haylin Umanzor- baby doll, clothes, puzzles
Kingston Garrett- hoverboard, 4wheeler, dirt bike
Caden Rowland- race cars, target, grave digger monster truck
Ella Hale- guitar, toy kitchen, Elsa castle
Hazel Velazquez- bus, teddy bear, unicorn
Ky’Lyn Cannon hot wheels, football, slime
Love,
Mrs. Jordan Murry’s kindergarten class
New Albany Elementary School
---
Letters to Santa
Miss Laura Buskirk and Mrs. Creshenda Robertson, New Albany Elementary School
Kyrell Shaw- Kindergarten - toy car, toy man, toy boat, a rainbow
Tylan Dixon- Kindergarten - bouncy house, toy truck, dart board, monster truck
Delilah Beltran- Kindergarten - toy butterfly, a cat, toy train, Santa Claus toy
Karter Judon- Kindergarten - Lamborghini, toy house, backpack, toy whale
Ma’Kiyah Guyton- Kindergarten - A Christmas tree, cookies for Santa, fairy doll, a rainbow
Chloe Pham- Kindergarten - Mermaid Legos, Christmas snow globe, rainbow pillow, candy canes
Emma Garcia- Kindergarten - Candy canes, xylophone, rainbow pillow, snow globe
Emmanuel Hernandez- Kindergarten - Car, snow globe, speed boat, Pop It
Angel Chan Mayo- Kindergarten - Pop It, dog, snow globe, car
Alexa Gonzalez- Kindergarten - Pop It, a baby doll, Barbie doll, Barbie doll clothes
Hynefa Walker- Kindergarten - A Christmas tree, a Gucci bag, a dress, a rollercoaster
Gabe Parker- Kindergarten - A pogo stick, a phone, candy, Miss Laura and Mrs. Creshenda
Londyn Collins- Kindergarten - A phone, candy, Tic-Tac-Toe game, a fun game
Noah Juarez- Kindergarten - Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels case, candy, fun games
Amani Berry- Kindergarten - Money, a Christmas tree, a big present, a rainbow
Amara Turman- Kindergarten - iPad, paint, a piano, a violin
Jasper Hodge- Kindergarten - My friend Tripp, a piano, a bouncy house, an elf
Gunner Franklin- Kindergarten - Nintendo switch, paint, a Batman toy, crayons
Kaylee Vallejo- Kindergarten - A shop board, LOL Dolls, iPad, a guitar
Hannah Chaffin- Kindergarten - iPad, cat, purse, book
---
Mrs. Alex Burke’s Kindergarten Wish List
Myrtle Attendance Center
Tobias (Teddy) Armstrong Spiderman
Black Panther
Mickey Mouse
Addy Bailey Baby turtle (real)
Tablet
A surprise from Santa
Caige Barnett Batteries
Bike
Fortnite golden scar
Wyatt Boyd A car that goes on land and water
Big bicycle
Transformer
Troy Bullard Hoverboard
Skooter
Nerf gun
Alli Carwyle LOL dolls
Toy Christmas tree
A new pillow
Jack Evans Racing car for when I grow up
Remote control racing car
Spiderman shooter
Kylan Johnson Skate board
Monster truck
Motorcycle
Rodney Kimbrel Super power dirt bike with helmet and gloves
Cowboy hat
Green car with a dragon on the door with a controller
Zameria McClellan Guitar
Go kart
Toy table and horse
Haven Pickens Pop its
New shirts
LOL dolls
Raylan Powell Skateboard
T-Rex claws
Dinosaurs
Zac Rock Remote control airplane
Remote control boat
Remote control bulldozer
James (JR) Simpson Lego Luigi
Remote control car
Remote control boat
Taelyn Shorter Drums
Guitar
Big robot with remote control
Tahleya Taylor Barbie camper van
LOL surprise
Kitchen play set
Illa Watts Vanity
Remote control car for a girl
Skittles
Le’kavious Williamson Sticky remote control car
Teddy bear
Gloves
---
Christy Littlejohn & Christy Bowen’s 1st grade class at New Albany Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Dahlia Avila. I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you bring me clothes,
cleaning toys, and kids makeup. My brother has been good. Please bring him something. I will
leave you cookies and milk. I love you!
Love,
Dahlia
Dear Santa,
My name is Peyton Blackwell. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me ghostbuster
toys, legos, and race cars. Please bring my brothers and sister some toys. I will leave carrots
outside for Rudolph. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
My name is Malia Blanchard. My mommy says I am the best girl. Please bring me a kitchen, a
washing machine, and lol dolls. My sisters and brother are very sweet to me. Please bring them
lots of toys. I will leave the reindeer some food by the porch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Malia
Dear Santa,
My name is Zalaurah Carter. I have been a good girl. I hope you bring me a bike, toy car, and lol
dolls. My brother and sister are good kids. Please bring my brother a paw patrol toy and my
sister a minnie mouse toy. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Zalaurah
Dear Santa,
My name is Carlos Castro. I am the best boy. I hope you bring me a fortnite gun, new fishing
pole, and a remote control car. My brother and sister are very good. We play together all the
time. Bring them all they want. I will leave you milk and cookies. Take a cookie home for Mrs.
Clause. I love you!
Love,
Carlos
Dear Santa,
My name is Maverick Clements. My mama says I am a good boy and a good helper. Please
bring me Nintendo switch, ghostbuster toys, and legos. I will share with my brother but bring him
toys too. I will leave gingerbread cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Maverick
Dear Santa,
My name is Davis Dewberry. I have been a good boy. I will be even better next year. I hope you
bring me an iphone 13, airpods, and playstation 5. Please bring my sister LOL stuff. I will leave
you gingerbread man cookies. You can give one to Rudolph. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Davis
Dear Santa,
My name is Mary-Claire Dillard. I have been a good girl a little bit. But I will be a good girl alot
next year. Please bring me a snackeez, a new real puppy, and a new cat. I will take care of
them. I promise! My sister is always good so bring her some stuff. My brother is not always good
but bring him stuff anyway. I will leave you some cookies and milk on the front porch. I love you!
Love,
Mary-Claire
Dear Santa,
My name is Eiza Favela. I am a good girl. I hope you bring me an lol doll, scooter, and legos.
Please bring my brother and sister lots of toys. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry
Christmas!
Love,
Eiza
Dear Santa,
My name is Vereni Gonzalez. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me a puzzle,
hatchimals, and lots of play doh. Bring my brother and sisters lots of toys. I will leave you some
milk on the table. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Vereni
Dear Santa,
My name is Jolee Hale. I was good this year. Please bring me a Barbie doll dream house, baby
doll, and baby doll clothes. My sister has been good too. She wants lots of presents. I will leave
you milk and cookies. I will leave reindeer food for Rudolph. I love you!
Love,
Jolee
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshua Herrera. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me Minecraft, a
remote control car, and a bike. My sister is very sweet. Bring her whatever she wants. I will
leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Joshua
Dear Santa,
My name is Lennon Milligan. I am a good boy at home and school. Please bring me a huggy
wuggy toy, huggy wuggy bed sheet, and huggy wuggy pillow. My brothers are good. Bring them
some toys too. I will leave reindeer food for Rudolph. I love you!
Love,
Lennon
Dear Santa,
My name is Sergio Padron. I have been a good boy. I would like for you to bring me cars, car
track, and slime. Please bring my brother and sister toys too. I will leave you milk and cookies. I
love you!
Love,
Sergio
Dear Santa,
My name is Darby Roberson. I try to be the best girl. Please bring me a Tic Tac Toy Hugs, Tic
Tac Toys big cupcake, and lots of cute shoes. I really like shoes. My sisters are good all the
time. They want lots of stuff. I will leave you cookies and hot cocoa. Tell Mrs. Clause I said
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Darby
Dear Santa,
My name is Della Roberson. I am a very good girl. Please bring me two LOL dolls, two slap
bracelets, and Tic Tac Toy cupcakes. Be sure to bring my twin sister a cupcake toy too. My
sisters are mostly good. I love them. Bring them whatever they want. I will leave you chocolate
chip cookies and milk. I love you!
Love,
Della
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyllah Ross. I am the best girl ever. Please bring me lots of Robux for Roblox,
Barbie plane, and a cute Barbie to fly in the plane. Bring my baby brothers paw patrols. Be sure
to bring two toys because they don’t like to share. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry
Christmas!
