NEW ALBANY — Earlier this week, New Albany police, Union County deputies and U. S. Marshals Service officers arrested a teenager wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling in Lewisburg, Police Chief Chris Robertson said Thursday morning, July 6.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles, officers carrying assault-style rifles and at least one K-9 were seen at the Pilot Travel Center #174 in New Albany, where the apprehension took place, the Gazette has learned.
No injuries were reported, and the arrest went smoothly, the chief said.
“We were contacted by Lewisburg police and the Fugitive Apprehension Program of the U. S. Marshals Service concerning this individual, who is 16.
“He had been picked up by a truck driver, who didn’t know he was wanted.
“When the driver stopped at the Pilot Station, our officers got the individual out of the truck without incident and apprehended him.
“He’s wanted on two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, which is a felony. Since firearms were involved, we took all possible precautions in arresting this subject,” the chief said.
He has been returned to Lewisburg, Chief Robertson said.
The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force has partnership agreements with over 36 federal, state, and local agencies, and has 5 fully operational offices.
The SERFTF has successfully apprehended over 43,000 fugitives since its inception and has made an extraordinary impact on the apprehension of the region’s most dangerous and violent fugitives, always striving to make their communities safer, according to information from the U. S. Marshal’s Service website.
