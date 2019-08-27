By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
BALDWYN – The Myrtle Lady Hawks were thankful Lexi Hutcheson found her serve in the deciding fifth set of last week’s volleyball win against Baldwyn.
Hutcheson had struggled early. “The first couple of times around she was one and done,” said coach Robert Gordon.
The junior middle blocker rebounded to record service aces for four of the Lady Hawks’ final six points in their 3-2 (12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 15-8) victory.
“I was thinking, ‘This game is up to me,’’’ Hutcheson said. “I had started off so bad. My serve has been on and off. I had some pain in my elbow early, but it wasn’t hurting (late).
“All I felt was joy and happiness.”
Baldwyn rolled to a lopsided win in the opening set, but a stern message from Gordon produced back-to-back wins in the second and third sets.
“We didn’t come out of the chute that first set,” he said. “That’s when we challenged them. We’re lacking communication. We’re working on it, but it’s still not there.
“Our serves were terrible at first, but we cleaned it up. We looked a lot better.”
In the second set, Myrtle’s Hutcheson, Kierstyn Shoops and Amanda Watkins recorded aces. Kinzie Claire Waits had two kills.
In the third set, Sarah Kate Thompson had an ace and a kill, Waits a block, Kinlsey Gordon a kill, and Watkins and Shoop an ace each.
Baldwyn rallied in the fourth set behind four service aces, including two by Samilyia Bonds.
Myrtle took an early lead in the fourth set on a blocked shot by Watkins and kill by Hutcheson. The Lady Hawks won the match when a Baldwyn return shot hit the ceiling.
“We had some good rallies, long rallies,” Gordon said. “It was fun. I know they had a lot of fun. I’m very pleased with the effort. Obviously, we were more offensive. We had some really good hits.”