Love,
Lyllah
Dear Santa,
My name is Nate Russell. I am a good boy. I know that because I make good grades. Please
bring me GI Joes, iphone 13, and $1,000. Bring my brother and sister lots of toys. They are
good. I will leave Rudolph and the other reindeer some food outside. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Nate
Dear Santa,
My name is Demarious Sanders. I will be a good boy next year because I’ll be bigger. Please
bring me a remote control car, XBOX, and slime. Bring my brother and sister some stuff. They
are good. I will leave Rudolph some carrots and you some cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Demarious
Dear Santa,
My name is Livie Stevens. I have been a good girl. I would like for you to bring me a
hoverboard, Roblox gift card, and a new pop it. My sister is sweet. Please bring her a
hoverboard too. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Livie
Dear Santa,
My name is Fields Tate. I am such a good boy. Please bring me a hoverboard, apple watch, and
XBox 360. My brothers and sister are good. Bring them a lot of stuff. I will leave you milk and
cookies. You can give a cookie to Rudolph. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Fields
Dear Santa,
My name is Zohar Velasquez. I am a sweet girl. Please bring me a LOL doll, a pop it toy, and
slime. My brother is good. Bring him Minecraft toys. I will leave you milk and cookies. I love you!
Love,
Zohar
Dear Santa,
Our names are Hadley and Henley Littlejohn. We are three years old. We are the best little girls.
Please bring us Minnie Mouse toys, a new kitchen set, and lots of makeup. We will leave
cookies and milk for you. You can take some to share with Mrs. Clause. Merry Christmas,
Santa!
Love,
Hadley & Henley Littlejohn
---
Letters to Santa
Mrs. Kim Sanders’ and Mrs. Amber Andrew’s Class
1st Grade
West Union Attendance Center
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll, a toy car controller, a baseball, a toy dog, a cat toy, a doll
set, a bath toy, books, a new water bottle, and a toy cat.
Your pal,
Charlotte Atkinson
Dear Santa,
I would like a make-up vanity, a squishy, a million dollars, a mermaid dress, and a
kitten.
Your pal,
Kinsley Burchfield
Dear Santa,
I want a drift cart, trampoline, bike, dirt bike, a lego motorcycle, a Venom movie,
Ipad, 1,000 Robux, a drumset, a PS5, 1,000,000,000 dollars, a big t-rex, a big Sonic
stuffed animal, an Amy stuffed animal, a Nintendo switch, and Tails stuffed animal.
Your pal,
Sawyer Burks
Dear Santa,
I want real make-up, a Barbie camper that I can drive, poptubes, a baby Alive,
slime packets, teacher stuff, and a new hoverboard that lights up.
Your pal,
Elizabeth Ann Bynum
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dirt bike, Legos, a drift cart, an Iphone 12, a TV, a Nintendo
switch, bunk beds, LED lights, a very fast RC car, and a couch.
Your pal,
Preston Garrett
Dear Santa,
Please bring me 10 Robux cards, a PS 5, an Iphone, and a car that you can drive.
Your pal,
Landon Grace
Dear Santa,
I would like Creeper, a PS4, popits, a coloring book, a notebook, and toy
make-up.
Your pal,
Kylie Hardin
Dear Santa,
I want make-up, a hoverboard, poppits, a beanbag, a watch, and 1000 dollars.
Your pal,
Hannah Hatfield
Dear Santa,
I would like a dirt bike, a race car, 100 dollars, a bike, a backpack, a book, a
guitar, and a motorcycle.
Your pal,
Cooper Hester
Dear Santa,
I want a new baby doll, a stroller, a toy car, slime, a suitcase, a posable Barbie, a
dog, squishees, a paint set, a cheerleader set, an American girl doll, a cash register, a new
chalkboard, and a new desk.
Your pal,
Kimberly Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want a bike, a bus, blocks, mittens, a hoverboard, legos, an orange, 1 dollar,
games, a Ghostbusters house, and I want snow.
Your pal,
Hudson Hurt
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike, a go cart, and a scarf.
Your pal,
Maverick Jumper
Dear Santa,
I want a real kitten, a cheetah hoverboard, a real foal, a glow-in-the-dark LOL
doll, a really amazing book about giraffes and foxes, and a snow day.
Your pal,
Ava Reich
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, a basketball, new shoes, a bike, a toy, a dirt bike, and a
PS5.
Your pal,
Cooper Homan
Dear Santa,
I want an American girl doll, a make-up vanity, a teacher set, a teacher desk,
candy make-up, teacher markers, a Barbie doll set, a make-up bag, a pencil pouch, an
ABC poster, a fidget, and a hoverboard.
Your pal,
Kaylee Rutledge
Dear Santa,
I would like surprises, Who Was.. books, Where Was.. books, What Was...books,
What Is...books, different countries' real money, Euros, a remote control car, poppits, a
phone, Pokemon stuffed animals, and fidgets.
Your pal,
Pate Simpson
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control car, an XBox, a toy Spiderman, a toy Clifford, a toy
dinosaur, a tablet, a phone, a toy Grinch, and a teddy bear.
Your pal,
Mason Smith
Dear Santa,
Could you bring a big Barbie, a big t-rex, a remote control truck, a big
spinosaurus, and a make-up set?
Your pal,
Brylee Thompson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a make-up set, some new shoes, a pink purse, a hoverboard, a
kitten, a pup, a poppit, a new bike, a lot of fidgets, a new backpack, a chick, a new bed,
an Iphone 13, a gift chart, a new TV, a lot of poppits, and a lot of slime.
Your pal,
Nataleigh Tucker
---
Mrs. Shelby Cary’s and Ms. Alli Hodges
1st Grade Class
New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
We have been very good and have been working hard this year. Please bring us…
Brently Andrews- a hoverboard, a popit spinner, and a diamond ring
Jon Ball- a PS5, a little sister, and a baseball
Zoey Bray- a unipug, an iPad, and a unicorn stick
Bennett Broadway- a Roblox Piggy toy, an Among Us hoodie, and an RC car
Everett Childers- an Xbox, a Nerf gun, and a toy gun
Parker Clifton- a virtual reality toy, V bucks, and a PS5
Jenna Crum- an iPad, four Barbies, and a Barbie House
Gabi Dickie- an LOL doll, a computer, and a dog
Zach Drury- a cat, a Godzilla toy, and a hot rod
Tytiona Echols- a virtual reality toy, a black iPad, and new clothes
Sophie Leath- a Baby Alive doll, a pink talking bear, and a onesie
Kysen Lewis- a bunny, a Pokemon plushie, and a Nintendo Switch
Allison Love- a dog stuffed animal, a cat stuffed animal, and an LOL doll
McKenzie Page- an LOL doll, a Baby Alive doll, and a toy cat
Madelyn Rangel- a Pikachu toy, a Pokemon squirter toy, and an Allicorn toy
Gabe Rhea- Xbox games, a virtual reality toy, and Minecraft toys
A’Nyla Riddle- a remote control truck, a cotton candy machine, and a toy horse
Za’Nyiah Smith- a robot dog, an LOL doll, and a math book
Amiya Sumler- a cat, an iPad, and a black pug
Na’Kia Washington- a virtual reality toy, a tan pug, and a white iPad
Good afternoon!
I have attached my class's letter to Santa. We are a first grade class at New Albany Elementary. My name is Mrs. Shelby Cary and my assistant is Ms. Alli Hodges. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Best,
Shelby Cary
---
Mrs. Julia Harrington’s and Ms. Brandy Robert’s
1st Grade Class
New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
We have been very good and have been working hard this year. Please bring us…
Christopher Carter- an Olympics game, clothes, and a Space Jam toy
Joseph Crocker- a hoverboard, a dog, and a Nerf gun
Ayden Daniel- to spend time with my family, to play video games with my dad, and to spend time with my cousins
Malachi Erby- a real computer, a real race car, and a real soccer ball
Alaia Fonseca- an LOL doll, books, and kids make-up
Cohen Hankins- a basketball goal, a chihuahua, and a basketball goal for my door
Anne Kate Henson- a stocking for my dolls, make-up, and snow
Embry Lang- a baby doll, an LOL puppy doll, and a Christmas tree
Ivy Littlejohn- an American girl doll, a Hatchable, rings, and make-up
Lofton Lucovich- a racecar and LED lights
Catie Marise- an LOL doll, a tablet, and a skateboard
David Mcclure- a robot toy, Roblox VR, and a computer
Ahlonda Montgomery- an LOL doll, Barbie doll, and clothes
Adonis Nesbit- a hoverboard, racetrack, and Beyblades
Dhruvi Patel- a real dog, a big doll, and a phone
Floreana Phillips- an LOL doll, a Hatchable toy, and an LOL trailer
Julia Smith- a cotton candy cutie, a real phone, and a real school set with class
Addisyn Tompkins- cotton candy, a unicorn room, and a snowman
Eden Willard- clothes, jewelry, and my own wings
Levi Williams- a stuffed dog, a creepy doll, and a stuffed turtle
Isla Yates- books, a real phone, and chocolate
---
Mrs. Treasure & Mrs. Amanda’s Class East Union 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an iphone, LOL house, and Samsung. Merry Christmas!
