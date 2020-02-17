JUMPERTOWN - The Myrtle Lady Hawks turned to Lexi Hutcheson when they needed some clutch points during the third quarter and she delivered in the 61-49 first round win. Hutcheson finished her night's work with five 3-pointers.
Jumpertown appeared to be on the verge of making a comeback during the third quarter as they pulled to within four at 30-26 when Hutcheson buried a three from deep in the corner.
Jumpertown scored a field goal, but Hutcheson took a pass from Kinsley Gordon along the baseline and hit nothing but net again for a second three during the period.
The next possession for the Lady Hawks saw Hutcheson ripping the nets again with a three which gave Myrtle an 11-point lead at 39-28. After a Gordon field goal, Hutcheson closed out her heroics with a final three to push the advantage to 44-35.
Hutcheson's threes enabled the Lady Hawks to build a lead that Jumpertown could not overcome for the rest of the contest as the closest the score would ever be was six points.
Gordon had another solid night offensively for the Lady Hawks as she went about her usual work as the game's top scorer. She also hit seven of nine fourth quarter free throws to maintain the Myrtle lead.
Gordon finished the night with 25 points, including going 13 of 20 from the free throw stripe. Hutcheson scored 15 points, all of which came from beyond the three point arc and Raykiah Strickland hit for 13 points.
Myrtle led 28-20 at the half.
Myrtle (18-13) advances to the second round of 1A playoffs and will host Union County rival Ingomar (12-22) on Friday at 6:00. The Lady Falcons kept their playoff experience alive with a 53-26 win over Hamilton.