Love, Madison Pepper
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a tablet, fidgets, and airpods. I been good.
Love, Ares Augustine
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like new shoes, a cubelink, and some beat!
Love, Joshua Austin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an ipad mini, clothes, and Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!
Love, Carleigh Brown
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a remote-control helicopter, a surprise, and a brand-new fishing pole.
Love, Webb Coker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard, dirt bike, and a switch. Is it cold or hot in the North Pole?
Love, Paizley Dixon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a LOL Surprise, fidgets, and a big stuff dragon. Merry Christmas,
Love, Susan Dunaway
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo switch, many brands, and a iphone. Merry Christmas! I have been good!
Love, Lexi Garrett
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a PS5. I love you Santa, bye! Merry Christmas!
With love, Eli Hawkins
Dear Santa,
I would like a puppy art set, and a play teacher set.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Delta Kate Mccullough
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a hot wheels, pop its, and tablet. Merry Christmas!
Love, Carson Montgomery
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a tablet, a horse, and many brands. Merry Christmas!
Love, Maddie Palmer
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like legos, necklace, and a PS5. Merry Christmas!
Love, Will Henry Robertson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a monster truck, a toy motorcycle, and a real dirt bike.
Love, Wesley Smith
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a bike, toys, and a pretty cake wand. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Memori Webb
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a new phone, RC cars, and drones.
Love, Noah Williams
---
Mrs. Shala & Ms. Laura Lynn’s 2nd Grade Class East Union
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden. I am 8 years old. I have been naughty and nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a skate beard, a one wheeler, a scooter, and to go back to Wisconsin to visit my grandma.
Love, Aiden Dykes
Dear Santa,
My name is Ila Renn. I am 8 years old. I have been an angel this year. This year for Christmas I would like a box of figits, a puppy, and a pack of wireless airpods.
Love, Ila Renn Jumper
Dear Santa,
My name is Remington. I am 1 years old. I have been naught and nice this year. This year I would like a 2800 v-bucks card, a iphone, and a vr.
Love, Remington Roberts
Dear Santa,
My name is Denmia. I am 8 years old. I’ve ben good this years. For this years Christmas I would like only one thing and that’s a golden microphone.
Love, Denmia Mosley
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaylen. I am 7 years old. I have been an angel this year. This year for Christmas I would like a computer, vr, and a 1,000 roblox cards.
Love, Jaylen Flowers
Dear Santa,
My name is Nick. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a roblox gift card, electric scooter, and four wheeler.
Love, Nick Gilmore
Dear Santa,
My name is Koltyn. I am 9 years old. I have been good this year. This year for Christmas I would like an ipad, iphone and a neerfgun.
Love, Koltyn James
Dear Santa,
My name is Jasper. I’m 7 years old. I have been nice and naughty this year. For Christmas I do not want any presents.
Love, Jasper Warner
Dear Santa,
My name is Gage. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I want my dog to have a friend. I want legos and Pokemon cards.
Love, Gage White
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I would like a nerf gun, bike, and four wheeler.
Love, Mason Mears
Dear Santa,
My name is Bailey. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a new bike, a new skooter, and an iphone 13.
Love, Bailey Bell
Dear Santa,
My name is DK I am 8 years old. I thank I have been prity good this year. I will be pleased with what every you give me its not all about gifts. If you would like to get me something I would like a iphone, baby clothes, and a pretty white horse.
Love, Dali Hogue
Dear Santa,
My name is Carson. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I would like a car.
Love, Carson Thomas
Dear Santa,
My name is Faiden. I am seven years old. I’ve been nice this year. This year I would like a new chain, Junie B. Jones boots, and a new four wheeler.
Love, Faiden McCoy
Dear Santa,
My name is Neely. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas, I would like a model magic, putty, and slime.
Love, Neely Watson
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklyn. I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. This year for Christmas I would like a pop tube, Dim Ple, and a giant among us pop it.
Love, Brooklyn Hattix
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason Bone. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. This year for Christmas I would like a PS5, fourwheeler, and iphone 13.
Love, Mason Bo
---
---
Santa Letters
West Union Attendance Center
Second Grade
Mrs. Mindy Crawley and Mrs. Alatha Cochran
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi. I am 9 years old. How are you? I would like a water skin, surf board, and a kai lego set.
Your friend,
Levi
Dear Santa,
My name is Kohen. I am 8 years old. I love Santa. I would like a dirt bike, poke’mon cards, and an oculus.
Love,
Kohen Coffey
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody. I am 8 years old. How are you doing? I would like beyblades, poke’mon cards, and a go-cart.
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
My name is Kainbreigh. I am 8 years old. How are you? I would like a tablet, mini brands, and an iphone.
Your friend,
Kainbreigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Chloe. I am 8 years old. How are you? I would like a go-cart and a mini brand.
Your friend,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
My name is Vada. I am 7 years old. I want toy mini brands and a go glam unique nail salon.
Your friend,
Vada
Dear Santa,
My name is Hunter. I am 8 years old. I am a good boy. I would like a x-box, The Hunt Call of the Wild, and nintendo.
Your friend,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah. I am 8 years old. I hope you have a good year. I would like a box of fidgets. I would like a Barbie Dream House. I would like some slime.
Your friend,
Leah
Dear Santa,
My name is CoraLynn Deal. I am 8 years old. How are you? I would like a flamingo, telescope, and a go-cart.
Love,
CoraLynn Deal
Dear Santa,
My name is Abel. I am 7 years old. I have been trying to be nice to my brother but he is mean. I want some chargers to put by set up and give some to my daddy. I would like some poke’mon cards because I just gave some away so can I have some? The most thing I want is a minecraft for an x-box so me and daddy can play.
Your friend,
Abel
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenton. I am 7 years old. I was a good girl. I would like a tablet, go cart, and a flamingo.
Your friend,
Kenton Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon. I am 7 years old. How are you? I would like beyblades, poke’mon cards, and Oculus.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke. I am 8 years old. I hope you have a good year. I would like a poppet, poke’mon cards, and electronic car.
Love,
Luke
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley. I am 9 years old. I am a good girl. I would like a puppy, kitten, and a tablet.
Your friend,
Paisley Perkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Arlee. I am eight years old. How are you? I would like a telescope, a kitten, and a tablet.
Your friend,
Arlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Ayden. I am 8 years old. How are you? I would like a bike, a tablet, and a toy van.
Love,
Ayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Madison. I am 8 years old. I’ve been a good girl. I would like a tablet and a big teteber and poke’mon cards but the rare pack.
Your friend,
Madison Grace Roberts
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. For Christmas, I would like a wireless VR headset and a $25 fortnite gift card.
Thank you,
Wade Stanton
---
Santa Letters from Mrs. Anna Claire Hall’s and Mrs. Shonda Bogue’s
2nd Grade Class at West Union
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Have you had a great year? I think I have been pretty good. I would like lots of stuffed animals. I also would like a pink golf cart.
Your friend,
Raelynn Brewer
Dear Santa,
How have you been feeling? I hope you have been okay! I want an iPhone 13 and a drone. I would like a puppy, a basketball, Hot Wheels cars and trucks, a robot T-Rex, a Good Guy doll, and a computer. I also want some books, chips, and a Nintendo.
Your friend,
Tucker Brown
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Rudolph and the elves? Can I have some green beans, a hoverboard, a VR set, a motorcycle, and a Nintendo Switch. I also would like a spy watch and a spy pen.
Your friend,
Mason Cagle
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus, the elves, reindeer, and Rudolph? I was wondering if you can bring my pets some presents? I want a Samantha American Girl doll, a snowmaker, an iPhone 11, a Little Live Pets cat, and a 4 wheel bicycle.
Your friend,
Natalie Childers
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer’s nose really red? For Christmas, I want a hoverboard and a new Quest VR and new shiny shoes. I want an iPhone 12 and a big Nerf gun. I’d like a new drone.
Your friend,
Camden Crawley
Dear Santa,
How is it going? How is Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer? How is your family? I hope everything is going good. I do not want a lot. I would like a skateboard, a 3D pen, and books please, if you can make it happen.
Your friend,
Hannah Gooch
Dear Santa,
How old are you? What are the reindeer’s names? Can you give the cats at least two presents? I want 15 color changing LOL dolls and a hoverboard. I want Barbie doll puppy sets. I want a Barbie doll food set. I want a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Hot Wheels cars. I want some clear Christmas ornaments, paint, and paint brushes.
Love,
Camilla Hancock
Dear Santa,
How are your elves and Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can you please bring me cars, Lego’s, and a Nerf gun? I think I’ve been good. Is the North Pole busy? How is your family, Santa?
Your friend,
Luke Harrison
Dear Santa,
How are Rudolph and the elves doing? How is the special elf Snowflake? Santa, can you bring me a military toy gun? I also want an Xbox One game, a drone, a Nintendo Switch, a phone, a sketch toy, a Chucky doll, and Pokemon cards. Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Laken Hickman
Dear Santa,
How are you and elves doing at the North Pole? How are Rudolph and the reindeer? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. Can I please get an Xbox, a PS5, and a VR head set?
Your friend,
Colton Hunsucker
Dear Santa,
What do you do at the North Pole? My elf has been making a mess at home! I want a big truck, Hot Wheels on a T-Rex track, and a robot.
Your friend,
Lucas McDonald
Dear Santa,
How have you been at the North Pole? I think the elves help you make the presents. Please bring me some gifts. I would like Pokemon cards and a Hot Wheels dinosaur tower.
Your friend,
Malachi Meyer
Dear Santa,
How has Rudolph been? I love my elf on the shelf! How are your elves? How have you been? I hope all of the other reindeer have not been calling Rudolph names. I want a sketch book and a starter kit with drawing pencils.
Your friend,
Ameliah Pekarek
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are the elves working hard? I can’t wait for my toys! How is Rudolph doing? Don’t forget to bring Hayden toys. Also, don’t forget to bring stuff for my dogs. I want a four wheeler, PS5, pocket bike, an iPhone 13, and a telescope. I also want a VR set.
Your friend,
Jace Sanford
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon cards, a dirt bike, Squirtel stuffed animals, Pikachu stuffed animals, state capital cookies, Charmander stuffed animals, Bubbasaur stuffed animals, candy, an Indian and Army set, and Pikachu pajamas.
Your friend,
Hayes Simpson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Coco doing? Is she being good this year? Is Rudolph being good? How is Mrs. Claus? Are the elves being good? Can you give Bella, Tig, and Ace a present too? For Christmas, I want Barbie dolls, stuffed animals, LOL dolls, and a Barbie dog.
Your friend,
Maggi Stripling
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer and Rudolph? Also, can you give my pets a gift? I want slime, Kinetic Sand, and more teacher folders because I play teacher at my house. I also want some more gifts! One more thing, I want a drone.
Your friend,
Ava Turner
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I can’t wait for Christmas! I wish I could see Mrs. Claus. Can you also give my pets a present? I want LOL dolls, Barbies, and a teddy bear.
Love,
Gracie Windham
---
Mrs Ginny, Mrs.Amanda and Mrs Anna's Self-Contained class (Myrtle)
Alayna: yo gabba gabba, blues clues
April: clothes and shoes
Princeton: monster truck, phone, and remote control car
Anthony: movies and games
Tyler R: monster trucks and football
Tyler M: phone, racing game, and playstation games
Willie: cars, video games, and playstation games
William: legos, cars, and games
Wayne: play letters, wooden learning toys
Knox: trucks, planes, and balls
Lathan: lip gloss, lip gloss case, and clothes
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!
---
Dear Santa,
We are in Mrs. Tammie Dodds' kindergarten class at NAES. We have worked really hard this first semester. We have listed a few things that we would like for Christmas.
John Anderson- PS5, kitchen
Kaylen Castner- new shoes, make-up set, toy kitchen
Elijah Clements- motorcycle, toy lawnmower, hot wheels
Alexa Gavarette- Elsa doll, bunny pillow, Anna doll
Damian Hernandez- hot wheels, monster truck, car
Justice Hilliard- games, PS5
Yatziri Medina- real little bunny, Elsa doll, Anna doll
Max Moffitt- mousetrap game, Paw Patrol game, Batman robot
Aittanna Perez- Evie toy, mermaid doll, paint set
Zoe Perez- toy unicorn, doll, a fish
Yatziri Ramirez -games, kitchen, dishes
Layla Salas- baby puppy, LOL doll, make-up
Genesis Sanchez- JoJo doll,
Mayerlin Sanchez- Elso, kitchen, play-dough
Raylynn Staaubs- car, sonic game, monster truck
Harlie Stone- a real unicorn, LOL color set, a big square pop it.
Kamari Swims- Paw patrol, PJ mask, a little dog
Axel Umanzor- car, shoes, clothes
We will leave you some milk and cookies for you to eat when you deliver the gifts. We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
---
Dear Santa,
We’ve been really good this year, for Christmas we want…
Paisley Bishop
1. Speaker
2. New Clothes
3. Jacket
Cary Jo Elliott
1. Watch
2. Ice Cream Set
3. My family to be happy
Kinslie Granada
1. Pet Hamster
2. Pet Bunny Rabbit
3. Pet Vole
Wheeler Hancock
1. Scooter
2. Hoverboard
3. Aerobic Cube
Levi Graham
1. Hoverboard
2. Bop-It
3. Trampoline
Ashley Hernandez
1. Shopkins
2. Shopies
3. LOL Doll
Dylan Hill
1. Nerf Gun
2. Hermit Crab Items
3. Hoverboard
Payton Holloway
1. Pet Rabbit
2. Pet Cat
3. Pet Dog
Kizer Hunt
1. Toy Truck
2. Pet Puppy
3. Hoverboard
Saydee Hutcheson
1. Fidget
2. Pet Cat
3. New Phone Case
Cash McLarty
1. Laptop
2. Soccer Ball
3. Toy Elf
Dominick Mejia
1. Glue
2. Hoverboard
3. Bicycle
Preslee Nanney
1. Pet
2. Hoverboard
3. New Phone Case
Latonia Plymel
1. Hoverboard
2. Toy Puppy
3. New Shoes
Swayze Robbins
1. A Happy Family
2. Chapter Books
3. Pet Dog
Christian Roberts
1. Hoverboard
2. Laptop
3. Pit Bike
Lynnlee Scott
1. Jungle Gym
2. Phone
3. Fidgets
Hallie Tigrett
1. Cheese Balls
2. Robot Dog
3. Makeup Table
Mackenzie Williamson
1. Laptop
2. Glue On Nails
3. Lip gloss
Love,
Mrs. Abby Cook’s 2nd Grade Class
Myrtle Attendance Center
---
Santa Letters
2021
Ingomar Attendance Center
Anna Collier
1st Grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Isla Bateman. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like for you to bring a real pug puppy, a basketball goal, and a Barbie Dream House. MJ has also been good. I think he deserves a new pair of shoes and socks. I love you!
Sincerely,
Isla
Dear Santa,
My name is Melvin. I am 6 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like for you to bring a Sonic the Hedgehog, Spiderman, and new shoes. Don’t forget my brothers and sisters. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Melvin
Dear Santa,
My name is Lexi Grant. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like for you to bring a Lego set, a bike and some roller skates. We will leave you some cookies and milk. I love you and Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Lexi
Dear Santa,
My name is Ayden Griebenow. I am 7 years old. I’ve been a really good brother this year. I would like for you to bring Army men, a Call of Duty Army tank and a stuffed Army Husky dog.
Sincerely,
Ayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Kellan Hill. I am 6 years old. I’ve been a good boy this year because I am a great helper. I would like for you to bring a four-wheeler, a real pitbull puppy, and an 18 wheeler toy truck.
Sincerely,
Kellan
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley Hood. I am 6 years old. I’ve been a good girl this year because I take care of my sister while my mom goes to the mailbox and feeds the chickens. For Christmas, I would like for you to bring Polly Pockets, Shopkins, and two pairs of high heels. I want cheetah and sparkly heels.
Sincerely,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
My name is Greyson Hutchens. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a few things this year. I really want a ping pong table, a new football, and the thing I want most of all is a new bike. Please don’t forget my mom and dad have been good too. We will leave out cookies and milk just for you! I love you and Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Greyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Jett Jumper. I am 6 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a fish, a new basketball goal, and new shoes. My sister needs new shoes too. Me and my family will leave you some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Jett
Dear Santa,
My name is Laney Kennedy. I am 6 years old. I’ve been good this year. I would like for you to bring a Baby Alive, a tablet, and roller skates.
Sincerely,
Laney
Dear Santa,
My name is Paden Lindsey. I am 8 years old. I’ve been good this year. I would like for you to bring a remote-controlled helicopter, a remote-controlled car, and a remote-controlled airplane.
Sincerely,
Paden
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella Long. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for makeup, especially purple lipstick. I would also like pop-its and fidgets. Love you Santa!
Sincerely,
Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Aerianna Mardis. I am 7 years old. I’ve been a good girl this year. I would like to ask for sats, a toy horse, and a special Barbie. I would also like a Squishy cake. Happy Birthday Jesus!
Sincerely,
Aerianna
Dear Santa,
My name is Camille McManus. I am 6 years old. Me and my brother have been good. I need to ask you a fyoo queschens. I would like a LOL surprise. I would like Lego friends and a baby cat. Those are the things that I want for Christmas. Merry Christmas, Santa Claus!
Sincerely,
Camille
Dear Santa,
My name is Elee Odom. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a drum set, a bulldog puppy, and a goldfish.
Sincerely,
Elee
Dear Santa,
My name is J.T. Rhea. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a tablet, a new belt, and a cowboy hat.
Sincerely,
J.T.
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi Saxon. I am 6 years old. I would like to ask for a skateboard, Hotwheels cars, and Avengers Lego people. Guardians of the Galaxy is my favorite. I have been good this year.
Sincerely,
Levi
Dear Santa,
My name is Eli Sheffield. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a few things this year. I really want some new boots, a roping cow, and roller skates. We will leave you some cookies and milk. I love you and Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Eli
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia Taylor. I am 6 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a bowling ball, a Barbie doll, and roller skates.
Sincerely,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker Weeden. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like some Legos, a dirt bike, and a sketchbook. Please don’t forget my mom, dad, sister, and brother. I will give you cookies and milk, but it will have to be omin(almond) milk. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Ryker
Dear Santa,
My name is Connor Wray. I am 7 years old. I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask for a computer, a phone, and monster trucks. Please remember my brother and sister, too. I love you!
Sincerely,
Connor
---
Mrs. Megan’s 3rd grade reading classes from Myrtle wrote Santa Letters.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I like third grade and all my teachers
are really nice. I hope I’m on the nice list this year. I really want a
hoverboard, but it might be too hard to make. If you can’t make it, that is
ok. I would be happy with whatever you bring me. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Landry Del
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can I please have a phone? I have been wanting
one for a long time. Can I please get a gaming computer I have been wanting
for a year. I also want 2021 football cards because I have been watching
football games a lot. I hope you have had a good year. I also hope the
weather is good at the North Pole!
From,
Cason
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I have a question for you. When is my elf Pepi coming?I
love football. Could you get me a new real football. Also I played with a VR at
Stephine’s house. It was very cool. Can I get one? My 3rd grade teachers
are really really REALLY nice. Can I get one more gift? Can I get two
dogs?The species is going to be a corgi, both of them.
From: Brently
Dear Santa,
Have I been good? Can I get hunting clothes and muck boots please? Can I
get an iphone or ipad? Can I get 2k 22? I want carhartt pants and Drake
coveralls and a BurleBo hat and a ps5 and a new tv and a new bed and new
basketball goal. I have been EXTRA good this year!
From,
Jaxon Gordon
Dear Santa,
Here's what I want for Christmas this year. New iphone pls ,headset
pls,money pls, lego set pls , ǹote book pls . Here's how I treated my siblings
this year so I kinda got mad a few times but other than that I tried to be
nice.
From,
Luke Brooks
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. Thank you for sending my teacher an elf to
watch the class. I really want a puppy if you have one. I could really use a
new phone. I also want some paint and paint brushes.
From,
Farrah
Dear Santa,
I have been a good kitty this year.Can I have a trained tiger? I have always
wanted one. Me and my brother Eddy have been wanting a newborn kitten.
I want a phone please and a bunch of Dr. Seuss books! Also one of all of the
holiday cat ears!With black,wite,and gray slimes.Also a black cat robe!
From,
Emberlynn
Hi I have missed part of the year, it is my favorite season. Will you please
send one of your elfs? Here is my Christmas List;
Bing Bag chair
Dress
Markers
Crayons
Paper
From,
Penelope Hope Roshto
Dear Santa,
This is Eva Speck. I can't wait to see If I have been naughty or nice. I
hope I was nice so I can get a present. I want all dog things for Christmas. I
also like anything about descendants the movie. That is all I want for
Christmas. Have a great Christmas!
Love,
Eva Speck
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler, a PS4 with a football Madden 22 game, a carhart hat and
boots.
From,
Pax
Dear Santa,
Mrs. Megan’s 3rd grade reading classes from Myrtle wrote Santa Letters.
I’ve been super good and I really want some new shorts. I also want a lot of new
clothes. The thing I want most for Christmas is my phone.I really want some
decorations for my room and a christmas tree for my room. Can I have a puppy for
Christmas?
Love,
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I would like a pixel 6 and iphone 12 and iphone 13. I would like a robux
card that is only $25. Also can I have a newborn kitten please? Thank you.
Goodbye!
By: Twila Jefferies
To: Santa Clause
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler, a PS4 and a new football. I would also like
Madden 22, NBA 22 and a Carhartt hat and boots.
From,
Pax
Dear Santa,
I have been kinda mean to my brothers, but I still love them. Can I
please have a PS5 please? I want a dog, it does not matter what size. I also
want a pink bike please that is pink. Can I have make-up too? That is all, I
love you!
Love you,
Natalee Alford
Dear Santa,
Some people don’t believe in you, but I do. I want a huge brown teddy bear. I also want a real
puppy that looks like my old dog “Buddy”. He was the best dog ever, before he got ran over. I
want a new phone and a phone case to go with it. I want a new tablet, because my old one
broke. I would like a four wheeler could it be red like my sisters. Can you please fill my stocking
with candy. Can you send me a picture of your sleigh and reindeer? I love suckers and
chocolate, so that's a hint for my stocking. I also have a question for you, how did you and your
elves, reindeer, and sleigh get magic? I think that is all for me. Thanks Santa!
Love,
Bailey Payne
Dear Santa,
I want an elf on the shelf. I want a hoverboard as well! I would love a cheerleader outfit that has
pom poms! I also want a coloring book! A bike and money would be awesome!
From,
Zy
Dear Santa,
I am writing a letter to you and this is what I want. I want fortune cookies, elf, PS5, Xbox, money,
candy, fidgets, horse toy, and a king size bed. Clothes, books, a cow toy, a four wheeler, and a
cheetah. I have been such a good boy, please bring all of this!
From,
Elias
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. A new xbox, PS5, nintendo, game boy, my own elf
on the shelf that is named Jones (I want it to be a boy) my own big bible King James version, a
golden cross chain, 20 dragon ball Z toys, the new dragon ball Z movie, Space Jam Movie, the
new legacy. That is all for presents, Now for some Free Talk I would love to meet you again. I've
been nice. Well See you next Christmas.
From,
Zach
Dear Santa,
I am wanting to know if I could have a pug puppy for Christmas. This is something that I have
wanted for a while.
From,
Mattexx
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a dog for Christmas. I would also want a football, a dirt bike,
helmet, and an Xbox.
From,
Easton R.
Dear Santa,
Mrs. Megan’s 3rd grade reading classes from Myrtle wrote Santa Letters.
My name is Brody, I am in 3rd grade. I want to ask you if you will bring Mrs. Kayla an Elf. For
me, I want a computer, dirt bike, electric scooter, hoverboard, recorder, puzzles, hoola hoops,
Iphone, legos, a drone with a camera on it, an elf, toy dinos, $100, slime, science stuff, my own
desk, and a PS4.
From,
Brody
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4, four wheeler, dirt bike, snake, sand tiger, and a new house.
From,
Ty
Dear Santa,
I want my elf, Xbox, playstation, electric scooter, camera, and computer camera.
From,
Justin
Dear Santa,
I am writing this note because it’s teachers work for me and most importantly I BELIEVE in you
no matter what anyone says. You are so funny and sweet to others. I have tried to do good
things all year. Some of those things worked out. I might make mistakes but I am still kind, loyal,
and nice to others. Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I can not believe it is almost here!
Not because of the presents or carols. It is because we celebrate Jesus. He will always be
remembered and live in our hearts. Jesus is our family no matter how far away he is, we are
always a family. I love you Santa. What I want for Christmas is a fidget set, a camera that
pictures come out of. A beach bag that comes with a Teddy Bear. P.S I hope you like this letter
and I hope it touched your heart.
Love,
Zoey
Dear Santa,
Can I have a PS5 because my Dad broke the PS4 so I do not have anything to watch. If you
can please get me one. I also want a game called Human Fall Flat, A Xbox would be nice as
well.
Thank you,
Marleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. Can I please get a Rainbow doll? I will give you cookies and
milk. I will give you a present too. I also want a book called Dogman and some shoes. I also
want a puppy. Can you also help mom and dad to have me available to see my brother and
sister this year? Can I please have an Iphone 11? Can you make my Christmas exciting? I hope
I get to be a basketball player one day.
From,
Skylar
Dear Santa,
Mrs. Megan’s 3rd grade reading classes from Myrtle wrote Santa Letters.
Have I been bad this year? You are so nice and I love you so much! Can you bring my elf back
this year please? I want a pop it and lots of fidgets this year for Christmas. I want candy, slime, a
basketball, and bouncy balls. I really need a phone charger and also a pop socket for my phone.
I want a reborn baby doll, a girl and a boy. I want a computer too please. I really want an electric
scooter and a camera, too. I love you. I will see you on Christmas day. Good day and goodnight.
Love,
Maggie Mae Raines
Dear Santa,
Can you take a picture of Rudolph for me, please? I love Rudolph so much. I would really like a
note back from you. I want my life school desk, school supplies, pet animals, and school
clothing. Do you like coffee and cookies? I sure do, they are great. I will leave a note, cookies
and coffee for you.
Love your friend,
Sarah
Dear Santa,
This is Easton Potts. May I have a linking log set, a musket, movies, an army helmet, a
crossbow, the Back to the Future lego set, and a go kart jacket. I will leave you so much milk
and cookies. I will end this letter, but I will bellow Merry Christmas!
Love,
Easton P.
Dear Santa,
Can you tell Pixe, my elf, to come to my house. For Christmas I want some hot
wheels, a trampoline, a cat and 1 baby deer. Are you allergic to cats?
Love,
Harper
Dear Santa,
I really want new headphones, a baby alive, my life doll, barbie doll,a baby elf for
my elfs so they can be mom and dad candy canes.
Love,
Zania
Dear Santa,
I wish I could ride a Reindeer! I want for Christmas a toy cat and legoes.
Love ,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I want a cat and I want my elf . I miss my elf. Do you like cats? I want a good
car.
From,
Luke
Dear Santa,
I want a newborn baby doll that looks really real. I love how you speed all of your
money on us! I love Santa. He is great and I also want some clothes. Merry
Christmas Santa.
Love,
Ceara
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you that I have not been that nice at home but at school I think I
have been pretty nice. Hopefully I am on the nice list. If I am, I want a new chain
for my bicycle and a big tire so I can tire flip it. I also want my family to gather
and have a Christmas party. Please let my mom and dad brothers have a good
christmas.
From,
Kaden
Dear Santa, I want a new phone for Christmas and I know you can do it! However
I'm not done yet, I want a shotgun.
From
Bentlee
Dear Santa,
I want a fidget box and a reborn baby doll. Am I on the naught or nice list?
I want to know, how do you know which house you need to go to?
Love,
Sadie
Dear Santa,
I really want to get a bike, Ryan egg, a fidget toy, legos, a new house and car.
I also want a basketball goal with a basketball and some internet.
From,
Masen
Dear Santa,
Could you please get me an electric remote truck for Christmas?
From,
Lacaiden
Mrs. Megan’s 3rd grade reading classes from Myrtle wrote Santa Letters.
Dear Santa,
For christmas I want the iphone 7+ please send it to my daddy house. I wanted a
LOL doll and a LOL doll house for christmas to send that to my dad house too. I
want something for Mrs. Megan, a cactus blanket. I also want 10$ ples
Love,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
Am I on the notty or bad list? I love you and I have a question. Where is
Butterscotch Ms. Anna's elf? Can Mrs. Megan have a mom and baby elf?
Love,
Chasity
---
Dear Santa,
We’ve been really good this year! For Christmas, we want…
Mia Brown
1. Pokemon Cards
2. Mini Notebooks
3. Charmander Plush
Lily-Ann Bullard
1. iPhone
2. Stress Ball
3. Hoverboard
Kadence Clay
1. Puppy
2. Pokemon Cards
3. Dog Stuffed Animal
Crimson Cooper
1. Hoverboard
2. Lamborghini
3. PlayStation 5
Aivley Crumpton
1. Barbie Dolls
2. Legos
3. Hatchables
Toni’Marie Daniel
1. Fidgets
2. Hoverboard
3. Gigantic Pop It
Zoey Fuller
1. Big Pop It
2. Big Stress Ball
3. Pillow
Andrea Galeana
1. Big Among Us Pop It
2. Simple Dimple
3. Mini Brand
T.J. Green
1. Water Skis
2. Snow Skis
3. Fidget Spinners
Addison Hancock
1. Scooter
2. A Real Puppy
3. A Very Giant Pumpkin Pop It
Alyssa Hnson
1. Stress Ball
2. Hoverboard
3. Pokemon Cards
Jaylen Hardin
1. iPhone
2. Xbox
3. RoBlox Giftcard
Issac Henderson
1. Xbox One
2. VR
3. Puppy
Lazarious Holcomb
1. Electric Station
2. PlayStation 5
3. Drone
Brodie McKeown
1. Pokemon Cards
2. PlayStation 5
3. Tablet
Tonyale Pegues
1. LOL Doll
2. Barbie Doll
3. Play-doh
Leah Rutledge
1. Pokemon Cards
2. Hoverboard
3. Monopoly
Weslee Wilkerson
1. New Game for Xbox
2. Oreos
3. Nerf Gun
Love,
Mrs. Lydia Johnson’s 2nd Grade Class
Myrtle Attendance Center
---
Dear Santa,
We are in Ms. Bridget Spencer’s Kindergarten class at NAES. We have been working hard to be good.
Anderson Asters- legos, nerf guns, boots, K’nex
Betsy Brock- Tobi watch, gymnastic mat, beam, Barbie camper
Ja’Marius Beard-rocketship, car,train, nerf gun
Shyne Caldwell- Barbie house, Barbies, Barbie pool, shoes
Princeton Cox-robots, space jam, pencils, markers
Alan Cruz- cars for race track, truck, Legos
Raighan Estrada- slime,puzzle,play doh, blocks
Madison Fox- Barbie, baby diapers, doll, Legos
Nicolas Gonzalez- toy motorcycle, gun, legos, christmas train
Asher Hatch-Nerf blaster, toy tractor, remote control car, big room
Chastin Howard-monster truck, pop it, cars, legos
Mary Clayton Muncie-la la loopsy land doll, rainbow high doll, OMG doll, Tobi watch
Aniyiah Newsome-Barbie,blast gun, Barbie house, slime
Campbell Owen- gymnastic bar,beam, mat trampoline and pit
Danna Salas-tablet, slime, pop it,
James Peyton Shedd- electric toothbrush,slime,pikachu backpack,
Crishona Sumler- Barbie, shoes, Barbie car, slime
Thiago Vera- puzzle,coloring book, toy car
Kynzlei Watson-kitchen, toy car, Barbie, Barbie house
Thank you!!!
Bridget Spencer
---
Mrs. Neely Robertson and Mrs. Donna Stacy’s Kindergarten Class
New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
We have been very good this year. Here are some things we would like for Christmas.
Oliver- Hoverboard, Nintendo Switch, Skateboard
Priscilla- gray and black dog, iphone 12 max, new ipad
Alexa- bike, Barbie house, remote control car
Kylan- Xbox, puppy, Odell Beckham jersey
Valeria- money, Barbie, ipad
Liam- Captain America shield, Must have snacks hoodie, toy chainsaw
Bryson- fishing pole, volleyball net and volleyball, dirt bike
Devonte- boat for the bathtub, red robot, phone
Preston- rocket, bowling ball, acorn toy
Bentley- police necklace, PS5, Army costume
Ja’Corian- skateboard, hoverboard, iphone
Karen- Squishy, princess tent, scooter
Emily- hamster, slime, Barbie car
Malena- JoJo Siwa doll, JoJo clothes, new cup with cup holder
Carleah- rainbow unicorn that flies, puppy, skateboard
Ava- toy spider, magnets, baby doll
Payton- butterfly pillow, zig zag blanket, ladybug house
Amaree- play kitchen, toy cat, toy boat
Thank you Santa!
Love, Mrs. Neely Robertson & Mrs. Donna Stacy’s Kindergarten class
---
Dear Santa,
The students in Ms. Parks’ Jungle Room at New Albany Elementary wanted to inform you they have been good boys and girls this year. They asked me to let you know what they would like for Christmas.
Lauren Barber – Real Horse, Pencils/Markers & Fairy
Kingston Berry – 4 Wheeler, Backpack, & Robot
Rickey Carlisle – 4 Wheeler, Motorcycle & Toy Robot
EJ Chavez – Lego Minecraft Set, Toy Robot & Computer
Cael Hearn- Toy Train, Scary Mask, Toy Watch
Joselyn Lipe – Barbie Doll, Paw Patrol & Bicycle
Kahleigh Mathis – Sewing Machine, Sonic Hedgehog, & Baby Doll
Dalton McLeroy – Fire Truck, Racing Car & Toy BB Gun
Clara Jane McMillin – Eye Shadow, Lovee Baby Doll & Squishy Toy
Ethan Miller – Dinosaur Toy, Paints & Easel & Christmas Books
Levi Moody – Nerf Gun , Batman Toy & Spiderman Toy
Liliana Payton- I-pad, Make-Up & 4 Wheeler
Blaine Pettus – Kitchen Set, Bicycle & Nerf Gun
Juliana Phillips – Unicorn Bear, Rainbow Pillow & Rainbow Pencils
Daxton Rowan – Transformers, Minecraft Toys & New Drums
Jace Sanders – Toy Car, Sonic Hedgehog & Popits
Timothy Smith- Transformer Toys, Bicycle & Lion Bear
Kendric Tatum – Hulk Toy, Hulk Hat & Hulk Airplane
Meredis Williams – Barbie Doll, Toy Horse & Kitten
Ms. Parks & Ms. Karen Class
P.S. Ms. Parks and Ms. Karen have been good this year!!
---
Dear Santa, we are students in Ms Gibson and Ms Beverly's kindergarten class at East Union School. We Have been pretty good boys and girls this year and have worked really hard in class to make good grades. We have made a list of a few things that we would like for you to bring us for Christmas.
Kaiden Adkins: a remote control monster truck and a nice gift for my mom
Brayden Blake: a venom costume and some new boots
Kaiden Dickerson: a dirt bike, a helmet and a tractor game
Cam Edge: Legos and a Spiderman monster truck
Emma Greenhill: a baby doll that looks like a real baby and a Baby Alive
Robert Greszler: a Nintendo Switch game and toy car
Amos Grisham: Bay Blades and a Hot Wheels kit with 100 cars
Judah Bennett: Robot and race car Transformers and a new panda bear stuffed animal
Jasper Jumper: a puppy and a Trouble game
Alaina Kirk: 5 Barbies and a baby doll that looks like a real baby
Sam Patterson: a Bugs Bunny stuffed animal and Legos
Jacob Potts: a remote control monster truck an Legos
Elsie Raines: a unicorn stuffed animal and some suitcases for my Barbies
Ellah Roberts: an American Girl doll and a toy make-up car
Harmony Rogers: a laptop and a scooter
Connor Sheffield: a Nintendo Switch and a globe
Rhyleigh Skelley: a little red car Transformer and some dinosaur Transformers
Dayton Waldon: Army men and a phone
Wyatt Young: Jenga blocks, Minecraft and a Go Fish game
Our friends, Blaine Adams, Will White, Matthew Bone, and Raul Guerra are sick and couldn't be here when we wrote this letter. So, If you will, please bring them some nice gifts too.
We are so excited about Christmas and can hardly wait. We hope you and your reindeer have a safe trip on Christmas Eve. We will leave you all some tasty treats.
---
Santa Letters: December 2021
West Union Attendance Center
Mrs. Hannah & Mrs. Nicole’s 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want markers, makeup, dresses, high heels, pop-its, a camera with photo paper, jewelry and a jewelry box. I would also like a phone, and cases, a cotton candy machine, baby doll stuff and two new baby dolls, a hatchimals playhouse, and a tent. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Love, Swayze Vandygriff
Dear Santa,
I want a picture of my real dad. I want a picture of my real dad. I want a picture of my cat and a toy for my cat.
Love, Hayden Mardis
Dear Santa,
I want toy cars, a remote control Bugatti car, and fishing lures.
Love, Hunter Waldron
Dear Santa,
May I have a Nintendo Switch and games and a horse? I want to see my brother. I want some fidgets, a new computer, a lunch box, and an elf. I also want to see you Santa! I would like Crocs, lotion, and nail polish. Also, I would like for my baby sister to be quiet. Thank you!
Love, Audrey Whitten
Dear Santa,
I want bright lights for my room and a toolkit for it. I also want a first aid kit and fishing rod. I want a Charzard and a binder. I want an Apple Giftcard, a Visa Giftcard, an Apple watch, and an iPhone 8 and money. I hope I get it all.
Love, Jack Walls
Dear Santa,
I would like 3 octagon light strands, a bed tent, and a pea popper. I have been a very good girl! Thank you! Merry Christmas!
Love, Shay Swearingen
Dear Santa,
I want a Coperkipen and a real diamond Charzard changer for $423,000. A Narato Head bandana and outfit and yellow hair dye. I would also like new Jordans. I want a bird and toys for the bird. I also need a Rengon Leather Jacket and leather gloves with spikes. I want a GX Radio.
Thanks, Maddix Cagle
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon cards, baseball cards, and football cards for trading. I want my own elf for Nutty and Buddy, and a mini reindeer. If I get my own elf, a sweater for him so he can match Nutty and Buddy.
Thanks, Mason Cooper
Dear Santa,
I have been good so these are the things I would like for Christmas: a blanket, a unicorn pillow, a unicorn blanket, 3 boxes of Hatchamils, Tiger FurReal pet, Puppy FurReal pet, a toy unicorn, a mermaid dress up set, a bracelet set, a necklace set, and jewelry box. Merry Christmas!
Love, Lylie Welch
Dear Santa,
May I have a Nintendo Switch with games? May I have fidgets? May I have a chromebook? May I have a new lunchbox? May I have Crocs? May I have new lotion? May I have cake mixes? Thanks Santa!
Love, Zoey Randalls
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch with games like Fortnite. I would like a Xbox and a gaming setup. I would like a lot of pokemon. I would like a pig. I have been good.
Love, Trinity Crawley
Dear Santa,
I would like a dirtbike, a tractor, and a mower. I would also like a 4-wheeler with a trailer. I would like a tablet, backpack, and an elf.
Thanks, Mason Potts
Dear Santa,
I would like a magic mixer. Thank you!
Love, Delilah Stroud
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-wheeler, an Elf, pokemon cards, a bat, a 55 inch TV, a Nintendo Switch with controller and games for it, a $20,000 Charzard, a pet Komodo Dragon, a pet dog, a dream Minecraft, and a red iPhone 11.
Love, Luke Clayton
Dear Santa,
These are the things I want for Christmas: a Poppy Playtime Set, a Huggy Wuggy Doll, a Player doll, Nerf guns and bullets, a Santa hat, Nerf Sniper Rifle, water guns, a fishing rod, toy cars, a tablet, and an Elmo puppet.
Love, Riley Robertson
Dear Santa,
I would like a candy machine, toy cars, a bike, a basketball goal, a toy kitchen, a cotton candy machine, and toy trucks.
From, Joseph High
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. This year for Christmas I would like a go-cart, the Pokémon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box, and a Lances Charizard Box. Thank you. I love you Santa!
Love, Cash Watson
---
Mrs. Balinda Denton and Mrs. Carolyn Hall’s Kindergarten class
New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
We have been good this year and working really hard at school. Please bring us…
Journee Cox–a gymnastics bar, a doll, a cat and a Peppa Pig
House
Denver McLeroy–a heart-shaped purse, a gymnastics bar, cha
chapstick and a toy cat
Charlotte Tidwell–gym bar, doll, a heart doll and some more dolls
Aiden Wilson–a Ryan refrigerator, a Ryan volcano, a robocat, and
A Combo Panda Robot
Laron Mason–a bike, toy trucks, pants and a boy doll
Harper Rodgers–a robot, a princess doll, a toy Santa and a
Blueberry muffin
Landon Moore–lots of presents
Thomas Broom–a rocket ship, a ball, a wagon, and a castle
Zyon Cox–a Woody doll, a stuffed bear, an iphone, and ipad
Kylie Jackson–a high chair for my baby doll, an ipad, and a play
shopping buggy
River Farrell–a toy Godzilla, purple ipad, a stuffed unicorn and a
stuffed deer
Harper Prowell–green playdough, a stuffed reindeer, iphone 12,
and a rainbow squishy and a walrus squishy
Tanner Rodgers–a robot, a teddy bear, a rocket, and a toy fox
Anna Hefner–an American Girl doll, a baby doll, a play turtle,
and a dress
Sawyer Rodgers–a toy dinosaur, a motorcycle, a man doll, and
some more toys
Ayden Mack–a toy dinosaur, a real turtle, a play bull, and some
Friends
Dorcas Sagastume– a doll and some toys
Kyson High–toy cars, toy trucks and a firetruck
Franklin Rodriguez–some toy cars and toys
---
West Union Kindergarten
Mrs. Katie McDonald and Mrs. Tammy Brock
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob Bowling and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a lot of toy Dinosaurs. I Love You, Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley Davis and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a lot of money. I Love You, Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Calla Harris and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a barbie doll. I Love You, Calla
Dear Santa,
My name is Anna Claire Hatfield and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a makeup kit. I Love You, Anna Claire
Dear Santa,
My name is Abby Higgins and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a Baby Alive and a pet reindeer. I Love You, Abby
Dear Santa,
My name is Journey Homan and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a kitchen set. I Love You, Journey
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace Howell and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a monster truck and some dino’s. I Love You, Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinleigh Hunsucker and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I would like a lot of money. I Love You, Kinleigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Skylin Jones and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I would like an iPad and roller skates. I Love You, Skylin
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason Lewis and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a spider man toy and clothes. I Love You, Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Conner Lyles and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a robot and a monster truck. I Love You, Conner
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella Palmer and I am 7 years old. For Christmas I would like money and a makeup kit. I Love You, Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Lola Rea and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike and a makeup kit. I Love You, Lola
Dear Santa,
My name is Waylen Rutledge and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like money and a chain necklace. I Love You, Waylen
Dear Santa,
My name is Korbyn Stanley and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I would like 1,000 dollars and a Paw Patrol toy set. I Love You, Korbyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jarrett Swinford and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like for you to just surprise me with a lot of toys. I Love You, Jarrett
Dear Santa,
My name is Macie Willard and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a Pop-it, a purse pop-it, and a bouncy ball. I Love You, Macie
Dear Santa,
My name is Malli Wooten and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like an American Girl doll and some fingernail polish. I Love You, Malli
---
Ms. Lisa Topper’s Pre-K Class
New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you will bring my sister some presents for Christmas, I hope she is on the good list. I hope I am on the nice list but it is ok if I am not, my mom has me some presents. I want a Bluey house, a Christmas tree with a star and lights for my room, and a small Christmas tree that I can play with.
Love,
Adeline Epting
Dear Santa,
I have been really nice this year. Please bring me a Barbie Dreamhouse and Barbie Dreamcar. I want a Barbie Dream pop-it, too. I really want a kitchen like we have in our classroom. I hope you have a good Christmas this year. I love you!
Love,
Lily Coombs
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you doing? I have been pretty good. Will you bring me a Batbop Extreme and a new tablet? That is all I want.
Love,
Carter Hudson
Dear Santa,
I have been good all the days. I want a moving, blue robot and a yellow moving robot. I already have 2 new dinosaurs so I don’t need any more. I like your reindeers’ horns. Be careful coming to my house.
Love,
Sam Jackson Harrison
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeers feeling? I have been very very good this year. I want a gymnastic bar, gymnastic clothes, and some high heel shoes. I love you and I am going to leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Faith Hefner
Dear Santa,
Have you been sick? I hope you feel better soon. I have been a lot of good this year. Please bring me a real live unicorn, markers, crayons,stampers and colored pencils with a big board, and a light blue watering can with butterflies on it. I love you and your reindeer.
Love,
Louisa Smith
Dear Santa,
First I want to tell you that I love Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. I have been really good this year. I want you to bring me a unicorn panda, Pokadot Legos (my very own), and a Corinne sticker. Give my sister something blue too. I love you.
Love,
Corinne Spencer
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been real, real good this year. I got a baby brother you can bring a toy to. I want a writing board, a toy world (very big), a rainbow pop-it. Do you have Christmas at the North Pole? See you later.
Love,
Mitchell Thompson
Dear Santa Claus,
Me and my brother have been good this year. I want superhero blocks, Spiderman backpack, and bring my momma a pink flower. I am learning my letters at school. I love you.
Love,
Nicolas Hernandez
Dear Santa,
I have tried very hard to be good this year. I am thankful for you. I like all your reindeer. I would like a train and a train track and a race car track. You are the best in the whole wide world. I love you.
Love,
Beaux Moore
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am learning in school. Will you bring me a baby doll, a Barbie doll and a new Barbie house? I love you mucho.
Love,
Dayana Mendez
Dear Santa,
I have been very good at Walmart. I want a Barbie house, a Barbie car, and a baby doll. I am going to leave you some cookies.
I love you. Bye Santa!
Love,
Alexia Zuniga
Dear Santa,
I have been just good, not really really good. My mom gave the Elf on the Shelf some magic and I can’t touch him. I want a hot wheels city and a REAL telephone. I want a calendar and I want a kitchen like the one in our room. I want you to leave me a note at the door that says you were at my house. I really want to see you with my own eyes.
Love,
Layton Frazier
Dear Santa,
I have missed you so much. I have been very very good this year. I want you to bring Gabby’s Doll house, stacking cups, and bring my brother a toy elephant. We have a big plate of cookies for you and a big cup of milk. I love you!
Love,
Mary Eason Murry
Dear Santa,
I have been good a lot this year. Can you bring me some presents at Kitty Cat’s house? I decorated the tree for you. I want a Barbie car and a magic wand that makes it snow. I am going to leave you a note at my house with some milk and cookies. Do you like cookies?
Love,
Harper Pannell
Dear Santa Claus,
I love you. I have been really, really good for a long time. I know I am on the good list. I want a remote control dinosaur. I like to eat marshmallows, do you ? Did you get a letter from me in the mailbox? Don’t be scared of my dog or my cat. Write my name, COLLIN on my present.
Love,
Collin Peters
Dear Santa-
I know I am on the good list. I am always very good, Ms. Lisa tells me all the time. Can you bring me some new shoes that make me run really, really fast? I want a Nurf gun so I can shoot my daddy. I will leave you something to eat on Christmas Eve. I might be looking for you too
Love,
Aiden Evans
---
Dear Santa,
We are in Mrs Natalie and Mrs. Mitzi's kindergarten at East Union School. We all have worked very hard at school and we've been good this year. Thank you for being a nice Santa. We all will leave you milk and cookies at our house. Mrs. Natalie and Mrs. Mitzi have been good this year too. Here's our list.
Stella --- baby doll cradle
Sarah--- toy reindeer
Mina----skooter
Karleigh----make-up
Tate-----car
Jayceion----mini bike
Brooklyn----slime
Wyatt----Hot Wheels Octopus Track
Kraver-----Robot Hand
Koehn-----Rocket
Mollie------Big Mermaid Tail (my size)
Jaxson----a truck
Kaylyn----couch for my room
Matthew----remote control car
Ty"onna----Barnacle the Famingo
Carter---- surprise
Layla----$1000
Kaiden----Iron Man Mask
Wesson----Sonic toy that has rings
Emma---- surprise
Jack-----motorcycle
Idgie----toy puppy